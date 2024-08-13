Countries
Crypto News

Crypto Startup Funding Increases to $2.7 Billion in Q2, 2024 Despite Drop in Total Deals

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist
Updated:
A recent report indicates a rise in crypto venture capitalist funding, with substantial new capital raised in Q2 2024. According to Pitchbook’s report, crypto infrastructure projects led the charge, with top infra projects amassing $685 million in new capital in quarter two. 

The August 9 report shows that VC funding hit $2.7 billion in Q2, representing a 2.5% increase in the total invested capital in Q1. However, the number of deals for crypto startups decreased by 12.5% compared to the value in Q1, 2024.

According to the report, the current statistics hint at rising interest from institutional investors in the crypto market

Pitchbook Reveals Vital Statistics for Investors in the Crypto Sector

The Pitchbook Q2 report revealed a mild increase in crypto fundraising as startups attracted $2.7 billion across 503 deals.

Crypto Startup Funding Increases to $2.7 Billion in Q2, 2024 Despite Drop in Total Deals

However, the number of deals declined slightly despite the increased invested capital. Pitchbook attributes this decline to larger deals executed by institutional investors in the second quarter. 

Also, financial analysts predict that the positive investor sentiment for cryptocurrencies will continue throughout the year.

Investment platform Monad raised the largest capital of $225 million in the second quarter. The DeFi-focused platform Berachain followed closely with $100 million, while the re-staking platform Babylon raised $70 million.

Additionally, the decentralized protocol Farcaster raised $150 million in a Series A funding round from investors. This brings the total investment for crypto firms to nearly $10.8 billion, slightly higher than the $10.1 billion raised in 2023. 

Pitchbook’s report revealed that the crypto startup funding round is now highly competitive at the earlier stages. However, investor interest in crypto fundraising declines in the later stages.

Analytical platform DefiLlama reveals that the blockchain sector has attracted over $102 billion in funding. These figures cover 5,400 funding rounds that began in June 2014. 

Expert Believes that VC Firms Are Slowing Down Crypto Investment

Partner at Venture Capital Firm Cinneamhain Ventures, Adam Cochran, shared his views on venture capital. According to Cochran, most venture capitalists (VCs) have reduced their investment rate in crypto due to certain factors.

He noted that most VCs have limited partners (LPs) who focus mainly on better performances rather than index returns. Cochran believes the risk-reward ratio of owning Bitcoin and Ether will soon surpass the value of index funds.

He stated that in the last cycle, venture capitalists were actively investing in already launched apps. He advised investors to exercise patience since this trend has not emerged in the current crypto market cycle.

Cochran believes that most VC firms do not have the patience to take some risks but wait for breakout trends. Although Bitcoin and Ethereum have retail exposure through ETFs, Cochran notes that crypto still has underdeveloped consumer apps.

Also, he noted that previous trends, such as NFTs, DeFi, and L2s, are fading away, and the next direction is unclear.

Nonetheless, he believes that VC firms will invest heavily again once the next trend is discovered. Cohen also stated that VC firms truly understand crypto can make early investments and enjoy massive gains.

Another market observer, Beanie, reacted to Adam Cochran’s remarks. Beanie stated that most crypto VCs are more focused on tech but join crypto to raise money from investors. He claims that these VCs do not get into any significant project in the crypto space early. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

