Decoding Investment Contracts: The Impact on Crypto Assets and Regulation in the U.S
Decoding Investment Contracts: The Impact on Crypto Assets and Regulation in the U.S

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Crypto assets have always been faced with the question of whether certain tokens classify as investment contracts or not. The distinction between a securities transaction and a mere purchase with profit expectations has profound implications for the regulatory environment of these assets. 

In a new X post, a top industry player discussed this topic highlighting the complexities.

Buying Season Ticket Is “Not an Investment Contract,” MetaLaw Man Said

On August 14, a prominent player in the industry MetaLawMan, discussed the meaning of investment contracts, siting real-life instances. MetaLawMan took the example of purchasing a share of the Dallas Mavericks, a professional basketball team owned by entrepreneur Mark Cuban. 

According to him, this scenario is a clear-cut case of a securities transaction. However, MetaLawMan said that when an individual buys a share of the Mavericks, they engage in a securities transaction, subject to relevant regulations and oversight.

But if I buy season tickets to the Mavs games with the expectation of making a profit from reselling those tickets on the secondary market–that’s Not an investment contractMetaLawMan added

When purchasing season tickets, the money goes directly to the Mavericks enterprise. This financial connection might draw parallels to securities transactions, but it’s just one aspect of a broader analysis.

MetaLawMan believes that season ticket holders have contractual agreements with the Mavericks. He said the team must hold games and provide the seats specified in the agreement. While this contractual aspect might resemble securities transactions, it’s essential to consider the broader context.

Meanwhile, the profitability of the investment in season tickets hinges on external factors, including Mark Cuban’s decisions, the performance of players and coaches, and “the dynamics of the secondary ticket market.” 

because I do not gain contractual rights to the “income, profits or assets” of the Mavericks.MetaLawMan said

Impact of Six Securities Scholars’ Analysis on Crypto Asset Status in the U.S.

This analysis is further echoed in the amicus brief filed by the Six Securities Scholars in the Coinbase case. The argument centers on the absence of contractual rights to the “income, profits, or assets” of the underlying enterprise. 

This point is pivotal since an investment contract’s essence is acquiring these rights. In the context of the Coinbase case and the broader legal interpretation, this stance has far-reaching implications, particularly for classifying crypto assets. 

Many token issuers do not give purchasers rights to the income, profits, or assets of the associated enterprise. As a result, these tokens might not be classified as investment contracts, potentially altering their regulatory status.

If accepted by the courts, this analysis could reshape the legal landscape for crypto assets in the United States. It could impact how tokens are classified, regulated, and treated under securities laws. 

this Amicus Brief delivers the coup de grace to the SEC’s argument that crypto tokens trading on secondary markets are investment contracts.In his opinion,

