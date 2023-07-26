Deaton Slams Worldcoin Founder for Refusing to Unveil Token Distribution Model

US lawyer and crypto pundit, John Deaton, has reacted to a video concerning the launch of the latest Worldcoin WLD. The video is about a recent interview with Bankless, where Worldcoin’s co-founders were asked to offer information regarding WLD’s token distribution.

The co-founder’s refusal to disclose information regarding the Worldcoin token might signify a possible negative sentiment for the coin as notable crypto influencers react to it.

A Negative Sign? John Deaton Responds

In the interview, the show’s host asked Alex Blania and Sam Altman to highlight the coin’s distribution more. But, the project’s CEO, Alex Blania, refused to respond, citing the United States regulatory uncertainty problems.

The CEO’s remark caused a huge reaction, as many crypto pundits see it as a “red flag.” US lawyer John Deaton was shocked that Blania would publicly decline to speak about Worldcoin’s coin distribution model because of regulatory uncertainty in the United States.

Deaton believes that Blancia’s response is an important signal for investors to avoid the project. Deaton said;

If there was ever a signal to RUN AWAY as fast as you can from a project, HERE IT IS. Is he saying he can’t tell you how to acquire it or what you’re acquiring because he might get sued? Now that I think of it, is he being smart and just following legal advice or is he a moron.

What is Worldcoin?

Worldcoin is a cryptocurrency project established by OpnAI co-founders Sam Altman and Alex Blania. Worldcoin blockchain launched its coin on July 14. Many top exchanges, like Binance, Gate.io, and KuCoin, immediately listed the coin for trading.

The coin deployed yesterday, signifying its foremost steps towards tackling one of the main challenges emerging from the advancement in the AI sector. This challenge is the difficulty in differentiating whether humans or digital bots created something.

The blockchain’s development team aims to tackle this problem by integrating an eye-scanning orb that offers people with special digital identities to separate them from these algorithms.

The Worldcoin protocol is established around three main components: the World ID, the World token, and the World App.

The World ID is a digital identity platform developed on Ethereum that validates users as special individuals. It offers users access to multiple digital services without distributing private data.

The Worldcoin token is the platform’s native coin given to users after verifying their unique identities. The token will have a future governance responsibility in the Worldcoin network.

Then, the World App provides users access to payments and transactions via WLD, crypto assets, and fiat currencies. The World App aims to offer digital identity and worldwide finance for everyone.

Deaton Slams the SEC

Also, in the tweet, the US attorney explained that the development is a recent chaos resulting from “bad faith regulators,” such as SEC Chairperson Gary Gensler.

Deaton said that Gary Gensler, and other bad-faith regulatory entities have knowingly made the regulatory environment unfathomable.

Deaton’s statement followed a few hours after the Worldcoin blockchain announced the deployment of its much-expected native token.