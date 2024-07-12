Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Crypto Investors Buy $OM MANTRA and $WAI, the Hottest AI Coin Set to Explode 13x
Crypto News

Crypto Investors Buy $OM MANTRA and $WAI, the Hottest AI Coin Set to Explode 13x

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

  • Bitcoin ($BTC) Fear & Greed index indicates growing investor concerns, falling into ‘extreme fear’ territory.
  • MANTRA ($OM) becomes the top gainer with a 7% 24-hour increase fueled by recently introduced staking. 
  • AI coin presale WienerAI ($WAI) gains attention due to its strong utility and community incentives. 

Bears and bulls alike are making a killing on AI crypto tokens

For the first time in nearly two years, $BTC’s Fear & Greed index, a metric indicating broader investor sentiment, has fallen to ‘extreme fear.’ As $BTC faces resistance at $60K, traders brace up for further downside

Despite the unforeseen bear market conditions, investors aiming for long-term gains see this dip as an opportunity to buy utility tokens. $OM, the native coin of a DeFi services ecosystem, became the top gainer today with a 7% 24-hour increase. 

Risk-averse investors evidently shift their attention toward sustainable projects that solve real-world problems. As AI unlocks new frontiers for crypto applications, AI coin presales like Wiener AI ($WAI) generate significant FOMO. With 19 days left until the presale ends and $WAI lists on 12 CEXs, investors have the last opportunity to join the movement. 

Crypto Community Chooses Utility Over Hype  

$OM’s rise is unsurprising given its utility and community-building focus.

Powering a DeFi protocol that enables lending, borrowing, staking, and insurance through smart contracts, $OM gives its holders governance rights, staking rewards, and access to exclusive features.

The token listed on exchanges in September 2020 at $0.4045 and had been hovering below $0.20 for years before soaring to $1 in April 2024, translating into a nearly 150% gain for early adopters. Recently introduced staking is the main reason for this explosive growth

Mantra peice trend

While the ‘get rich quick’ mentality still lingers among degen investors, we notice a growing focus on utility. This shift aligns with the ongoing development of next-gen AI hardware, which can enhance blockchain efficiency and present entirely new crypto applications.

Moreover, AI streamlines crypto application development, fueling innovation and wider adoption of blockchain technology.

Although the current market sentiment is daunting, investors are hopeful about the future of crypto and support utility projects with long-term potential that doesn’t hinge on hype alone. 

Is AI the Future of Crypto? Wiener AI ($WAI) Democratizes Algorithmic Trading 

Intentionally or not, the Wiener ($WAI) presale launched just in time for the ongoing utility coin craze. Despite its meme appeal, $WAI presents real value: an AI trading bot that would help maximize traders’ gains by making accurate predictions. 

Investors have the last chance to buy $WAI at $0.00073 per token.

Staking rewards of up to 153% APY is another reason for $WAI’s explosive momentum. Like $OM, $WAI realizes the impact of community incentives on the project’s long-term performance. 

In just a few months, $WAI presale raised over $7M and is set to end in 19 days. Influencers hail it as one of the best crypto presales of the year, with many choosing to participate personally. 

After token airdrop, $WAI aims to secure listings on Uniswap and the top 12 CEXs, which will potentially drive its value due to increased credibility and accessibility. 

Meanwhile, investors have the last chance to buy $WAI at $0.00073 per token. After listing, $WAI is projected to reach $0.0045, bringing a 500% profit for early supporters. 

To buy $WAI on presale, visit the official website, connect your wallet, specify the number of tokens you want to purchase, and confirm the transaction. 

Final Thoughts

Although some traders succumb to fear, long-term investors perceive the current decline as a strategic shift rather than a crypto winter

The $WAI presale demonstrates this confidence, underscoring the importance of a broader perspective. However, only time will show whether it will become the next 10x crypto. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 Where to Watch The Final of Copa America 2024
2 Crypto Investors Buy $OM MANTRA and $WAI, the Hottest AI Coin Set to Explode 13x
3 $100 Billion Crypto Fraud in Five Years vs $3.1 Trillion Financial Fraud in One Year
4 iPhone Users Can Now Make Contactless Payments Through Third-Party Wallets
5 Coinbase Predicts Crypto Voters Will Make a Difference in 2024 US Elections

Latest News

Copa America Final 2024
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch The Final of Copa America 2024

Anwesha Roy
$100 Billion Crypto Fraud in Five Years vs $3.1 Trillion Financial Fraud in One Year
Crypto News

$100 Billion Crypto Fraud in Five Years vs $3.1 Trillion Financial Fraud in One Year

Alex Popa

Alt text: $100 Billion Crypto Fraud in Five Years vs $3.1 Trillion Financial Fraud in One Year In the last five years (2019–2024), crypto fraud has reached $100B (an average...

Apple Ends Apple Pay Monopoly on iPhones
News

iPhone Users Can Now Make Contactless Payments Through Third-Party Wallets

Krishi Chowdhary

Apple users in the EU will no longer be limited to using Apple Pay for making contactless payments through their phones. This decision was made after the EU antitrust regulators...

Coinbase Predicts Crypto Voters Will Make a Difference in 2024 US Elections
Crypto News

Coinbase Predicts Crypto Voters Will Make a Difference in 2024 US Elections

Rida Fatima
CoinGecko Survey Reveals 49% of Crypto Enthusiasts Are Bullish on Market Outlook
Crypto News

CoinGecko Survey Reveals 49% of Crypto Enthusiasts Are Bullish on Market Outlook

Rida Fatima
ZachXBT Warns Compound Finance Users of Possible Hack on Website
Crypto News

ZachXBT Warns Compound Finance Users of Possible Hack on Website

Rida Fatima
Malaysian Energy Official Reports $722M Power Theft By Crypto Miners
Crypto News

Malaysian Energy Official Reports $722M Power Theft By Crypto Miners

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.