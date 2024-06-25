Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Crypto VC Anticipates 30% Dip in Ethereum Price After Spot ETH EFTs Launch
Crypto News

Crypto VC Anticipates 30% Dip in Ethereum Price After Spot ETH EFTs Launch

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Andrew Kang, a founder and partner at Mechanism Capital, a crypto-focused venture capital firm, has warned about a potential Ethereum dip. Kang says Ether could drop to a low of $2,400 following the launch of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This touted value represents a nearly 30% drop from Ether’s current trading price of $3,410This forecast marks a significant potential decline, given its previous high of over $4,000 attained in March when Bitcoin hit a new all-time high. Ether had also retested this level a few days before the US SEC approved Ether ETFs.

Analysis of Spot ETF Impact on Ethereum Price

Kang attributes his bearish outlook to several key factors. Firstly, Ethereum has not attracted the same level of institutional interest as Bitcoin.

Secondly, there are limited incentives for investors who may wish to convert their spot Ether into the ETF form. Finally, the network’s cash flows have not been particularly impressive, impacting its overall valuation.

His question of how much upward movement the market would see from ETH ETFs shows his skepticism about their benefits. He added that Ethereum’s price range after the launch of the ETFs will be between $2,400 and $3,000.

Moreover, in his comparative analysis, Kang suggests that spot Ether ETFs might only capture about 15% of the inflows recorded by the spot Bitcoin ETFs.

According to Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas, Bitcoin ETF flows have been within the 10-20% range. Spot Bitcoin ETFs garnered $5 billion in new funds during their first six months, excluding converted funds.

If this trend applies to Ethereum, Kang projects that spot Ether ETFs could see around $840 million in “true” inflows over a similar period. He believes the crypto community’s high expectations are out of sync with the actual preferences of traditional finance allocators.

However, not all analysts share Kang’s pessimistic view. Patrick Scott, known as Dynamo DeFi, recently told Cointelegraph Magazine that he expects Ether’s price to move similarly to how spot Bitcoin ETFs have performed. Nonetheless, he acknowledged that Ether may not double in price.

On a more optimistic note, asset manager VanEck says spot Ether ETFs could help drive Ethereum’s price to $22,000 by 2030.

Kang also discusses Ethereum’s investment appeal, noting its potential as a world computer, a decentralized financial settlement layer, or a Web3 app store. However, he argues that the current data makes it a challenging investment proposition.

He also stated that Ethereum’s potential as a cash flow machine seemed more promising when DeFi and NFTs were driving up fees. This trend has not continued, leading him to compare Ethereum to an overpriced tech stock.

Spot Ether ETFs May Not Fly

Furthermore, Kang criticized the current valuation metrics of a 300x price-to-sales ratio, $1.5 billion 30-day annualized revenue, and negative earnings/price-to-earn ratio after inflation. He wonders how analysts justify this price to their macro fund boss or family’s office.

According to Kang, the surprise nature of the approval means that issuers now have less time to promote these ETFs to institutional investors. While some firms like VanEck and Bitwise have already launched Ethereum-themed advertisements, the little time could impact broader institutional uptake.

Kang also highlighted that the exclusion of staking from the proposed spot ETH ETFs could be a limiting factor. The no staking could be a turn-off for investors considering converting their spot Ether holdings into the ETF form.

While acknowledging that BlackRock and others have started tokenization plans on Ethereum, Kang doubts these moves will significantly impact ETH’s price.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Crypto VC Anticipates 30% Dip in Ethereum Price After Spot ETH EFTs Launch
2 Asset Tokenization To Hit $2T By 2030 Amid Its Cold Start, Claims McKinsey Report
3 Bitcoin Price Crashes to $62,000 as Whale Transactions Drop to Eight-Month Low
4 Top Analyst Re-arranges Shiba Inu Wave Count, Predicts 2,564% Rally for SHIB to $0.00045
5 Tokyo-based Metaplanet to Issue 1-Billion Yen Bonds to Purchase Bitcoin

Latest News

Crypto News

Asset Tokenization To Hit $2T By 2030 Amid Its Cold Start, Claims McKinsey Report

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Price Crashes to $62,000 as Whale Transactions Drop to Eight-Month Low
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Crashes to $62,000 as Whale Transactions Drop to Eight-Month Low

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin grapples with significant selling pressure, dropping to a new 40-day bottom of $62,667 as of Monday, June 24. As institutional investors’ focus drifts towards Ethereum and the soaring stock markets,...

Top Analyst Re-arranges Shiba Inu Wave Count, Predicts 2,564% Rally for SHIB to $0.00045
Crypto News

Top Analyst Re-arranges Shiba Inu Wave Count, Predicts 2,564% Rally for SHIB to $0.00045

Rida Fatima

Like most assets, Shiba Inu has been in tune with the broader crypto market. Bitcoin’s recent slump has cooled down the rally of most altcoins in 2024, and Shiba Inu...

Tokyo-based Metaplanet to Issue 1-Billion Yen Bonds to Purchase Bitcoin
Crypto News

Tokyo-based Metaplanet to Issue 1-Billion Yen Bonds to Purchase Bitcoin

Rida Fatima
Ethereum (ETH) Volume Surges 100% in 24 Hours But Price Remains Under $3,400
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Volume Surges 100% in 24 Hours But Price Remains Under $3,400

Rida Fatima
Crypto News

A Leap in Blockchain Tech – Solana’s ZK Compression Solves Cost And Scalability Issues

Leah Alger
Doge Meme Coin Presale Raises $5M Despite Bearish Market – Is P2E Crypto The Future?
Crypto News

Doge Meme Coin Presale Raises $5M Despite Bearish Market – Is P2E Crypto The Future?

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.