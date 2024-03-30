Crypto Expert and Influencer Expresses Strong Confidence in Bitcoin Minetrix

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Andre Outbertg, the owner of the 150k+ Telegram channel Crypto Whale Pump, shared four presales he’s invested in. Among them, Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) stands out with the highest funding raised to date, over $12 million.

The influencer notes staking rewards are ‘through the roof’, with him staking BTCMTX since September. At this point, early investors are bound to make a profit even if the launch price falls below the current one.

How Does Bitcoin Minetrix Work?

Bitcoin Minetrix is a new platform that aims to democratize mining, allowing everyone to participate in it without investing in powerful hardware infrastructure. Instead, you can earn Bitcoin mining credits by staking your BTCMTX with the Stake-to-Mine mechanism.

Currently, Bitcoin mining is heavily monopolized by corporations, as the cost of mining one BTC surpasses its market price.

Cloud mining emerged as a solution to make it accessible to the regular crypto folk.

Unfortunately, the industry has a history of cloud mining scams like the ones we’ve seen from Fancy Crypto, GBitcoins, HappyMiner, and AMGCrypto.

With Bitcoin Minetrix, users can pool their computational resources to make a profit despite this growing monopoly. Unlike other cloud mining platforms that require you to sign fixed-term contracts, Bitcoin Minetrix has a flexible staking system where only you decide the lock-in period.

BTCMTX is the platform’s native ERC-20 token, integral to its ecosystem. You can get it from the ongoing presale or crypto exchanges, then stake it to earn mining credits. The credits are non-tradeable, so you must burn them to acquire Bitcoin mining power.

📝 Bitcoin Minetrix passed an audit by Coinsult to address security and transparency concerns.

BTCMTX Tokenomics

BTCMTX has a total supply of 4 billion tokens with the following allocation:

Bitcoin Mining – 42.5% Marketing – 35%

Community Rewards and Airdrops – 15% Staking Rewards – 7.5%

Such allocation balances operational needs and community engagement, striving to create a sustainable long-term project.

The roadmap shows dedication to continuous development. Phase 2 will commence with the app and desktop software development and BTCMTX launch on additional CEX, followed by the first mined BTC to wallet withdrawals in Phase 3. The project’s plans also include continued marketing efforts to push adoption and market cap.

Why Are Investors So Hopeful?

Investors like Andre Outbertg from the Crypto Whale Pump have no doubt BTCMTX will bring them huge returns, regardless of its future market value (which, by the way, is only predicted to grow). Here are the key reasons.

High APY : BTCMTX offers massive staking rewards of over 138%. Although the APY will decrease as more users join the pool, early investors have a chance for a solid passive income opportunity.

: BTCMTX offers massive staking rewards of over 138%. Although the APY will decrease as more users join the pool, early investors have a chance for a solid passive income opportunity. Presale Discounts : BTCMTX now trades at $0.0143 per token, 21% up from its starting price of $0.0118. However, it isn’t the final price increase, so early investors can yield higher returns thanks to presale discounts.

: BTCMTX now trades at $0.0143 per token, 21% up from its starting price of $0.0118. However, it isn’t the final price increase, so early investors can yield higher returns thanks to presale discounts. Simplicity : Unlike cloud mining solutions we saw before, Bitcoin Minetrix doesn’t have a minimum buy threshold or complicated contracts. You can buy BTCTX with USDT, ETH, BNB, or fiat and stake it immediately for a variable period. Because the lock-in period is flexible, you can opt out anytime.

: Unlike cloud mining solutions we saw before, Bitcoin Minetrix doesn’t have a minimum buy threshold or complicated contracts. You can buy BTCTX with USDT, ETH, BNB, or fiat and stake it immediately for a variable period. Because the lock-in period is flexible, you can opt out anytime. Strong Community: With the backing of influencers and an X following of over 24k, Bitcoin Minetrix has a chance for sustained success. The project appears to understand the power of community and incentivizes investors with not only staking but also an upcoming $30k-worth BTCMTX airdrop.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Minetrix was developed for a good cause and offers impressive staking rewards to early investors. Given BTCMTX’s growing popularity and utility, the presale is likely to sell out quickly, followed by exchange listings that could potentially boost the token’s value.

However, the crypto market is often unpredictable and volatile. It’s important you only invest as much as you’re prepared to lose and DYOR (do your own research) instead of relying solely on community speculation.