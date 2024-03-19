Crypto Expert Draws Link Between Shiba Inu And Ethereum

The founders of the second-largest meme coin, Shiba Inu, have been a mystery. However, many people within the crypto industry have made some probable suggestions regarding the coin’s fundamentals.

Del Crxpto, a prominent crypto expert and Shiba Inu community member, recently made a notable connection between SHIB and Ethereum.

Del established this link by focusing on the co-founders of the two projects.

A Connection Between Shiba Inu And Ethereum Based On Co-Founders

Del Crxpto shared his findings regarding a possible connection between Shiba Inu and Ethereum on the X platform. According to a prominent crypto expert, the co-founders of the two projects have a link.

The $SHIB / $ETH Connection: Who remembers when @ShytoshiKusama sent Billions worth of $SHIB to @VitalikButerin, who used it for COVID-19 relief? Who remembers how the entire space just figured it was a coincidence? No one should be surprised by what the future holds… the… — Del Crxpto (@DelCrxpto) March 14, 2024

Del narrated how Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, donated SHIB tokens worth billions of dollars to a COVID-19 relief initiative. Further, the expert pointed out that Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s lead developer, sent the funds to Buterin.

Notably, the COVID-19 relief initiative is a crypto-powered effort that focuses on Crypto Relief India. Buterin had supported the venture through a massive donation of $1.5 billion worth of SHIB for its COVID-19 relief funds. Moreover, the foundation raised about $460 million by liquidating a part of the donated funds.

In another move, Buterin transferred over $150,000 to a wallet endorsed by Shytoshi Kusama in 2023. The funds were dedicated to assisting victims of Turkey’s earthquakes.

Additionally, the SHIB community contributed to humanitarian projects that Buterin founded to aid the global pandemic.

At that time, the Ethereum co-founder expressed his gratitude to the Shiba Inu ecosystem for its donations. Notably, the broader crypto considered the relationship between Buterin and Kusama a coincidence. However, the expert stressed that many should not be surprised by any potential overturn of Shiba Inu.

According to Del, “the signs were always there,” though many people just overlooked them.

Many Speculate Buterin Knows Shiba Inu Creator

Despite the odds, many people within the crypto space believe that Buterin knows the SHIB creator. A Shiba Inu fan and X user, @justsomedude224, reacted to Del Crxpto’s post, sharing the same opinion that Buterin has a connection to Shiba Inu’s creator.

The X user stated:

Vitalik knows who created SHIB for sure, the OG pic with Vitalik and ‘supposedly’ Shytoshi… Then, magically, billions were sent to his wallet. Like, how did they know that address…

Recall that Buterin received 50% of Shiba Inu’s total supply worth over $6.7 billion during the period. However, the Ethereum co-founder sent 40% of the supply to the SHIB dead wallet, compounding the token’s growth pattern. Afterward, he donated the remaining to India’s Covid Crypto relief fund.

Due to this supposed connection between SHIB and Ethereum through Buterin and Shiba Inu’s creator or lead developer, some people expect SHIB to follow a similar pathway to success as ETH. For now, SHIB is nowhere near the success of ETH.

Notably, as of 05:31 AM EST on March 18, SHIB trades at $0.00002802, reflecting a 7.10% increase over the past 24 hours. With a market cap of over $16.5 billion, Shiba Inu ranks as one of the top 11 crypto assets by CoinMarketCap, while ETH still takes the second position. Also, its 24-trade volume surged by 5.55% to reach $2.42 billion.