Crypto News

A Sneak Peek at 3 Successful Crypto Presales Closing Soon

Lora Pance
Updated:
2024 is poised to become the year of crypto resurrection, with BTC prices rising 45% overall year-to-date and many other tokens following. 

Today, we’re sharing three successful crypto presales that are about to end

This is not investment advice. The cryptocurrency market is volatile and susceptible to FOMO. It’s important you do your own research before buying any cryptocurrency.

The most successful crypto presales closing soon

Green Bitcoin

Green Bitcoin presale might end within the next 24 hours, with $9.3 million already raised and only $330k remaining to reach the $9.63 million hard cap. Currently, you can get GBTC for $1.1062 per token, 26% below the expected listing price of $1.4. 

Green Bitcoin crypto presale

The project’s appeal lies in Green Bitcoin’s utility and eco-consciousness

While BTC mining consumes an enormous 1,173,000 Wh, GBTC only consumes 34 Wh.

Early investors can already stake their GBTC and earn around 74% APY.

The redistribution of current staking rewards will occur at a rate of 1.6 $GBTC tokens per ETH block over five months, after which, the Gamified Staking platform will be launched. 

Gamified Staking allows investors to earn up to 100% bonuses by betting on the BTC price. The project allocated 27.5% of the total 21-million token supply for community incentives. 

As the BTC price touches $70k again this month, with some investors anticipating it will reach $92.5k by May, GBTC, combining Bitcoin’s legacy with Ethereum’s eco-friendliness, has a chance to offer exponential returns. 

Visit the official presale website for up-to-date information. 

Dogecoin20

Dogecoin20, an ERC-20 alternative to the famous meme coin Dogecoin, hit $9 million in presale yesterday and already surpassed the $10 million mark this morning. 

Currently, DOGE20 trades at $0.00022, 57% above its starting price of $0.000140.

No further price increases are expected until the token’s launch on Uniswap DEX on 20th April, the International DOGE Day.

This way, Dogecoin20 pays homage to the original meme coin and allows more investors to grab their tokens at a presale price. 

While the entire 25% of the total 140-billion token supply allocated for presale has been sold, Dogecoin20 now makes tokens from marketing allocation available for the public to increase post-launch liquidity and broaden the community.

Dogecoin20 crypto presale

Historically, meme coin prices surge around Doge Day as the community honours the 420 meme. For example, on 4 April 2023, DOGE traded at $0.09608 before falling back to below $0.07 in May. This month, the DOGE price reached $0.1985, and some investors anticipate pushing it to $0.69 or as high as $1.

Given the overall trend on meme coins and the upcoming Doge Day, which will mark the token’s launch on DEXs, there might be no better time to buy DOGE20 at a below-market price.

Visit the official presale website for up-to-date information. 

SpongeV2

SPONGEV2, the official successor of the SPONGE meme coin, is meant to replace V1 rather than coexist with it

As of now, the only way to get SPONGEV2 is by purchasing SPONGE tokens and moving them to the Polygon network through a new feature called Stake-to-Bridge. 

Early investors can earn up to 173% APY in SPONGEV2 rewards.

Over $23 million has been staked and bridged so far, with the current SPONGEV2 price of $0.002295 representing a 9179.67% jump from V1’s launch price of $0.000025. 

The team behind SPONGE has already shown their intentions are serious, and V2 follows equally ambitious goals. 

The roadmap clearly outlines plans for 2024, including listings on major CEXs Binance and OKX and the launch of a play-to-earn game that would further incentivize the community to join the project. 

SPONGEV2 crypto presale

Visit the official presale website for up-to-date information. 

Are Crypto Presales Worth It?

Crypto presales present an opportunity to get tokens at a lower price and potentially see higher returns after launch. Furthermore, being among the first adopters means you get to enjoy benefits like early staking rewards. 

However, FOMO is an important factor in every crypto presale. No cryptocurrency is protected from volatility, so you should do your own research before investing

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

