Crypto Message Missing From ‘Crypto4Harris’ and Democrats Party Platform

Amidst the rising influence of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the crypto space, Vice President Kamala Harris is taking steps to garner the community’s support.

Pro-crypto Democrats usher Harris to adopt friendly policies. Crypto regulation has taken undue political importance as industry players strive to influence this year’s US elections.

The Missing Crypto Message in Harris’s Campaign

The Democrats’ party platform and ‘Crypto4Harris’ event may come as a disappointment for left-leaning crypto community members. The Democrats’ national convention kicked off on Monday, but there’s no mention of crypto on the new party platform.

The platform was published on Sunday, but it appears to have not been updated since Harris took over as the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

The ‘Crypto4Harris’ initiative, launched on August 14, aims to secure the support of the crypto community.

While it’s a chance to lift the current restrictions of the Biden administration, the event fell short of its ambitious goal due to Harris’ absence and lack of substantive platform points.

The Broader Electoral Sentiment

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci recently recognized that Trump remains the most attractive candidate for pro-crypto voters. He acknowledged that the Democrats’ stance on crypto has been a ‘disaster.’

Formerly White House Communications Director in the Trump administration, Scaramucci believes that Harris could lose the US election if she fails to attract pro-crypto voters.

However, the recent Democrats’ campaign and party platform did not significantly alter the polling dynamics. Polymarket data shows that Harris retains the lead with 50% of the votes, whereas former President Trump falls behind by a narrow margin with 48% of the votes.

Final Thoughts

The Democrat initiative has so far struggled to capture the attention of the crypto community. As the US election looms, will the Harris campaign seize other opportunities to win over crypto voters? We’ll have to wait and see.

