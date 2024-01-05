Countries
Crypto News

Crypto Expert Points Out Stronghold Token As A Hidden Gem Following In-Depth Analysis

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
The founder of BlackSwanCapitalist.io, Versan Aljarrah, has revealed his new findings in crypto. After extensive research, the crypto expert singled out Stronghold’s token (SHX) as a hidden gem. The analyst has positioned SHX as a worthy investment option amid the upcoming bull run season for investors.

SHX Project Team Brought In Outstanding Expertise As Distinguishing Leverage

Aljarrah laid out his recent discovery via a tweet on the X platform. According to the crypto expert, after conducting an extensive investigation, he discovered that Stronghold (SHX) has a high potential for growth and value for investors.

Notably, Aljarrah’s analysis of SHX’s growth potential hinges on his assessment of the project team. He explored the team’s affiliation with some leading entities in the crypto industry. In his research, Aljarrah discovered that some developers of RippleNet and the Stellar Protocol are also part of the SHX team.

The analyst stated:

This groundbreaking technology was designed by the masterminds behind RippleNet and the Stellar Protocol.

Notably, Stronghold’s CEO, Tammy Camp, made a remarkable contribution to Stellar’s early beginning. Camp was the Head of Growth at Stellar Protocol (XLM), spicing the project’s initial prominence. Moreover, during Camp’s tenure, Stellar registered about four million users within four months after its kick-off. 

Likewise, the co-founder of Stronghold, Sean Bennett, played equal roles in both Ripple and Stellar. Bennett contributed to enhancing the remittance processes of both Stellar and Ripple as the brain behind their development of stablecoin technology.

Additionally, Aljarrah highlighted that Stronghold (SHX) is backed by recorded support from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Subsequently, the crypto expert’s assessment showed the relevance of the brains behind SHX.

They brought a wealth of experience and expertise to the project. As a result, the token is well-positioned for success and growth in the future.

Strongholds Price Action

Launched in 2018, Stronghold has recorded a meteoric growth over the years. According to data from CoinMarketCap, SHX hit its all-time high of $0.05931 in May 2021. As of 08:50 AM EST on January 2024, SHX trades at $0.006229.

It has hit a daily high of $0.006379, marking an increase of more than 27.68% over the past 24 hours.

Stronghold (SHX) spiked by 159.21% and 793.53% over the past seven and 30 days, respectively. One of the outstanding growth catalysts for Stronghold’s SHX token came in February 2022, when the firm revealed a $100 million investment fund under Stronghold Capital.

However, some crypto market observers cautioned about deep investment deals with SHX. They pointed out Stronghold’s past affiliate relationship with the bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.

Before now, the project team has defended that FTX’s implosion has no impact on Stronghold Capital.

Though the company acknowledged an initial investment in FTX’s trading platform, Alameda Research, it disclosed its reinvestment of principal and profits elsewhere after maturity.

