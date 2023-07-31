Crypto.com Cleared to Promote Its Services in the Netherlands 

The crypto.com exchange recently received permission from De Nederlandsche Bank to provide and promote its services in the Netherlands.

Conversely, Binance, Crypto.com’s contemporary, mentioned that it would no longer apply to offer crypto services in the country. Interestingly, after Binance announced its withdrawal from the country, Crypto.com obtained its operating license.

Crypto.com Joins League of Exchanges with Dutch Operating License

Crypto.com announced the Netherlands Dutch Central Bank (DNB) approval in a blog post. This license will enable the token to offer crypto services in the Netherlands.

Crypto.com obtained this authorization after extensive compliance with the country’s Money Laundering and Terrorist Financial (Prevention) Act. This move indicates the crypto exchange’s commitment to complying with strict regulatory requirements.

According to the exchange’s CEO, Kris Marszalek, this milestone is a transformation point for the firm’s service. It reveals the exchange’s commitment to collaborating closely with regulators to expand the industry responsibly.

Crypto.com Regulatory Authorization Around the World

Crypto.com has enhanced its position as a key player in the cryptocurrency industry due to its impressive accomplishments in maneuvering through the tough regulatory environments and acquiring the required certifications.

The recent approval of Crypto.com by the Dutch regulatory agency adds to the numerous lists of its global authorizations.

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, are two of the seven other regulatory authorities that have endorsed the leading crypto exchange.

Furthermore, the popular crypto exchange has also obtained a regulatory license in Spain, indicating its solid commitment to upholding legal requirements.

According to the platform’s CEO, Kris Marszalek, this registration approval from De Nederlandsche Bank is a significant milestone for our business and the latest testament to our commitment to compliance. We look forward to continuing to work with DNB and other regulators around the world.

Crypto.com wants to solidify its relationships with European Union agencies in anticipation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations.

These steps will transform how EU nations accept the cryptocurrency sector. Therefore, by being proactive, the exchange has positioned itself to play a crucial role in impacting the European digital asset industry’s future.

The Dutch Central Bank’s approval of Crypto.com demonstrates the exchange’s extraordinary dedication to compliance and ethical business practices.

Crypto.com is at the forefront of the development of the cryptocurrency business thanks to the company’s expanding list of regulatory licenses from numerous international agencies.

On the contrary, Binance, the world’s largest exchange, recently announced that it would be withdrawing from its application to offer crypto services in the Netherlands and terminating operations in the country after being unable to meet the approval requirements from the DNB.