Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Crypto Prices Outlook: Bitcoin Struggles While Altcoins Lose Previous Gains
Crypto News

Crypto Prices Outlook: Bitcoin Struggles While Altcoins Lose Previous Gains

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The crypto market is bearish today as Bitcoin touched a low of $55,000. Similarly, altcoins like Ethereum, Solana, and XRP are in the red as the global crypto market cap drops to $2.18 trillion.

Bitcoin trades at $57,126, with a subtle price change in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) to Break The Bearish Trend 

Bitcoin has remained below $60,000 for weeks as the sellers continue to dominate and pressure its price. 

Notably, bearish events such as FUD from the Mt. Gox settlements have limited BTC’s price. However, Japan’s Metaplanet accumulating more BTC tokens has sparked hope of a recovery, aiding BTC to trade above $57,000.

Ethereum’s Price Outlook

Ethereum showed a bearish outlook today but slightly improved to trade above $3,000. The anticipation of Spot Ethereum ETFs launch has helped Ethereum’s price despite the downtrend. Also, ETH’s scarcity has increased and will likely boost its value in the coming weeks.

XRP’s Price Action

XRP also mirrors the general bearish trend, trading at the $0.43 price level with a 9.7% price dip in the past week. XRP’s low in the last 24 hours was $0.40, and its peak was $0.44 as it struggled to regain the $0.50 price level.

According to crypto analyst Dark Defender, XRP hit the latest Fibonacci support of $0.3917. He believes that XRP is already oversold and a recovery rally is imminent. Hence, his possible XRP targets are $1.88, $5.85, and $18.22.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Price Action

Dogecoin has shed 12.7% of its gains this week and trades at $0.1098 today as of 5:36 a.m. EST. Although Dogecoin faces price uncertainty, its strong community will likely force a recovery rally soon.

Conversely, Shiba Inu recorded a 2.5% increase in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.00001679.

According to Shiba Inu developers, there is so much FUD in the market, which signals that new retail traders are active. Therefore, they urged the SHIBArmy to stay level-headed and focused despite the bearish sentiments. 

Other Crypto Assets Show Mixed Investor Sentiments 

BONK has gained 4.4% in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00002323. PEPE is down 2.6% within the same timeframe, trading at $0.000009008. PEPE has shed 22.6% of its gains in the past week as the sellers dominate. 

FLOKI shows a similar decline of 14.5% this week to trade at $0.0001451 today. In addition, Jupiter (JUP) is down by 4% today and trading at $0.7344. WIF is among the top losers today, shedding 7% of its gains to trade at $1.74 and losing 23.9% of its value in the past week.

So, Bitcoin’s decline resulted in a bearish outlook for most meme-coins and altcoins. Based on negative investor sentiments, Bitcoin still trades below the $60,000 price level. 

However, Ethereum and other assets like Shiba Inu are deviating from the bearish trend based on developments in their ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Europol Suggests Two Solutions to Bypass Encryption in Home Routing
2 Crypto Prices Outlook: Bitcoin Struggles While Altcoins Lose Previous Gains
3 Spot Ether ETF Amendments Due This Week; SEC Approval Underway?
4 Solana Developers to Earn $1 Million Following Firedancer Validator Client Launch this Week
5 New Whale Acquires More Bitcoin Despite The Ongoing Bearish Trend

Latest News

Europol Suggests Solutions To Bypass Home Routing Encryption
News

Europol Suggests Two Solutions to Bypass Encryption in Home Routing

Krishi Chowdhary
Spot Ether ETF Amendments Due This Week; SEC Approval Underway?
Crypto News

Spot Ether ETF Amendments Due This Week; SEC Approval Underway?

Rida Fatima

Issuers of the much-anticipated spot Ether ETF are expected to submit their amended S-1 forms by July 8. Following the resubmission, the US Securities and Exchanges Commission will evaluate the...

Solana Developers to Earn $1 Million Following Firedancer Validator Client Launch this Week
Crypto News

Solana Developers to Earn $1 Million Following Firedancer Validator Client Launch this Week

Rida Fatima

Starting this week, Solana developers will have an opportunity to earn up to $1 million. This opportunity will require participants to discover and report bugs in the new Firedancer validator...

Japan's Metaplanet Acquires More Bitcoin as Stock Market Records Gains
Crypto News

New Whale Acquires More Bitcoin Despite The Ongoing Bearish Trend

Rida Fatima
US House May Overturn Biden's SAB 121 Veto, Additional Crypto Events Imminent this Week
Crypto News

US House May Overturn Biden’s SAB 121 Veto, Additional Crypto Events Imminent this Week

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin (BTC) Falls to $57,000; Will it Rise or Decline as Germany Set to Sell-Off Again?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Falls to $57,000; Will it Rise or Decline as Germany Set to Sell-Off Again?

Rida Fatima
Pink Drainer loses $30K of $ETH
Crypto News

Pink Drainer Falls Victim to Its Own Hacking Tactics, Loses $30K of $ETH

Leah Alger

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.