Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Crypto analyst Predicts Bitcoin Consolidation and Identifies Altcoin Bottom
Crypto News

Crypto analyst Predicts Bitcoin Consolidation and Identifies Altcoin Bottom

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe shared his predictions on Bitcoin performance as the halving approaches. According to the analyst, BTC will likely consolidate at its current price to support levels around $51,000 and $46,000 as the altcoin bottom forms. 

These predictions come amid increased price volatility in the crypto market as the Bitcoin halving approaches. 

Van de Poppe Believes Bitcoin Will Consolidate as Altcoins Form Bottom on Chart

Van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin has slipped into a boredom period and will consolidate at the current price level. Notably, Bitcoin’s price at 4:59 a.m. EST is $64,595, with a 5.3% increase in the past 24 hours.

Based on his analysis, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows irregular movement. This implies that Bitcoin might remain in the current price range. 

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin will remain stagnant for a while. He identified key price levels to watch out for between $51,000 and $52,000 and from $45,000 to $47,000. Also, the analyst identified close support at $60,748, which could prevent a further price decline for Bitcoin. 

In an earlier analysis of the altcoin market, Van de Poppe believes that the current decline in the market value of altcoins presents great buying opportunities. He believes that investments are best made during a dip and not when the market is in an uptrend. 

Additionally, he created a list of the top ten altcoins to buy during the dip. Some popular tokens included are Chainlink (LINK) and Cosmos (ATOM). 

CryptoMoon Tips Bitcoin to Rally Again 

Meanwhile, another analyst, CryptoMoon, is quite bullish on Bitcoin, revealing his sentiments in a chart. According to the analyst, Bitcoin is displaying bullish signs and will hopefully break above the bull market support band.

He also noted that Bitcoin closed a very bullish candle on the four-hour timeframe. Based on this observation, CryptoMoon believes that it will rally again once BTC moves above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

According to the analyst, a break above the 0.618 Fibonacci level will confirm Bitcoin’s recovery rally. Remarkably, BTC has rallied in the last 24 hours and will likely soon test the April 13 high of $67,789. 

How is BTC Faring Today?

Crypto analyst Predicts Bitcoin Consolidation and Identifies Altcoin Bottom

Bitcoin has formed two consecutive green candles on the daily chart as the buyers return to force a rally. Although BTC is still trading below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), it is above the 200-day SMA. This implies that despite the volatility, Bitcoin remains bullish.       

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in the neutral zone and rising with a value of 46.94. If the RSI rises above 50, then the buyers have regained control of the market.  

Bitcoin has found support at the $63,284 price level and is rising to test the $65,880 resistance level.   

A break above this level will send BTC above $70,000 and close to its all-time high. Therefore, BTC will likely rally in the coming days based on the excitement surrounding its halving.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Crypto analyst Predicts Bitcoin Consolidation and Identifies Altcoin Bottom
2 Cardano Founder Celebrates Blockchain’s Cost-Effectiveness
3 New Meme Coin on BASE Blockchain Has the Potential to Make Millionaires
4 28 Google Employees Fired for Protesting Against The Company’s Israeli Contract
5 90+ Jaw-Dropping Squarespace Statistics of 2024 You Must See

Latest News

Cardano Founder Celebrates Blockchain's Cost-Effectiveness
Crypto News

Cardano Founder Celebrates Blockchain’s Cost-Effectiveness

Rida Fatima
memecoin base blockchain
Crypto News

New Meme Coin on BASE Blockchain Has the Potential to Make Millionaires

Lora Pance

The first multi-chain Shiba Inu-themed meme coin is now available on Coinbase’s BASE blockchain, as well as Ethereum, BSC Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and Solana. This addition potentially positions the project...

28 Google Employees Fired for Protesting Against The Company’s Israeli Contract
News

28 Google Employees Fired for Protesting Against The Company’s Israeli Contract

Krishi Chowdhary

Key Takeaways: Google fired 28 employees for protesting against the company’s $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government and military. The contract, also called Project Nimbus, is a joint collaboration...

Statistics

90+ Jaw-Dropping Squarespace Statistics of 2024 You Must See

Jeff Beckman
Joint International Police Operation Disrupts LabHost
News

Joint International Police Operation Disrupts LabHost – A Platform That Supported 2,000+ Cybercriminals

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple Removes WhatsApp and Threads From App Store In China
News

Apple Removes WhatsApp and Threads from App Store in China

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off - Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?
Crypto News

XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off – Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.