Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Crypto Recovery Rally About to Begin as Selling Pressure Declines
Crypto News

Crypto Recovery Rally About to Begin as Selling Pressure Declines

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Following many retail trader selloffs in June, the crypto market shows an optimistic outlook for July. Santiment data reveals that the crypto market appears poised for a relief rally after a downward trend in June. 

Bitcoin shed 7% of its gains in June, declining to a price bottom of $59,500. Most altcoins mirrored Bitcoin’s bearish outlook, recording significant price declines. 

The total crypto market cap also declined by $400 billion due to the bearish conditions in June. However, with investor sentiment turning positive in July, asset prices have started entering a recovery phase. 

Crypto Market Enters Recovery Phase as Selling Pressure Fades

CryptoQuant author Minkyu Woo is quite optimistic about the crypto market outlook. In a July 1 blog post, he revealed that the sellers are finally exhausted, hinting at a price turnaround.

Woo also noted that the average size of top Tether (USDT) outflows from exchanges since January 2023 has decreased. He believes that large-scale selling pressure on crypto exchanges is declining. 

Given the positive market outlook, investors will likely hold their assets rather than withdraw cash from the market. However, these predictions are purely speculative due to the volatile nature of the crypto market and external factors like inflation.

Factors Likely to Influence The Market in July

While a wave of positivity has swept across the crypto market, there are bearish events that could force a reversal. The Mt Gox payments scheduled to begin in July could put massive selling pressure on Bitcoin, forcing a price decline.

A decline in Bitcoin’s price could depress the broader market outlook since most altcoins correlate to its price. According to analyst Degen Kid, Mt.Gox is about to dump $9 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) on the market.

Crypto Recovery Rally About to Begin as Selling Pressure Declines

While such a massive selling pressure could push Bitcoin below $60,000 to around  $55,000, the analyst says it’s a great buying opportunity for late buyers and a re-entry point for sellers.

Analysts Forecast Crypto Market Outlook 

Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, believes the upcoming Mt.Gox repayement will neutralize the effect of the ETF inflows. While Balchunas isn’t sure all the recipients will sell their Bitcoin, he believes some will likely cash in on their tokens.

Despite the depressing outlook, analyst Rekt Capital remains bullish on Bitcoin’s chances. He said the rate of acceleration in this Bitcoin cycle was 260 days in mid-March. The acceleration rate dropped to approximately 150 days after halving.

Given this observation, the analyst believes Bitcoin is aligning with its historical halving cycle, leading to a longer bull run.

Another popular crypto analyst, Willy Woo, foresees Bitcoin’s price staying in a downtrend for four weeks before recovering. Woo believes BTC will eventually recover, giving the crypto market a facelift.

Meanwhile, Spotonchain revealed the Spot BTC ETFs saw net inflows of $129 million on July 1, with zero outflows. Moreover, the ETFs have recorded positive net inflows for five consecutive trading days. This data confirms renewed interest from investors in the products and could trigger gains for Bitcoin.

Overall, positive investor sentiments and favorable economic factors could aid the prices of crypto assets in July.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Crypto Recovery Rally About to Begin as Selling Pressure Declines
2 10x Staking Gains – New Token Pepe Unchained Raises $1.9M in Half a Month
3 NASA to Pay SpaceX $843M to Destroy the International Space Station in 2030
4 Google Cuts Ties with Entrust, Will No Longer Accept Certificates Issued by It
5 Meta Accused of Breaking Competition Laws over Its New Pay or Consent Model

Latest News

10x Staking Gains – New Token Pepe Unchained Raises $1.9M in Half a Month
Crypto News

10x Staking Gains – New Token Pepe Unchained Raises $1.9M in Half a Month

Alex Popa
NASA to Pay SpaceX $843M to Destroy the International Space Station in 2030
News

NASA to Pay SpaceX $843M to Destroy the International Space Station in 2030

Krishi Chowdhary

NASA, with the help of SpaceX, has decided to destroy the International Space Station (ISS) in 2030. According to a NASA announcement made on Wednesday, SpaceX is being paid a...

Google Will No Longer Accept Certificates Issued By Entrust
News

Google Cuts Ties with Entrust, Will No Longer Accept Certificates Issued by It

Krishi Chowdhary

The Google Chrome Security Team has announced in a blog that it is cutting ties with Entrust – a prominent certificate authority. Starting from November 1, 2024, the tech giant...

Meta's New Pay or Consent Model Under EU Scrutiny
News

Meta Accused of Breaking Competition Laws over Its New Pay or Consent Model

Krishi Chowdhary
Vitalik Buterin Says Single Slot Finality Mechanism To Boost Ethereum Transaction Speed
Crypto News

Vitalik Buterin: Single Slot Finality Mechanism To Boost Ethereum Transaction Speed

Rida Fatima
NFT Sales Declined by 44% During Crypto Market Slump, While Meme Coins Soared in Q2, 2024
Crypto News

NFT Sales Declined by 44% During Crypto Market Slump, While Meme Coins Soared in Q2, 2024

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Set To Turn Bullish in July Based on Historical Performance
Crypto News

Bitcoin Set To Turn Bullish in July Based on Historical Performance

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.