Crypto Insights From YouTuber Satoshi Stacker Unveils the 5 Must-Buy Coins – Wall Street Memes Tops the List!

Satoshi Staker is a hugely popular crypto finance advisor on YouTube, with almost 300K subscribers. He has been reporting on the crypto markets for years, helping thousands of investors to make money by telling them where to invest and why.

Satoshi is always on top of the crypto game, and his focus is now on the newest additions to the market.

So, let’s look at what he’s saying about the top 5 must-buy cryptocurrencies right now and why he says that Wall Street Memes is by far the best investment option in July 2023.

What Is Wall Street Memes?

Wall Street Memes is a tokenization of a huge Reddit community called Wall St. Bulls. The community made its name in 2021 over the GameStop and AMC stocks, proving it can hold its ground against much larger investors and hedge funds.

The $WSM token is their next big financial move, as the 1.1 million-strong community is still working hard to help its members achieve financial success.

The platform is designed as a meme coin but made according to best industry practices. It has a high chance of replacing Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as the best meme coin on the market.

The official $WSM token presale is one of the best presales in the crypto environment in the past month, raising over $18 million. The hard cap is set to $30.9 million, which will be reached in August, if not sooner. The presale has about five stages left, so there is still time to invest in this high-growth potential altcoin.

What Makes $WSM An Excellent Investment Option?

If we consider the success of the official $WSM token presale until now, early investors will likely get some impressive returns after the platform goes live. It’s widely discussed within the crypto trading circles, and many of the most influential names think that Wall Street Memes is gearing up for one of the biggest bull runs in 2023.

For example, a popular crypto analyst, Satoshi Stacker, who has nearly 300,000 subscribers on YouTube, recently reviewed the platform, motivating hundreds of investors to get their $WSM tokens at a discount.

He believes the platform is designed by an experienced, well-respected team of crypto devs with high success rates and years of experience in the field.

Moreover, the Wall St. Bulls team was mentioned by Elon Musk in several of his tweets in the past, and the world’s most successful entrepreneur even reacted to a meme posted by the Wall Street Memes community.

If we look into the past, whenever Elon Musk mentioned a cryptocurrency in his Tweets, the crypto exploded almost immediately, leading to massive gains for all token holders.

Elon was even accused of using his power to manipulate the markets to get high returns on his investments. Still, the allegations usually came from other crypto traders who missed their chance to invest in these cryptos on time.

Excellent Tokenomics

Meme coins are generally known for average tokenomics, oversupply of tokens, and no real-world use cases. While Wall Street Memes shares some of these features, the developers were meticulous in ensuring that the new platform has robust tokenomics and that most of the tokens belong to the community.

A total of 2 billion $WSM tokens are in circulation, a small number for a meme coin platform, ensuring a high price point for every individual token. 50%, or 1 billion, will be sold during the presale event, 20% will be used for DEX and CEX listings, and the remaining 30% will stay locked for community rewards.

There is no team token allocation, so you don’t have to worry about a potential rug pull. If everything goes according to plan, Wall Street Memes could become one of the highest gainers in the meme coin niche in years!

Other Platforms Worth Checking Out

The following four platforms are also in presale and show impressive growth potential in 2023 and beyond. We’ll give you short descriptions of each, but we recommend you visit the official sites for more information about features, pricing, and future plans.

yPredict – AI-Powered Future Crypto Price Prediction Platform

yPredict is an AI-powered crypto platform that analyzes massive amounts of market data in real-time to provide users with accurate future crypto price predictions.

The platform will launch with multiple advanced features to help you get ahead of the competition, ensuring you continuously invest in the best option possible.

Launchpad XYZ – AI Crypto Analytics Platform

Launchpad XYZ is a crypto analytics platform fit with all tools you could ever need to become successful in the Web3 environment. It provides valuable insights to ensure you take advantage of every promising investment opportunity. It also goes a long way to teach you how to become a better crypto trader and offers AI-driven crypto trading strategies.

Chimpzee – Eco-Friendly Crypto With Multiple Token-Earning Mechanisms

Chimpzee is another exciting new crypto project with a noble goal. It aims to motivate users to spread awareness about carbon air pollution, deforestation, and animal extinction by offering multiple token-earning mechanisms.

In other words, whenever users make an effort to help clean the world, they will get native CHMPZ tokens as rewards.

Wrapping Up

There is much to be excited about in crypto markets by the end of 2023, especially if you invested in Wall Street Memes. The platform raised over $17.5 million in less than a month, and once it goes out, it could become the highest gainer of 2023.

The remaining four platforms we mentioned also show significant growth potential, so make sure to visit the official sites for more details, and don’t miss your chance to invest early to get the highest returns in the future!