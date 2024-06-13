Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Crypto GameFi Space Grows 119% as Steam Maintains Crypto Ban
Crypto News

Crypto GameFi Space Grows 119% as Steam Maintains Crypto Ban

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Crypto GameFi Space Grows 119% as Steam Maintains Crypto Ban

GameFi (crypto gaming) is starting to turn heads following Axie Infinity’s success. The Web3 game found broad appeal among gamers.

It also peaked at 2.78M daily active users in January 2022, putting GameFi on the map and paving the road for future crypto games.

CoinGecko also shows over 372 crypto gaming tokens, with the largest yearly gainers including:

The global video game industry’s revenue is estimated to reach $666.69B by 2029, up from its current $455.27B (+46.43%).

However, despite GameFi’s thriving success, developers are finding it difficult to market and publish their games.

Steam, the larger online gaming publisher, made it clear in 2021 that it wouldn’t accept blockchain-based games on its platform.

Let’s discuss the situation and see how GameFi developers are using SocialFi to attract gamers’ attention.

Steam Banned Crypto Games – Is GameFi Dying?

In 2021, Steam updated its rules and guidelines with a notorious 13th addition to its list of games you can’t publish on the platform.

Blockchain-based game Age of Rust was delisted from Steam, with the developer saying, ‘[…]the point is more to the fact that Blockchain games as a whole are going to be removed. This is a setback for all.’

This didn’t negatively impact the crypto gaming industry, though. The GameFi market size was $9B in 2021. It’s now $19.7B in 2024, a 119% growth,  showing GameFi is thriving instead of dying.

There are several reasons for this:

  • Emergence of the Play-to-Earn model in projects like PlayDoge
  • Evolution of NFTs in gaming that promote true asset ownership
  • Axie Infinity’s unexpected success, given GameFi was still a new industry
  • Improvement of tokenization and in-game economies
  • Incorporation of gaming DAOs and social governance
  • Prioritization of high-quality, captivating gameplay vs blockchain ‘gimmicks’
  • Prospect of earning a living wage through GameFi
  • Potential use cases of advanced technologies like AI

Despite being at a disadvantage compared to traditional games (accessibility-wise), GameFi platforms have seen incredible growth. Popular ones include GALA, Immutable X, Enjin, and SuperVerse.

This begs the question, ‘How popular would GameFi be if the biggest game distributors, like Steam, listed them?’

According to Grand View Research, blockchain gaming should grow at a rate of 68.3% between 2023 and 2030, compared to 13.4% for the overall online gaming industry.

🎮 Crypto gaming is the fastest-growing sector in the gaming space.

SocialFi Worth $4.8B – Is It GameFi’s Secret Sauce?

SocialFi is short for ‘social finance’ and combines social media with blockchain technology and finance (DeFi).

It has increased by 2.7% in the last 24 hours, reaching a $4.8B market cap and a $166M 24-hour trading volume.

Allen Ng, co-founder of OpenSocial Protocol, claims SocialFi’s ‘emotional bond’ could be the future of crypto gaming.

Social is a crucial aspect of gaming. You play online games because your friends are there.Allen Ng

With the launch of Ronin Forge by Sky Mavis (creator of Axie Infinity), GameFi developers have a much better starting point for creating crypto games.

The early access program gives approved game developers a $50,000 grant and the necessary infrastructure to build GameFi products on Ronin.

Verdict – Is GameFi Here to Stay?

GameFi is on an upward trajectory and will likely keep growing in the coming years. Here’s why this might be good for the gaming industry:

  • Attractive prospect of Play-to-Earn rewards
  • True ownership through NFTs, allowing players to buy or sell digital assets
  • Global inclusivity, transcending geographical limitations
  • Potential for decentralized governance, allowing players to contribute to the platform’s evolution

Despite the accessibility struggles, with most crypto platforms limited to using Discord and similar avenues to promote their games, GameFi is looking stronger than ever.

Remember to DYOR crypto projects and be wary of scams and misleading marketing. The industry is volatile and tricky at times, so invest responsibly.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Only 2 Weeks into Presale, Tamagotchi Re-Creation PlayDoge Raises $4M
2 Crypto GameFi Space Grows 119% as Steam Maintains Crypto Ban
3 Elon Musk Drops His Lawsuit Against OpenAI After 3-Month Long Legal Battle
4 Adobe Revises Terms of Service after Backlash from Users
5 Bitcoin Critic Says Increased BTC ETF Interest Could Impact Market Stability in Future

Latest News

Only 2 Weeks into Presale, Tamagotchi Re-creation PlayDoge Raises $4M
Crypto News

Only 2 Weeks into Presale, Tamagotchi Re-Creation PlayDoge Raises $4M

Leah Alger
Musk Drops His Lawsuit Against OpenAI After a 3-Month Battle
News

Elon Musk Drops His Lawsuit Against OpenAI After 3-Month Long Legal Battle

Krishi Chowdhary

Elon Musk has dropped his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. On Tuesday (June 11), Musk’s lawyers moved to get the procedure started, marking the end of the...

Adobe Revises Terms of Service after Backlash from Users
News

Adobe Revises Terms of Service after Backlash from Users

Krishi Chowdhary

Adobe just recently updated its Terms of Service and received massive backlash from customers and industry experts alike, who dubbed it a spyware-like update. The update to section 2.2 is...

Bitcoin Critic Says Increased BTC ETF Interest Could Impact Market Stability in Future
Crypto News

Bitcoin Critic Says Increased BTC ETF Interest Could Impact Market Stability in Future

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,834% After Unknown Users Burns 225,637,580 SHIB
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 2,834% After Unknown Users Burns 225,637,580 SHIB

Rida Fatima
Whales Move 64 Million XRP As Price Struggles Below $0.49; Will the Decline Continue?
Crypto News

Whales Move 64 Million XRP As Price Struggles Below $0.49; Will the Decline Continue?

Rida Fatima
Polygon (MATIC) Finds Support at $0.60; Further Decline Ahead or Rebounding?
Crypto News

Polygon (MATIC) Finds Support at $0.60; Further Decline Ahead or Rebounding?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.