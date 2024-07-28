Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Crypto Analyst Identifies Reason Why XRP Price Fell Below $0.60
Crypto News

Crypto Analyst Identifies Reason Why XRP Price Fell Below $0.60

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

XRP price declined yesterday, dropping below the $0.6 support level to $0.58 in 24-hour tradingThe crypto asset price dropped from $0.62 to $0.58 within three hours, indicating seller pressure.

Nevertheless, XRP has shown remarkable resilience in rallying above the $0.60 mark today. Its gain of 27.1% this month also confirms renewed investor interest.

Speculation surrounding a meeting between the US SEC and Ripple Labs likely increased XRP’s price volatility. XRP’s price is $0.60, and it has slightly declined in the past 24 hours.

Analysts Highlight Possible Reasons Behind XRP Price Decline

Analyst Common Sense Crypto believes XRP’s price decline results from the closed-door meeting with the SEC.

He noted that XRP is usually sold off every month when such meetings do not yield results. Also, crypto influencer Crypto Barbie stated that the SEC meeting with Ripple Labs scheduled for July 18 was postponed to July 25.

The US SEC, in its Sunshine Act Notice, declared that the meeting would be held remotely or at the commission’s Headquarters.

While there were speculations that the meeting would end the Ripple vs SEC case, there was no update regarding such a resolution. The meeting agenda focused on administrative issues and court orders.

XRP’s price rallied to $0.74 based on speculation of a potential settlement with the US SEC. However, the coin witnessed a selloff after the meeting since it did not provide information on the end of the ongoing lawsuit. 

Currently, XRP remains below the $1 price level despite projections and strong community support. XRP traded at the $0.47 price level early in July, showing price volatility until it rose to $0.52 on July 14.

Also, XRP has tested the $0.6 price level but faces rejection due to increased sell-offs supported by negative investor sentiment. Nevertheless, XRP’s daily chart shows signs of a possible rally ahead. 

Ripple’s Native Token in Sideways Trend: What Comes Next?

XRP has found critical support at the $0.59 price level, preventing further price decline since July 21. The red candle formed on July 25 shows the market selloff by investors hoping to cash in on the brief rally.

The inverted hammer formed today hints at a possible trend reversal ahead for XRP. A rejection at the $0.60 price level continues to make XRP volatile.

Notably, the RSI indicator is in the buy zone with a value of 62.38. So, XRP buyers are still active and will likely retest the $0.60 price level soon.

Also, the MACD indicator confirms the bullish sentiment since it is still above the signal line. So, XRP will likely break above the $0.60 resistance level in the coming days and retest $0.70.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Crypto Analyst Identifies Reason Why XRP Price Fell Below $0.60
2 JPMorgan Chase Unveils an In-house AI-Powered Tool for Research Analysts
3 Bitfarms Undertake The Poison Pill to Lay off Riot Platforms Bid
4 Coinbase Appoints Supreme Court Lawyer and Former US President’s Aide to The Board
5 US Senator Warren Says Foreign Crypto Miners Threatens National Security

Latest News

JPMorgan Chase Unveils an In-house AI-Powered Tool for Research Analysts
News

JPMorgan Chase Unveils an In-house AI-Powered Tool for Research Analysts

Rida Fatima
Bitfarms Undertake The Poison Pill to Lay off Riot Platforms Bid
Crypto News

Bitfarms Undertake The Poison Pill to Lay off Riot Platforms Bid

Rida Fatima

Bitfarms has taken intense measures to stop Riots Platform’s takeover attempt. Its latest poison pill strategy, announced on July 24, is in deference to Riot platforms’ takeover.  The mining firm said...

Coinbase Appoints Supreme Court Lawyer and Former US President’s Aide to The Board
Crypto News

Coinbase Appoints Supreme Court Lawyer and Former US President’s Aide to The Board

Rida Fatima

Coinbase has taken a bold step by adding three influential and experienced executives to its board of directors. Among the new appointees, one was a top OpenAI executive, Chris Lehane,...

US Senator Warren Says Foreign Crypto Miners Threatens National Security
Crypto News

US Senator Warren Says Foreign Crypto Miners Threatens National Security

Rida Fatima
Senator Warren’s Anti-Crypto Legislation Faces Challenge as Republican Co-Author Pulls Out
Crypto News

Senator Warren’s Anti-Crypto Legislation Faces Challenge as Republican Co-Author Pulls Out

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin and Stocks in Red: China Rate Cut and Treasury Yield Cause Concerns
Crypto News

Bitcoin and Stocks in Red: China Rate Cut and Treasury Yield Cause Concerns

Rida Fatima
Crypto Scams Plaguing the Industry – How Important Is Crypto Regulation?
Crypto News

Crypto Scams Plaguing the Industry – How Important Is Crypto Regulation?

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.