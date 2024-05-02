Countries
Crypto Firms Remain at Risk of Money Laundering: UK Treasury Report
Crypto Firms Remain at Risk of Money Laundering: UK Treasury Report

Rida Fatima
Recent findings by the United Kingdom authorities have highlighted the growing concern about crypto firms’ susceptibility to financial crimes, especially money laundering.

According to a report from the UK Treasury on May 1, crypto-asset companies ranked among the top four sectors at “greatest risk” of financial crime. 

Notably, the UK Treasury pulls this report from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) data on money laundering cases associated with crypto firms.

Digital Asset Firms Vulnerable to Money Laundering

In this assessment, crypto firms shared the spotlight with retail banking, wholesale banking, and wealth management companies. The report concluded that crypto firms emerged among the top four sectors, highly vulnerable to financial crime between 2022 and 2023.

The report highlighted the significant attention devoted to combating money laundering. It revealed that out of 52.8 full-time anti-money laundering specialists, nearly a third were specifically assigned to supervise crypto firms.

During the period under review, the FCA’s financial crime specialists assessed a total of 231 financial firms operating in the UK. These were added to an extra 375 financial crimes and sanctions cases.

Furthermore, as part of a broader supervisory push, the FCA teams launched 95 separate investigations into British crypto companies.

Meanwhile, the UK government has been actively addressing regulatory gaps in the crypto space. On April 16, it announced plans to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto assets and stablecoins by July.

Recent legislative changes have strengthened the authority of law enforcement agencies to combat crypto-related crime. On April 26, the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) and police were granted more authority to “freeze, seize, and destroy” crypto assets used by criminals.

Notably, the police no longer need to make arrests before seizing crypto holdings. Under the new regulations, law enforcement can also confiscate crucial investigative items such as passwords and memory sticks.

They were also authorized to remove illicit crypto assets deemed detrimental to the public good from circulation by burning them.

These measures aim to enhance authorities’ ability to disrupt criminal networks and protect potential victims. Such actions will, in turn, allow for the recovery of funds from seized crypto accounts.

FBI Prevails Over Crypto and Las Vegas Hospitality Fraud Attempt

As the quest to combat financial crimes continues, a recent report reveals the FBI’s latest crackdown action on a fraudulent operation. 

According to the report, the FBI, in collaboration with a New York court, apprehended a local individual for charges related to an elaborate Ponzi scheme. The accused, Idin Dalpour, is guilty of masterminding a fraudulent operation that reportedly swindled investors out of $43 million.

Dalpour duped unsuspecting investors through an entity that was supposedly interested in investing in a Las Vegas hospitality project and a cryptocurrency trading enterprise.

Reports suggest that he enticed investors by promising lucrative 43% annual returns on their investments. However, investigations show he never invested the funds as promised. Instead, he paid early investors with money contributed by later individuals. 

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted to fabricating false bank records and contracts issued to victims. Dalpour has been charged with one count of wire fraud and should serve a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison as prescribed by US Congress. 

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
