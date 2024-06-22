Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Court Dismisses Claims Against Ripple, But XRP Security Decision Goes to Trial
Crypto News

Court Dismisses Claims Against Ripple, But XRP Security Decision Goes to Trial

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

More twists are unfolding in the long-running Ripple securities lawsuit. The US District Court for the Northern District of California has dismissed most of the claims against Ripple.

The judge’s dismissal of major claims gave Ripple a procedural victory in the Oakland class action lawsuit. However, a jury will decide XRP’s security status in a trial.

Judge Tosses Out Major Claims Against Ripple

US District Court Judge Phyllis’ order granted Ripple’s motion for summary judgment on major claims but one. In her ruling, Judge Hamilton gave Ripple procedural wins over major claims against the company and its executives.

The judge discarded state law securities claims and the federal claims for unregistered securities against Ripple.

Additionally, Judge Hamilton ordered the two parties to reconsider filing motions to seal some of their briefs. The court gave them three weeks to file a motion to seal certain exhibits in the lawsuit.  

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer (CLO), Stu Alderoty, expressed excitement over the court’s recent judgment. He stated his satisfaction that the California court dismissed all claims in the class action. 

Also, the CLO acknowledged that the company has just one state law claim left, which will go to trial. 

Jury to Decide XRP Security Status in A Trial

Despite the procedural victory for Ripple via the court’s dismissals of most class action claims, the core issue is still pending. The court partly denied the company’s motion for summary judgment regarding the claim of its CEO’s violation of securities laws. 

According to Judge Hamilton, a jury will decide XRP’s security status in a trial. Moreover, the jury will deploy the Howey Test on the token to determine its satisfaction with the test’s criteria before its decision.

Further, the jury will listen to arguments regarding claims over Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s “misleading statements.” In its filing, the SEC alleged that Garlinghouse violated California’s securities laws with deceptive statements. 

The regulator claimed the CEO professed to be “very, very long on XRP.” However, contrary to his claims, Garlinghouse conducted the sales of millions of XRP on crypto exchanges in 2017.

Many have reacted to the latest development on the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuits. Moreover, some speculate on the possible outcome if the jury declares XRP security.

In an X post, a popular legal expert, Fred Rispoli, said there’s a high possibility of a settlement between the parties. According to Rispoli, the lawsuit has low damages, and Ripple will possibly get a negative jury verdict if the SEC wins. 

Further, the legal expert noted that the issue regarding XRP’s security status remains open. So, he believes it will take federal legislation to handle the matter. Therefore, the status of XRP as a security is still uncertain, and many think a potential decision will impact its price.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Court Dismisses Claims Against Ripple, But XRP Security Decision Goes to Trial
2 Ripple Battles the Securities Lawsuit in California Over CEO’s Alleged Misleading Statement
3 New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security
4 Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea for a Week Shares His Experience on Reddit
5 US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky

Latest News

Ripple Battles the Securities Lawsuit in California Over CEO’s Alleged Misleading Statement
Crypto News

Ripple Battles the Securities Lawsuit in California Over CEO’s Alleged Misleading Statement

Rida Fatima
New Layer 2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security
Crypto News

New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security

Leah Alger

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – a Layer 2 (L2) frog coin launched last week – surpassed $200K within minutes of its presale debut despite the global crypto market dipping recently (~1%...

Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea Shares Details
News

Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea for a Week Shares His Experience on Reddit

Krishi Chowdhary

The hacker who took down the internet in North Korea for a week in January 2022 has finally come forward, giving people the chance to ask him any question they...

US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky
News

US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky

Krishi Chowdhary
Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bearish, Analyst Forecast 6,000% Surge to $7.5 - Time to Buy or Sell?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bearish, Analyst Forecast 6,000% Surge to $7.5 – Time to Buy or Sell?

Rida Fatima
News, Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch Alex Pereira vs Jiří Prochazka 2 – UFC 303 Live

Joel Timothy
The First SOL ETP in North America Is in Development – Great News for Solana
Crypto News

The First SOL ETP in North America Is in Development – Great News for Solana

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.