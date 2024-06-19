Crypto Scam Resurgence Through AI and Social Media

The crypto industry remains plagued by scam projects, rug pulls, and pump-and-dump schemes that defraud investors and detract credibility from honest projects.

Between 2019 and 2024, investors have lost over $20B in crypto scams, primarily due to rug pulls (like OneCoin and Thodex’s combined $6.6B scam).

The most worrying development is the rise in social engineering manipulation tactics, like AI and social media.

Scammers use chatbots like ChatGPT to write whitepapers and imitate the website’s language style, making the project appear more credible – no more grammar mistakes to easily spot fakes.

Social media further boosts crypto scams through bots and people who don’t verify a project’s authenticity before sharing it.

Let’s discuss why this is happening and how to spot fake projects.

Greed & FOMO Make It Easier for Scams to Thrive

Crypto greed is at an all-time high. Crypto presales are one of the most common targets of scams due to their novelty, lack of community awareness, and FOMO.