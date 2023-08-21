Countries
Crypto Pundit Projects a 28,250% Surge in XRP to $149 Using the ASO Technical Indicator
Crypto Pundit Projects a 28,250% Surge in XRP to $149 Using the ASO Technical Indicator

Damien Fisher
XRP has had an interesting journey in the past 50 days, with various activities leading to price fluctuations and spikes. 

On July 13, the token experienced a massive pump, thanks to Ripple’s partial win against the SEC that day. Ripple has observed a steady downsizing in market value and price action. 

However, a popular cryptocurrency analyst, Egrag, predicts the coin will surge by 28,250% and trade at $149 in the coming weeks.  

Historical Data

Ripple’s XRP coin is undergoing a retracement that has made it lose most of its July 13 gains. 

But, various crypto pundits are positive about the digital asset’s long-term momentum. A prominent crypto analyst, Egrag, is one of such XRP proponents who believe the coin will surge by over 28,250% in its long-term price. 

This is not his first prediction of the XRP pumping massively in its price action. He had done so on February 25, underscoring his confidence in the coin’s long-term trajectory. 

The crypto analyst used a technical indicator called the Average Sentiment Oscillator (ASO), nicknamed the Alligator Jaw, to make his analysis. 

Then, he tweeted his analysis on X, revealing that the ASO showed XRP price trading at a key level before spiking. According to the ASO, every time the Light Blue line intersects above the Pink Line, XRP’s price will witness a mammoth surge. 

Conversely, each time the Light Blue Line crosses below the Pinkish Line, XRP’s price will experience a massive dump. 

Interestingly, since 2017, this trend has been occurring, signifying a trusted medium for analyzing the price movement for XRP. 

In 2017, the Light Blue Line crossed above the Pink Line, leading to a 55,000% primp leap, resulting in the XRP coin registering its all-time-high (ATH) price of $3.31 in January 2018. 

Then, the Light Blue Line crossed below the Pink Line in mid-2018, drastically dropping the token’s price. 

Again, the bullish pattern occurred in 2021, which led to a pump of 1,500% in XRP’s price action, as the coin rallied to $1.9669 in April 2021.

 Also, a similar bearish pattern played out immediately after this surge, and the pattern was respected. 

XRP to Cross Another Bullish Cross

Egrag announced the formation of the Alligator Jaw of XRP’s price action on X in February, and the coin is gradually inching closer to the Light Blue Line crossing above the Pinkish Line. 

He projected the possibility of an impressive surge of 28,250% by comparing it to the previous unanticipated price rallies. 

Notably, this projection has attracted various rookies and experts’ interests. But, Egrag didn’t provide any anticipated timeframe for the price surge. 

Meanwhile, a spike of this magnitude will see XRP’s present value of about $0.5268 increase to over $149.35.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

