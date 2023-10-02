Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Bags Payment License In Singapore
Crypto News

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Bags Payment License In Singapore

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Crypto exchange Coinbase has received a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license in Singapore. The country’s regulatory agency, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), approved the full payment license.

The latest achievement by Coinbase Singapore will scale the firm’s digital payment token services to individuals and institutions within the country.

Coinbase Obtains MPI License In Singapore

The Coinbase subsidiary arm in Singapore announced the receipt of the MPI license in Singapore, as reported by ReutersNotably, Coinbase obtained initial Principal Approval in October 2022. This approval subjects the firm to the strict MAS Payment Service Act regulation.

In its recent announcement, Coinbase mentioned that the full license will provide enhanced services to different classes of customers in Singapore. Further, Coinbase revealed that 25% of surveyed Singaporeans see digital assets as the future of global finance. 

Also, 32% of the surveyed citizens are either past or current owners of crypto tokens. As such, there is a need to ensure regulated operations to instill more confidence in the industry. 

Additionally, the director of Coinbase Singapore, Hassan Ahmed, noted that the license is an essential tool for the exchange in its operations, especially on institutional deals with other financial institutions. 

Ahmed stated:

“Where we see the (full license) also come into play is in helping us accelerate relationships with stakeholders, particularly those that are regulated such as banks.”

Singapore As A Growing Crypto Hub To Expand Digital Asset Markets

Over the years, Singapore has become a prominent hub that attracts crypto-related companies worldwide. It offers favorable regulations for key players and is recognized as a vital digital asset services and product expansion market.

Currently, Singapore has more than 700 Web3 firms operational in the country. This makes it a conducive market ground supporting the advancement of the crypto and Web3 economy. Coinbase acknowledged that Singapore’s progressive economic strategies and regulatory approaches perfectly align with its global objectives.

The exchange noted that its expansion aims within Singapore are to create operations to match the country’s growing demands and market dynamics. So, it has built and launched some exclusive products in Singapore. For instance, Coinbase rolled out convenient funding options in the country, including PayNow and FAST bank transfers. 

Also, the exchange integrated SingPass, the credible virtual identity gateway of Singapore citizens, to streamline users’ registration process. Further, Coinbase started no-fee USDC purchases with SGD, a move that simplifies the engagement of Singaporean users on its platform.

On its part, Singapore’s central bank and financial regulator, the MAS, has added more clarity in its regulationLast month, the regulator revealed conditions for approving licenses to crypto companies on its website.

According to the MAS, it will only grant licenses to firms that maintain robust anti-money laundering controls, stating that “most applicants have not been successful.”Also, the regulator disclosed its plan to lay out regulations limiting retail investors in crypto trading when they appear oblivious to associated risks.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Crypto Gainers October 2 – SOL, RUNE, And RNDR
2 Tokyo Startup Unveils Giant Gundam-Inspired Robot: ARCHAX
3 Crypto Exchange Coinbase Bags Payment License In Singapore
4 Investor Who Minted Over $5B In SHIB Investment Shares Strategy to Reap Such Gains
5 Shiba Inu Price Prediction as Burn Rate Surges by 78% – Will SHIB Reach $0.10 Soon?

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers October 2 – SOL, RUNE, And RNDR

Nick Dunn
ARCHAX
News

Tokyo Startup Unveils Giant Gundam-Inspired Robot: ARCHAX

Damien Fisher

Tokyo-based startup Tsubame Industries has captured the imagination of robot enthusiasts worldwide by unveiling ARCHAX.  This gigantic, four-wheeled robot is reminiscent of the iconic “Mobile Suit Gundam” from Japan’s beloved...

SHIB
Crypto News

Investor Who Minted Over $5B In SHIB Investment Shares Strategy to Reap Such Gains

Damien Fisher

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the popular crypto assets that earned high investment returns for many of its early investors. One of Shiba Inu’s investors, who gained over $5.7 billion...

Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction as Burn Rate Surges by 78% – Will SHIB Reach $0.10 Soon?

Nick Dunn
TikTok Shuts Secret Operation to Stir up Social Conflict in Ireland
News

Secret Operation to Stir up Social Conflict in Ireland Uncovered and Shut Down by TikTok

Krishi Chowdhary
Microsoft Considering Nuclear Reactors for Its Data Centers
News

Microsoft Considering Nuclear Reactors for Its Data Centers

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP
Crypto News

Thousands of XRP Missing in Ledger Wallet, XRP HODLer Alleges

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.