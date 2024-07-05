Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Crypto Market Cap Dumps 7.90% in the Last 24 Hours as Mt. Gox Starts Repaying Creditors
Crypto News

Crypto Market Cap Dumps 7.90% in the Last 24 Hours as Mt. Gox Starts Repaying Creditors

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

  • Mt. Gox has started repaying its clients after moving $47,228 Bitcoins from the Trustee’s wallet to several crypto exchanges.
  • Multiple Redditors have come forward, claiming they’ve received their repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash.
  • Bitcoin has dropped by 5.88% in the last nine hours, and the total crypto market cap has decreased by 6.83% in the last day.

Crypto Market Cap Dumps 7.90% in the Last 24 Hours as Mt. Gox Starts Repaying Creditors

Bitcoin has decreased by 6.83% in the last 24 hours, dropping below the $53K support level. It’s currently $54,300, recouping some of its losses, with a market cap of $1.07T (–6.72%).

The total market cap has also dropped 7.90% in the last day, from $2.15T to $1.98T. In the last month, we’ve seen a 25% decrease in the total crypto market cap, showing a worrying downward trend for investors. 

Total crypto market cap in one month

The Mt. Gox July repayments and the Bitcoin sale by the US and Germany likely caused this recent dump. Binance’s delisting of several crypto pairs (including $BTC and $ETH pairs) might have also contributed to the liquidation.

Let’s discuss what’s happening with the market and whether Bitcoin is in imminent danger.

Mt. Gox Officially Begins Bitcoin Repayments to Creditors

After over ten years of waiting, victims of the Mt. Gox hack will receive repayments, which is currently the biggest news in crypto.

The official Mt. Gox X account posted an update today, claiming that over 94,457 $BTC ($54B+) will be repaid, and 47,228 $BTC has already been moved from the Mt. Gox Trustee address.

Several Redditors are claiming to have received the refund several hours ago. While we can’t confirm the authenticity of these posts without actual transaction info, everything points to Mt. Gox paying back its clients.

Reddit post showing a user allegedly receiving the Mt. Gox repayment

In an official announcement, the Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi, said repayments were made ‘in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash’ through designated crypto exchanges.

Creditors will receive the repayments once the following conditions are met:

  • Creditors must confirm the validity of a registered account with Mt. Gox.
  • Creditors need to subscribe to the Agency Receipt Agreement by Designated Cryptocurrency Exchanges.
  • The trustee needs to finish the discussions with the designated exchanges.
  • Creditors will receive a confirmation that repayments have been made safely.

The trustee is aiming for a seamless reimbursement process. The situation is already sensitive enough, so it might take longer for creditors to receive their repayments due to the large number of creditors and conditions that need to be met.

Bitcoin fell over 5.88% in the last nine hours, and the downward trend might continue. A bearish situation could unfold if $BTC breaks below $53K, which is the critical support level.

Bitcoin dump in the last nine hours

Amid Mt. Gox’s repayments, another event could contribute to a wider crypto market dump, especially for Bitcoin.

Germany Keeps Selling Its Bitcoin Reserves – Bearish for Bitcoin?

Dr. Jan Wüstenfeld, a Bitcoin proponent, posted on LinkedIn a balance of Germany’s Bitcoin reserves, claiming the government ‘continues to dump the hardest asset in the world.’

According to him, Germany has already sold 9,500 Bitcoins ($515M), and it’s unclear if they’ll continue to do so.

Their holdings have dropped from 49.86k BTC to 40.36k, and they continue to sell…Dr. Jan Wüstenfeld

Many are questioning Germany’s decision to sell a scarcity-based currency like Bitcoin in exchange for a currency ‘they can print themselves.’

The current crypto climate isn’t looking favorable, and Bitcoin will likely hit new lows in the coming days unless the bulls band together to resist the bearish trend.

Conclusion – What’s Next for Bitcoin?

Bitcoin’s current dump is a combination of multiple factors:

  1. Mt. Gox’s repayments to creditors
  2. The US and Germany selling part of their Bitcoin reserves
  3. Binance delisting several $BTC and $ETH trading pairs
  4. General FUD surrounding crypto (likely caused by all the above)

While things aren’t looking good for Bitcoin and, by extension, the rest of the crypto market, this isn’t a ‘game over’ situation for the industry.

If Mt. Gox creditors choose to HODL instead of selling their positions, much of the pressure on Bitcoin should disappear. 

Let’s remember that creditors had ample chances to sell their claims but instead chose to wait for over ten years to receive their Bitcoins. They might have had a good reason to do so.

References

Click to expand and view references

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Crypto Market Cap Dumps 7.90% in the Last 24 Hours as Mt. Gox Starts Repaying Creditors
2 No, Trump Did Not Say Bitcoin Would be a Strategic Reserve Asset, But He’s Bullish On It
3 Proton Launches Privacy-Focused End-to-End Encrypted Document Editor
4 Microsoft Conducts Fresh Round of Layoffs: Multiple Departments & Locations Affected
5 Twilio Reveals Authy Breach Has Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers

Latest News

Trump Did Not Say Bitcoin Would be a Strategic Reserve Asset
Crypto News

No, Trump Did Not Say Bitcoin Would be a Strategic Reserve Asset, But He’s Bullish On It

Lora Pance
Proton Launches Privacy-Focused End-to-End Encrypted Document Editor
News

Proton Launches Privacy-Focused End-to-End Encrypted Document Editor

Krishi Chowdhary

Makers of the very secure Proton VPN and one of the best encrypted email services Proton Mail on Wednesday (July 3) announced a new end-to-end encrypted collaborative document editor that...

Microsoft Conducts Another Round of Layoffs
News

Microsoft Conducts Fresh Round of Layoffs: Multiple Departments & Locations Affected

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft conducted a fresh round of layoffs this week. The total number of employees that will be affected by the layoff has not been revealed, but it’s been confirmed that...

Twilio Says Authy Breach Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers
News

Twilio Reveals Authy Breach Has Compromised Millions of Phone Numbers

Krishi Chowdhary
Mt. Gox Crisis Likely to Impact Bitcoin Cash, Not Bitcoin: Analyst
Crypto News

Mt. Gox Crisis Likely to Impact Bitcoin Cash, Not Bitcoin: Analyst

Rida Fatima
District Court Judge Sides CFTC, Labels Two Altcoins as Commodities in Crypto Fraud Case
Crypto News

District Court Judge Sides CFTC, Labels Two Altcoins as Commodities in Crypto Fraud Case

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Drops Below $59,000 as Bulls Record $230 Million Liquidations
Crypto News

Bitcoin Drops Below $59,000 as Bulls Record $230 Million Liquidations

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.