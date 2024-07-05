Crypto Market Cap Dumps 7.90% in the Last 24 Hours as Mt. Gox Starts Repaying Creditors

Mt. Gox has started repaying its clients after moving $47,228 Bitcoins from the Trustee’s wallet to several crypto exchanges.

Mt. Gox has started repaying its clients after moving $47,228 Bitcoins from the Trustee’s wallet to several crypto exchanges. Multiple Redditors have come forward, claiming they’ve received their repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash.

Multiple Redditors have come forward, claiming they’ve received their repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash. Bitcoin has dropped by 5.88% in the last nine hours, and the total crypto market cap has decreased by 6.83% in the last day.

Bitcoin has decreased by 6.83% in the last 24 hours, dropping below the $53K support level. It’s currently $54,300, recouping some of its losses, with a market cap of $1.07T (–6.72%).

The total market cap has also dropped 7.90% in the last day, from $2.15T to $1.98T. In the last month, we’ve seen a 25% decrease in the total crypto market cap, showing a worrying downward trend for investors.

The Mt. Gox July repayments and the Bitcoin sale by the US and Germany likely caused this recent dump. Binance’s delisting of several crypto pairs (including $BTC and $ETH pairs) might have also contributed to the liquidation.

Let’s discuss what’s happening with the market and whether Bitcoin is in imminent danger.

Mt. Gox Officially Begins Bitcoin Repayments to Creditors

After over ten years of waiting, victims of the Mt. Gox hack will receive repayments, which is currently the biggest news in crypto.

The official Mt. Gox X account posted an update today, claiming that over 94,457 $BTC ($54B+) will be repaid, and 47,228 $BTC has already been moved from the Mt. Gox Trustee address.

Total current balance on all known addresses of the MtGox Trustee: 94457.46716047 BTC. 47228.73365683 BTC have been moved away from these addresses since funds were consolidated on 2024/05/30. $BTC #bitcoin #mtgox mt.gox mt gox 2024-07-05T07:02:09.483Z — MtGoxBalanceBot (@MtGoxBalanceBot) July 5, 2024

Several Redditors are claiming to have received the refund several hours ago. While we can’t confirm the authenticity of these posts without actual transaction info, everything points to Mt. Gox paying back its clients.

In an official announcement, the Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi, said repayments were made ‘in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash’ through designated crypto exchanges.

Creditors will receive the repayments once the following conditions are met:

Creditors must confirm the validity of a registered account with Mt. Gox.

The trustee is aiming for a seamless reimbursement process. The situation is already sensitive enough, so it might take longer for creditors to receive their repayments due to the large number of creditors and conditions that need to be met.

Bitcoin fell over 5.88% in the last nine hours, and the downward trend might continue. A bearish situation could unfold if $BTC breaks below $53K, which is the critical support level.

Amid Mt. Gox’s repayments, another event could contribute to a wider crypto market dump, especially for Bitcoin.

Germany Keeps Selling Its Bitcoin Reserves – Bearish for Bitcoin?

Dr. Jan Wüstenfeld, a Bitcoin proponent, posted on LinkedIn a balance of Germany’s Bitcoin reserves, claiming the government ‘continues to dump the hardest asset in the world.’

According to him, Germany has already sold 9,500 Bitcoins ($515M), and it’s unclear if they’ll continue to do so.

Dr. Jan Wüstenfeld Their holdings have dropped from 49.86k BTC to 40.36k, and they continue to sell…

Many are questioning Germany’s decision to sell a scarcity-based currency like Bitcoin in exchange for a currency ‘they can print themselves.’

The current crypto climate isn’t looking favorable, and Bitcoin will likely hit new lows in the coming days unless the bulls band together to resist the bearish trend.

Conclusion – What’s Next for Bitcoin?

Bitcoin’s current dump is a combination of multiple factors:

Mt. Gox’s repayments to creditors The US and Germany selling part of their Bitcoin reserves Binance delisting several $BTC and $ETH trading pairs General FUD surrounding crypto (likely caused by all the above)

While things aren’t looking good for Bitcoin and, by extension, the rest of the crypto market, this isn’t a ‘game over’ situation for the industry.

If Mt. Gox creditors choose to HODL instead of selling their positions, much of the pressure on Bitcoin should disappear.

Let’s remember that creditors had ample chances to sell their claims but instead chose to wait for over ten years to receive their Bitcoins. They might have had a good reason to do so.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

