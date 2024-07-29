Many indicators, such as Donald Trump’s crypto support and an expected interest rate cut, suggest a bullish crypto market for the rest of 2024. According to venture capitalist and seasoned crypto investor Arthur Cheong, one digital asset type – DeFi – could be a golden ticket for long-term investors. Let’s see what these two indicators mean for innovative DeFi projects like WienerAI. To ensure the crypto industry’s innovation isn’t stifled, Donald Trump has pledged to fire the SEC’s Chairman, Gary Gensler (who is skeptical of crypto), if he wins the 2024 US presidential election (November 5). However, the SEC’s approval of spot ETFs has boosted crypto adoption. This helps cement cryptocurrencies’ classification as legitimate and trustworthy assets since some ($BTC and $ETH) now have regulatory oversight. Since the SEC’s approval, the total inflow of ETH ETFs has been around $1.69B. Additionally, speaking at the Bitcoin 2024 conference on Saturday, Trump announced his plans for a US Bitcoin strategic reserve if re-elected. Consequently, Trump’s current status as the front-runner in the US election suggests favorable prospects for the crypto industry. As they drop, borrowing money becomes cheaper, which could increase investors’ risk appetite and spur demand for crypto investments. These promising market conditions and a pro-crypto nominee leading the presidential race bode well for innovative, high-potential crypto projects on presale like WienerAI. Now add seasoned crypto investor Arthur Cheong’s bullish stance, highlighting DeFi and new crypto projects’ fast growth (and how they are undervalued); $WAI could become one of this year’s most promising presales due to its algorithmic trading. Considering many AI projects are garnering attention, with the global AI sector projected to hit $826B by 2030, $WAI’s strong utility positions itself well. We’re not the only ones who think $WAI has the potential for greatness. Well-known investors – such as ClayBro – proclaim $WAI as one of the best crypto presales of the year, lauding the AI project’s staking initiative. 20% of $WAIs’ total token supply (69B) goes toward staking. Already, 8B $WAI (over 70% of the funds raised) has been staked with a 128% APY. Also promoting HODLing is 20% of the total token supply allocated to community rewards. $WAI is currently priced at $0.00073 per token. Post-listing on exchanges (in August), we predict its price will hit $0.0045 – a 144.17% gain if you invest now and a 500% boost for the earliest buyers. To buy $WAI, visit the official WienerAI website, connect your crypto wallet to the widget, and pick the amount you want to purchase. Pro-crypto advocacy and governmental and economic developments suggest a joyous time for the crypto market. Nestled in this landscape, AI projects like $WAI are well-positioned to evolve in the Web3 landscape.
Trump’s Crypto Stance to Boost Crypto Adoption
Interest Rate Cuts May Increase Market’s Risk Appetite
Staking Rewards of 128% APY Locks Up 70% Of Funds Raised
Summary
References
Our Editorial Process
Many indicators, such as Donald Trump’s crypto support and an expected interest rate cut, suggest a bullish crypto market for the rest of 2024.
According to venture capitalist and seasoned crypto investor Arthur Cheong, one digital asset type – DeFi – could be a golden ticket for long-term investors.
Let’s see what these two indicators mean for innovative DeFi projects like WienerAI.
To ensure the crypto industry’s innovation isn’t stifled, Donald Trump has pledged to fire the SEC’s Chairman, Gary Gensler (who is skeptical of crypto), if he wins the 2024 US presidential election (November 5).
However, the SEC’s approval of spot ETFs has boosted crypto adoption. This helps cement cryptocurrencies’ classification as legitimate and trustworthy assets since some ($BTC and $ETH) now have regulatory oversight.
Since the SEC’s approval, the total inflow of ETH ETFs has been around $1.69B. Additionally, speaking at the Bitcoin 2024 conference on Saturday, Trump announced his plans for a US Bitcoin strategic reserve if re-elected.
Consequently, Trump’s current status as the front-runner in the US election suggests favorable prospects for the crypto industry.
As they drop, borrowing money becomes cheaper, which could increase investors’ risk appetite and spur demand for crypto investments.
These promising market conditions and a pro-crypto nominee leading the presidential race bode well for innovative, high-potential crypto projects on presale like WienerAI.
Now add seasoned crypto investor Arthur Cheong’s bullish stance, highlighting DeFi and new crypto projects’ fast growth (and how they are undervalued); $WAI could become one of this year’s most promising presales due to its algorithmic trading.
Considering many AI projects are garnering attention, with the global AI sector projected to hit $826B by 2030, $WAI’s strong utility positions itself well.
We’re not the only ones who think $WAI has the potential for greatness. Well-known investors – such as ClayBro – proclaim $WAI as one of the best crypto presales of the year, lauding the AI project’s staking initiative.
20% of $WAIs’ total token supply (69B) goes toward staking. Already, 8B $WAI (over 70% of the funds raised) has been staked with a 128% APY.
Also promoting HODLing is 20% of the total token supply allocated to community rewards.
$WAI is currently priced at $0.00073 per token. Post-listing on exchanges (in August), we predict its price will hit $0.0045 – a 144.17% gain if you invest now and a 500% boost for the earliest buyers.
To buy $WAI, visit the official WienerAI website, connect your crypto wallet to the widget, and pick the amount you want to purchase.
Pro-crypto advocacy and governmental and economic developments suggest a joyous time for the crypto market.
Nestled in this landscape, AI projects like $WAI are well-positioned to evolve in the Web3 landscape.
Question & Answers (0)