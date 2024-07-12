Crypto Investors Buy $OM MANTRA and $WAI, the Hottest AI Coin Set to Explode 13x

Bitcoin ($BTC) Fear & Greed index indicates growing investor concerns, falling into ‘extreme fear’ territory.

MANTRA ($OM) becomes the top gainer with a 7% 24-hour increase fueled by recently introduced staking. AI coin presale WienerAI ($WAI) gains attention due to its strong utility and community incentives.

For the first time in nearly two years, $BTC’s Fear & Greed index, a metric indicating broader investor sentiment, has fallen to ‘extreme fear.’ As $BTC faces resistance at $60K, traders brace up for further downside.

Despite the unforeseen bear market conditions, investors aiming for long-term gains see this dip as an opportunity to buy utility tokens. $OM, the native coin of a DeFi services ecosystem, became the top gainer today with a 7% 24-hour increase.

Risk-averse investors evidently shift their attention toward sustainable projects that solve real-world problems. As AI unlocks new frontiers for crypto applications, AI coin presales like Wiener AI ($WAI) generate significant FOMO. With 19 days left until the presale ends and $WAI lists on 12 CEXs, investors have the last opportunity to join the movement.

Crypto Community Chooses Utility Over Hype

$OM’s rise is unsurprising given its utility and community-building focus.

Powering a DeFi protocol that enables lending, borrowing, staking, and insurance through smart contracts, $OM gives its holders governance rights, staking rewards, and access to exclusive features.

The token listed on exchanges in September 2020 at $0.4045 and had been hovering below $0.20 for years before soaring to $1 in April 2024, translating into a nearly 150% gain for early adopters. Recently introduced staking is the main reason for this explosive growth.

While the ‘get rich quick’ mentality still lingers among degen investors, we notice a growing focus on utility. This shift aligns with the ongoing development of next-gen AI hardware, which can enhance blockchain efficiency and present entirely new crypto applications.

Moreover, AI streamlines crypto application development, fueling innovation and wider adoption of blockchain technology.

Although the current market sentiment is daunting, investors are hopeful about the future of crypto and support utility projects with long-term potential that doesn’t hinge on hype alone.

Is AI the Future of Crypto? Wiener AI ($WAI) Democratizes Algorithmic Trading

Intentionally or not, the Wiener ($WAI) presale launched just in time for the ongoing utility coin craze. Despite its meme appeal, $WAI presents real value: an AI trading bot that would help maximize traders’ gains by making accurate predictions.

Investors have the last chance to buy $WAI at $0.00073 per token.

Staking rewards of up to 153% APY is another reason for $WAI’s explosive momentum. Like $OM, $WAI realizes the impact of community incentives on the project’s long-term performance.

In just a few months, $WAI presale raised over $7M and is set to end in 19 days. Influencers hail it as one of the best crypto presales of the year, with many choosing to participate personally.

After token airdrop, $WAI aims to secure listings on Uniswap and the top 12 CEXs, which will potentially drive its value due to increased credibility and accessibility.

Meanwhile, investors have the last chance to buy $WAI at $0.00073 per token. After listing, $WAI is projected to reach $0.0045, bringing a 500% profit for early supporters.

To buy $WAI on presale, visit the official website, connect your wallet, specify the number of tokens you want to purchase, and confirm the transaction.

Final Thoughts

Although some traders succumb to fear, long-term investors perceive the current decline as a strategic shift rather than a crypto winter.

The $WAI presale demonstrates this confidence, underscoring the importance of a broader perspective. However, only time will show whether it will become the next 10x crypto.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

