Crypto News

Crypto4Harris – Democrats Advocate for Crypto Ahead of US Political Showdown

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist
Updated:
  • Leading democrats recently joined a ‘Crypto4Harris’ town hall to support Harris and the crypto sector. 
  • Although Harris has not publicly expressed her blockchain opinions, more democratic leaders are turning pro-crypto.
  • Their advocacy likely follows concerns of Donald Trump’s strong crypto endorsement swaying electoral votes.  

Crypto4Harris – Democrats Advocate for Crypto Ahead of US Political Showdown

Discussions on crypto politics continue. On Wednesday, leading Democrats joined a ‘Crypto4Harris’ town hall, supporting Kamala Harris’ US presidential campaign and cryptocurrencies.

During the town hall, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate would likely pass a crypto regulation bill by the end of this year.

It’s possible Democrats are changing their blockchain viewpoints over 2024 US presidential election ballot concerns following Trump’s’ unwavering crypto advocacy. Let’s explore the situation. 

Senate Majority Leader Implies Harris is Pro-Crypto

Although Harris did not attend the online meeting, Schumer implied she would back new US crypto regulations if winning the presidential race against Trump. 

Schumer suggests this by discussing his goal to create sensible crypto legislation by this year’s end if Harris wins. 

However, Harris has yet to voice any opinions on blockchain technology publicly. 

Trump vs Harris in Pro-Crypto Political Race

The Crypto4Harris call comes as her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, continues to be a strong crypto advocate

Despite initially opposing cryptocurrencies and expressing concerns about their legitimacy, Trump’s viewpoint has flipped 180°. 

Since then, he has promised never to sell $BTC, threatened to sack the SEC’s chairman for aggressively pursuing crypto, and said he’ll use $BTC to pay off US debt

Trump’s son also recently launched a Telegram channel dubbed ‘The Defiant Ones.’ And despite launching just yesterday, it already has over 19K subscribers. 

Democrats’ Change of Crypto Heart 

However, Trump is not the only one to have pivoted on their crypto views. The Democrats have begun rebranding their party as pro-crypto.

This change of heart is likely in response to the topic’s increasing importance and the extent to which it could sway public opinion. 

14 Democratic representatives sent a letter to Harris and the Democratic National Committee urging them to take a forward-looking approach to blockchain technology.

The letter emphasized blockchain tech’s potential for American innovation, economic growth, and financial inclusion. It even claimed the current monetary system marginalizes Americans

Letter by democratic leaders advocating for cryptocurrency

Letter by democratic leaders advocating for cryptocurrency

Our Verdict – Increased Crypto Acceptance Over Voting Fears

The current stance of US crypto politics suggests an increase in mainstream blockchain acceptance and the need for legislative clarity. 

Democrats’ changing crypto stance shows their willingness to adjust to blockchain advancements, likely spurred by concern that their past skepticism could influence election-day ballots. 

Promises are often made during election time. Only time will tell if they will be kept. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
