Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Crypto Expert and Influencer Expresses Strong Confidence in Bitcoin Minetrix
Crypto News

Crypto Expert and Influencer Expresses Strong Confidence in Bitcoin Minetrix

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Bitcoin Minetrix, the new cloud mining platform

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Andre Outbertg, the owner of the 150k+ Telegram channel Crypto Whale Pump, shared four presales he’s invested in. Among them, Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) stands out with the highest funding raised to date, over $12 million.

The influencer notes staking rewards are ‘through the roof’, with him staking BTCMTX since September. At this point, early investors are bound to make a profit even if the launch price falls below the current one.

Post from the Crypto Whale Pump Telegram channel 
Outrageous? Yes. Possible? Yes.

How Does Bitcoin Minetrix Work?

Bitcoin Minetrix is a new platform that aims to democratize mining, allowing everyone to participate in it without investing in powerful hardware infrastructure. Instead, you can earn Bitcoin mining credits by staking your BTCMTX with the Stake-to-Mine mechanism.

Currently, Bitcoin mining is heavily monopolized by corporations, as the cost of mining one BTC surpasses its market price.
Cloud mining emerged as a solution to make it accessible to the regular crypto folk.

Unfortunately, the industry has a history of cloud mining scams like the ones we’ve seen from Fancy Crypto, GBitcoins, HappyMiner, and AMGCrypto.

With Bitcoin Minetrix, users can pool their computational resources to make a profit despite this growing monopoly. Unlike other cloud mining platforms that require you to sign fixed-term contracts, Bitcoin Minetrix has a flexible staking system where only you decide the lock-in period.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

BTCMTX is the platform’s native ERC-20 token, integral to its ecosystem. You can get it from the ongoing presale or crypto exchanges, then stake it to earn mining credits. The credits are non-tradeable, so you must burn them to acquire Bitcoin mining power.

Bitcoin Minetrix crypto presale

📝 Bitcoin Minetrix passed an audit by Coinsult to address security and transparency concerns.

BTCMTX Tokenomics

BTCMTX has a total supply of 4 billion tokens with the following allocation:

  • Bitcoin Mining – 42.5%
  • Marketing – 35%
  • Community Rewards and Airdrops – 15%
  • Staking Rewards – 7.5%

Such allocation balances operational needs and community engagement, striving to create a sustainable long-term project.

The roadmap shows dedication to continuous development. Phase 2 will commence with the app and desktop software development and BTCMTX launch on additional CEX, followed by the first mined BTC to wallet withdrawals in Phase 3. The project’s plans also include continued marketing efforts to push adoption and market cap.

Bitcoin Minetrix roadmap

Why Are Investors So Hopeful?

Investors like Andre Outbertg from the Crypto Whale Pump have no doubt BTCMTX will bring them huge returns, regardless of its future market value (which, by the way, is only predicted to grow). Here are the key reasons.

  • High APY: BTCMTX offers massive staking rewards of over 138%. Although the APY will decrease as more users join the pool, early investors have a chance for a solid passive income opportunity.
  • Presale Discounts: BTCMTX now trades at $0.0143 per token, 21% up from its starting price of $0.0118. However, it isn’t the final price increase, so early investors can yield higher returns thanks to presale discounts.
  • Simplicity: Unlike cloud mining solutions we saw before, Bitcoin Minetrix doesn’t have a minimum buy threshold or complicated contracts. You can buy BTCTX with USDT, ETH, BNB, or fiat and stake it immediately for a variable period. Because the lock-in period is flexible, you can opt out anytime.
  • Strong Community: With the backing of influencers and an X following of over 24k, Bitcoin Minetrix has a chance for sustained success. The project appears to understand the power of community and incentivizes investors with not only staking but also an upcoming $30k-worth BTCMTX airdrop.

Visit the official Bitcoin Minetrix project and claim your stake today.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Minetrix was developed for a good cause and offers impressive staking rewards to early investors. Given BTCMTX’s growing popularity and utility, the presale is likely to sell out quickly, followed by exchange listings that could potentially boost the token’s value.

However, the crypto market is often unpredictable and volatile. It’s important you only invest as much as you’re prepared to lose and DYOR (do your own research) instead of relying solely on community speculation.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 Crypto Expert and Influencer Expresses Strong Confidence in Bitcoin Minetrix
2 1,600+ Planes Have Been Hit by GPS Signal Jamming Across Eastern Europe
3 OpenAI Previews Voice Engine with No Official Date of Release
4 2024 Gig Economy Statistics: Unveiling 85+ Remarkable Insights
5 Over 8 Years of Inactivity, Pre-Mined Ethereum Wallet with 1,000 Coins Awakens

Latest News

1600+ Planes Hit By GPS Signal Jamming Across Eastern Europe
News

1,600+ Planes Have Been Hit by GPS Signal Jamming Across Eastern Europe

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI Previews Voice Engine with No Official Date of Release
News

OpenAI Previews Voice Engine with No Official Date of Release

Krishi Chowdhary

OpenAI has unveiled a preview of Voice Engine, an AI tech that can generate natural speech with the help of a 15-second audio sample and text input. The model was...

Key Gig Economy Statistics 
Statistics

2024 Gig Economy Statistics: Unveiling 85+ Remarkable Insights

Jeff Beckman

The gig economy allows people to enjoy flexible work hours. They can do so without the hassle of waking up early to beat the office start time. Technology has made...

Over 8 Years of Inactivity, Pre-Mined Ethereum Wallet with 1,000 Coins Awakens
Crypto News

Over 8 Years of Inactivity, Pre-Mined Ethereum Wallet with 1,000 Coins Awakens

Asad Gilani
Institutional Players Invested $86 Billion in Bitcoin in 6 Months, Details Unveiled
Crypto News

Institutional Players Invested $86 Billion in Bitcoin in 6 Months, Details Unveiled

Asad Gilani
Former FTX Executives Face $1.3M Settlement in Class Lawsuit
Crypto News

Former FTX Executives Face $1.3M Settlement in Class Lawsuit

Asad Gilani
Fidelity Joins the Ethereum ETF Race With Staking Option Included
Crypto News

Fidelity Joins the Ethereum ETF Race With Staking Option Included

Asad Gilani

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.