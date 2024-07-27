Countries
Crypto Scams Plaguing the Industry – How Important Is Crypto Regulation?
Crypto News

Crypto Scams Plaguing the Industry – How Important Is Crypto Regulation?

Alex Popa
Updated:
Disclosure

In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

  • Australia’s HSBC (one of the country’s largest banks) blocked app payments to crypto exchanges because of numerous recent scams. Australians lost $171M in crypto scams in 2023.
  • WazirX blames Liminal, its wallet provider, for the $235M hack suffered on July 18. Liminal fights back, claiming the vulnerability originated with WazirX.
  • Coinbase received a $4.5M fine from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for serving ‘high-risk customers’ despite claiming in 2020 it wouldn’t before improving its anti-money laundering procedures.
  • Crypto regulations may end up doing more harm than good in their attempt to mitigate scams and illicit crypto transactions.

Crypto Scams Plaguing the Industry – How Important Is Crypto Regulation?

Scams have always plagued the crypto industry, but recent events had hefty consequences. Australia’s HSBC blocked all payments to crypto exchanges, limiting Australians’ investment opportunities.

WazirX’s $235M data breach and Coinbase’s $4.5M fine for serving ‘high-risk customers’ have also added to fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).

This raises the issue of crypto regulations and whether they could prevent scams and safeguard investor funds.

Consumer protections, such as anti-money laundering procedures, KYC, and risk disclosures, are crucial in ensuring safe and secure crypto transactions.

But can too much regulation stifle the industry’s growth, and are there downsides we should consider? 

Let’s explore the recent scams and regulatory issues to see what’s wrong and what can be done.

Coinbase Gets $4.5M Fine for Allowing Risky Customers to Buy Crypto

The UK’s FCA fined CB Payments Limited (CBPL), a part of Coinbase, $4.5M after the exchange allowed ‘high-risk customers’ to buy crypto.

An X user hinted at a potential reason for this: Coinbase’s promise in 2020 not to take new high-risk clients before improving its anti-money laundering procedures.

According to the FCA, Coinbase served 13,416 high-risk clients, of whom 31% deposited ~$24.9M and transacted over $226M.

Therese Chambers, the FCA’s joint Executive Director of enforcement and market oversight, confirmed money laundering risks as the main reason for the fine.

The money laundering risks associated with crypto are obvious and firms must take them seriously. CBPL’s controls had significant weaknesses and the FCA told it so, which is why the requirements were needed. CPBL, however, repeatedly breached those requirements [and the weaknesses] increased the risk that criminals could use CBPL to launder the proceeds of crime.Therese Chambers

According to Chambers, as it is the biggest crypto exchange in the US, Coinbase should set an example regarding money laundering regulations.

WazirX Breach & Australian Crypto Payment Blocks Spell Misfortune

The $235M WazirX data breach on July 18 came to a head as the company stated the vulnerability wasn’t their fault. Instead, they blamed Liminal, their wallet provider.

Conversely, Liminal denied these claims and fired back, stating that their platform is secure and fully operational. In a July 19 report, they suggested the attack had compromised three of WazirX’s devices.

The attack took the crypto community by surprise and lowered trust in third-party infrastructure for securing crypto

In the same period, Australia’s HSBC started blocking crypto transactions because of the recent spate of scams in the country.

From 24 July 2024, HSBC will block payments from bank accounts and credit cards that we reasonably believe are being made to cryptocurrency exchanges, for your protection. […] If you wish to make payments to cryptocurrency exchanges, you’ll need to make alternative arrangements.Therese Chambers

Australians lost ~$171M in crypto investment scams in 2023, prompting four of Australia’s largest banks (Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, New Zealand Banking Group, and National Australia Bank) to restrict payments to crypto exchanges in the same year.

However, Amy-Rose Goodey, Managing Director of the Digital Economy Council of Australia, said the move reflects a ‘concerning trend’ of crypto restrictions.

Goodey emphasizes that many Australians will lose the ‘financial right’ to participate in the crypto ecosystem, and it’d be better to establish ‘clear, fair and forward-thinking regulations’ to avoid crypto scams without crippling innovation.

Verdict – Are Crypto Regulations Good?

On the one hand, anti-money laundering regulations and consumer protection laws are necessary to ensure a fair and secure trading environment. WazirX’s hack shows what could happen without proper regulations in place.

On the other hand, too many regulations can stifle progress. Crypto is one of the most innovative industries in the world, and it needs a certain degree of liberty and independence to grow.

Lawmakers should be wary of over-regulating crypto transactions to mitigate scams. The drawbacks may outweigh the benefits.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Alex Popa

