$DAWGZ Passes $2.5M Milestone; Will Base Dawgz Be The Next 100x Meme Coin On Base?

Following Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, Bitcoin ($BTC) hit $64.8K for the first time since mid-June. The entire crypto industry followed suit, including the meme coin sector, which saw an 8.6% market cap increase.
Pepe ($PEPE) and Floki ($FLOKI), previously hanging below their listing price, soared 39% and 40% within three days, respectively.
Another Base meme coin that benefited from the news was $DAWGZ, passing the $2.5M milestone on presale. Early momentum and strong incentives could make $DAWGZ the next top Base token, outshining $BRETT.
Base Overtakes Solana as Meme Coin Hotspot
Base saw the largest weekly increase in TVL among the top 10 chains (21.3%) compared to Ethereum’s 12.2%, Solana’s 10.1%, and BNB Chain’s 7.7%.
Solana used to be the go-to platform for meme coin launches, but Base is now drawing in developers and degen investors with several advantages:
In fact, Solana hasn’t reached its peak TVL since 2021. Meanwhile, Base is far from reaching its full potential.
Beyond its security, EVM interoperability, and Coinbase backing, Base offers fast transactions and low gas fees for handling the vast volume of meme coin trades.
$DAWGZ Chases $BRETT’s Success, Raises $2.5M
$BRETT has no intrinsic value but became the top Base meme coin with a $1.5B market cap due to its community-driven approach and viral mascot based on the Boy’s Club comic series character. There’s no minting function, so $BRETT’s creator can’t issue more tokens or alter the smart contract.
Like $BRETT, $DAWGZ relies on the hype factor, using a base-jumping Shiba Inu as its mascot and doubling down on community incentives:
Minted on Base, $DAWGZ supports seamless trading on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Solana through the Portal and Wormhole Bridge technologies.
This, coupled with the explosive adoption of the Base chain, helped $DAWGZ raise over $2.5M in a month.
After listing, $DAWGZ has the potential to reach $0.03, generating over 500% gains for early supporters.
To buy $DAWGZ, visit the official presale website, connect your crypto wallet, specify how many tokens you want to purchase, and confirm the transaction.
The Perfect Storm of Memes and Utility?
$DAWGZ’s presale success extends beyond meme appeal and favorable market dynamics. Strategic choice of network and solid utility earned the project positive community sentiment.
This combination of factors potentially positions $DAWGZ as the next top Base meme coin.
References
- Solana TVL (DeFi Lama)
- Base TVL (DeFi Lama)
- Top Base Meme Coins by Market Cap (CoinGecko)
- Top Blockchains by Total Value Locked (TVL) (CoinGecko)
- Base Dawgz Whitepaper
Question & Answers (0)