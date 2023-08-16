Countries
Crypto Weekly Spotlight: Analyst Shares Insight On 14 Digital Assets
This week’s “Crypto Weekly Watchlist” focused on the insights of a bullish analyst with his sights set on 14 digital assets. With a keen eye for market dynamics, the analyst identified potential opportunities and risks within this project.

From established tokens like $SHIB and $HBAR to emerging contenders such as $UNIBOT and $SEI, his analysis shed light on both short-term plays and long-term narratives. Stay tuned to uncover this exciting crypto landscape’s latest developments and strategies.

Miles Deutscher Crypto Weekly Narrative, What To Expect?

The cryptocurrency analyst and investor Deutscher shared his price outlook on 14 crypto assets, with $SHIB holding the top spot. 

According to the analyst, all eyes are on the official launch of Shibarium L2 by $SHIB. While the anticipation is high, some traders are aggressively shorting the token. 

Deutscher said the present squeeze within the market isn’t a coincidence, but he advised traders “to short the news” if a favorable entry opportunity arises. 

The analyst also shared an analysis of another notable cryptocurrency project, $HBAR. Deutscher believes that $HBAR experienced a pump due to the news of its integration with a Federal Reserve-enabled platform. 

Deutscher said, I am eyeing a short as I’m skeptical the rally lasts. Still, have to give the community credit; they’re strong.

Regarding the $SAND token holding the top 4 positions in Deutscher’s weekly outlook, an essential event for $SAND this week is a substantial token unlock, accounting for 16% of the supply. 

While many unlocks are anticipated, the sheer magnitude of this one demands attention. So Deutscher advised the crypto community to expect a potential “slow bleed” in the medium term due to the unlocked tokens. 

Considering the analysis, $RLB is still undervalued compared to similar products in terms of cash flow and revenue.

As the hype continues to drive it, I still view dips as buying opportunities. GambleFi seems to be establishing itself as a real narrative given the market’s latest moves, and RLB is leading the pack (shoutout to those who read my “long the leader” post a couple of days ago.Deutscher says

Other tokens tracked by Duetscher include COCO, WINR, RUNE, THOR, DYDX, UNIBOT, and APE. He also discussed SEI, a recently introduced token scheduled for launch tomorrow, and mentioned that he had previously provided a guide on acquiring the airdrop.

Furthermore, Deutscher elaborated on the reasoning behind each of these tokens in his tweet. He included a cautionary note stating that his tweet does not constitute investment advice and that his perspectives could change without prior notice.

Deutscher Also Bullish on Ethereum, Listing 9 Reasons

Miles Deutscher previously shared his bullish outlook on Ethereum, listing a concise breakdown of factors that could drive the coin trajectory.

Deutscher believes factors like new project adoption, layer 2 momentum, and EIP4844 could drive Ethereum’s growth. Additionally, the buzz around Ethereum ETFs, deflationary dynamics, and higher staking rates might contribute.

Deutscher also pointed out the increase in LSDs, tokens you can trade and stand for staked ETH.

The analyst believes many people use the Ethereum network because it makes the most money from fees. Deutscher also said Ethereum collects more fees than all other systems combined, which helps push its value up.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

