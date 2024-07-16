$DAWGZ Passes $2.5M Milestone; Will Base Dawgz Be The Next 100x Meme Coin On Base?

Base, a Layer-2 (L2) Ethereum chain, experienced a 21.3% weekly total locked value (TVL) growth, the largest among the top 10 networks.

Base, a Layer-2 (L2) Ethereum chain, experienced a 21.3% weekly total locked value (TVL) growth, the largest among the top 10 networks. Brett ($BRETT) and Mog ($MOG) are top Base meme coin gainers, with 37% and 48% spikes in the past three days, respectively.

Brett ($BRETT) and Mog ($MOG) are top Base meme coin gainers, with 37% and 48% spikes in the past three days, respectively. Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) could be the next big Base token due to its early momentum, multichain interoperability, and solid community incentives.

Following Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, Bitcoin ($BTC) hit $64.8K for the first time since mid-June. The entire crypto industry followed suit, including the meme coin sector, which saw an 8.6% market cap increase.

Pepe ($PEPE) and Floki ($FLOKI), previously hanging below their listing price, soared 39% and 40% within three days, respectively.

Base ecosystem coins experienced the largest market cap spike of 12.7%, with $BRETT and $MOG pumping 37% and 48%.

Another Base meme coin that benefited from the news was $DAWGZ, passing the $2.5M milestone on presale. Early momentum and strong incentives could make $DAWGZ the next top Base token, outshining $BRETT.

Base Overtakes Solana as Meme Coin Hotspot

Base saw the largest weekly increase in TVL among the top 10 chains (21.3%) compared to Ethereum’s 12.2%, Solana’s 10.1%, and BNB Chain’s 7.7%.

Solana used to be the go-to platform for meme coin launches, but Base is now drawing in developers and degen investors with several advantages:

Integration with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) : Built as an L2 solution on Ethereum, Base seamlessly integrates with Ethereum ecosystem applications, providing a mature, developer-friendly platform.

: Built as an L2 solution on Ethereum, Base seamlessly integrates with Ethereum ecosystem applications, providing a mature, developer-friendly platform. Security : Base inherits Ethereum’s security. While Solana has made strides in security, it has experienced network outages and vulnerabilities in the past.

: Base inherits Ethereum’s security. While Solana has made strides in security, it has experienced network outages and vulnerabilities in the past. User base: Base benefits from Coinbase’s large community and a growing dApp ecosystem.

In fact, Solana hasn’t reached its peak TVL since 2021. Meanwhile, Base is far from reaching its full potential.

Beyond its security, EVM interoperability, and Coinbase backing, Base offers fast transactions and low gas fees for handling the vast volume of meme coin trades.

$DAWGZ Chases $BRETT’s Success, Raises $2.5M

$BRETT has no intrinsic value but became the top Base meme coin with a $1.5B market cap due to its community-driven approach and viral mascot based on the Boy’s Club comic series character. There’s no minting function, so $BRETT’s creator can’t issue more tokens or alter the smart contract.

Like $BRETT, $DAWGZ relies on the hype factor, using a base-jumping Shiba Inu as its mascot and doubling down on community incentives:

Social rewards : Users earn $DAWGZ tokens for creating and sharing Base Dawgz content after the presale ends.

: Users earn $DAWGZ tokens for creating and sharing Base Dawgz content after the presale ends. Refer and earn : Investors earn 10% of every purchase their friends make through their referral presale link.

: Investors earn 10% of every purchase their friends make through their referral presale link. Staking: Early investors can lock their tokens to earn passive rewards. Over 22.2% of all tokens have been staked to date.

Minted on Base, $DAWGZ supports seamless trading on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Solana through the Portal and Wormhole Bridge technologies.

This, coupled with the explosive adoption of the Base chain, helped $DAWGZ raise over $2.5M in a month.

Currently, $DAWGZ sells for $0.006405. The price will increase in six days, so investors have the last opportunity to buy tokens at a discounted price.

After listing, $DAWGZ has the potential to reach $0.03, generating over 500% gains for early supporters.

To buy $DAWGZ, visit the official presale website, connect your crypto wallet, specify how many tokens you want to purchase, and confirm the transaction.

The Perfect Storm of Memes and Utility?

$DAWGZ’s presale success extends beyond meme appeal and favorable market dynamics. Strategic choice of network and solid utility earned the project positive community sentiment.

This combination of factors potentially positions $DAWGZ as the next top Base meme coin.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

