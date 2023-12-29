Countries
Cryptocurrency Market Trend – 10 Years Of Growth, Changes, Advances, And Setbacks
Crypto News

Cryptocurrency Market Trend – 10 Years Of Growth, Changes, Advances, And Setbacks

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:
Cryptocurrency has passed through different stages and impacts over the past decade. Though some assets survived the test of time and maintained impressive market value, others suffered and crumbled under certain pressure.

Bitcoin stands out among the thousands of digital assets in the industry that have stood the test of time, and this highlights its resilience.

Bitcoin’s Resilience Amid the Journey of Cryptocurrency Over The Past Decade 

The crypto market has grown significantly over the years despite the many ups and downs. According to data on CoinGecko on December 28, the cumulative crypto market cap has now reached over $1.77 trillion. 

But in all these, Bitcoin still maintains the top position, with a market cap of over $844 billion. This represents almost half the total market value.

Ethereum (ETH), another prominent asset, followed closely in second place. It boasts a market cap of $288 billion. Tether (USDT), BNB, Solana (SOL), and USD Coin (USDC) are part of the list, emerging as the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth largest tokens, respectively.

Further, other crypto assets, including XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Avalanche (AVAX), are among the top ten tokens. With higher market capitalizations, they have proven their stance in the industry with time.

Additionally, Lido Staked Ether (stETH), representing Staked Ether in Lido, a liquid staking crypto protocol, made it among the top ten list.

With a closer look at Bitcoin, on Christmas Day, CoinGecko posted Bitcoin prices over the past ten years. This revealed that the flagship crypto asset has grown meteorically with significant differences within the past decade.

Moreover, data for the top ten crypto assets as of December 2013 indicated a large difference compared to the present value. According to CoinMarket, a prominent crypto data tracker and aggregator, the overall market cap stood at $12 billion ten years ago.

During the period, Bitcoin had a market cap of $8.8 billion and traded at $726.89. This reflects that BTC has recorded almost 100 times growth in line with its current market value.

The Changes For XRP And Others Over The Years

Besides Bitcoin, XRP, formerly known as Ripple, has shown some significant changes in its trend over time. Ten years ago, XRP stood closely behind BTC as the second-largest crypto asset with a market cap of $2.6 billion. 

Source: CoinMarketCap on December 28, 2013, Via The Wayback Machine

Also, XRP traded at $0.027 during the period. Compared to its present price of $0.64, the token has seen over 2,200% increase. Interestingly, Litecoin (LTC) was the third-largest asset, with a market cap of $550 million a decade ago.

But it has now slipped to the seventeenth position in the ranking of Cryptocurrency.

Despite the changes and setbacks in the crypto market over the past decade, the top three crypto assets saw some growth in price and valuation. However, the story is quite different for the other tokens. MasterCoin, currently renamed Omni (OMNI), was the top fourth asset with a market cap of $100 million.

The coin now occupies the #6,839 position, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of $1 million. Other tokens in the list have either been delisted from crypto-tracking websites or dropped lower to several thousand in the crypto ranking.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

