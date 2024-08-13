Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home DeFi Hacks Down 50% Last Year; Total Crypto Losses Pass $1B Year-Over-Year
Crypto News

DeFi Hacks Down 50% Last Year; Total Crypto Losses Pass $1B Year-Over-Year

Aaron Walker Cryptocurrency Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • The total amount stolen in DeFi hacks decreased by 50% in 2023 compared to 2022.
  • Off-chain attacks are increasing, constituting 57.5% of the stolen amount in 2023. This includes private key theft.
  • Crypto losses from hacks and scams exceeded $1 billion in 2024.

DeFi Hacks Down 50% Last Year as Crypto Losses Pass $1B

Crypto scams and hacks are an unfortunate part of the industry, and DeFi protocols are frequent targets.

However, while the industry continues to suffer billions in losses each year, we have noticed a recurring trend as the market matures.

Let’s dive into the news and see why DeFi hacks are down 50% since last year, with $1B stolen in 2024.

Major 2023 Decline in DeFi Hacks – Will The Trend Continue?

A recent Halborn report indicates that 2023 saw a drastic decrease in the volume and amount of DeFi hacks. Notorious incidents like the Ronin bridge hack in March 2022 led to millions in crypto stolen, with little recovered.

2023 saw far fewer attacks as the DeFi market continues to mature. However, over half (57.5%) of the funds stolen in 2023 came from off-chain hacks (compromised wallets and similar attacks), while most took place on unaudited protocols.

The report emphasized a common vulnerability; nearly 80% of hacked protocols failed to employ multi-signature wallets, which require more than one party to approve transactions.

Hacks and Scams Still Pass the $1B Mark in 2024

Despite DeFi hacks being down 50% last year, $1B was stolen in 2024 by scammers. The WazirX hack alone accounted for $234.9M of that total.

Scammers and hackers are maturing along with the market.

Bad actors are turning to complicated phishing schemes, installing keyloggers, and pushing bad links in Telegram and Discord channels.

Most hackers use the same methods for crypto and old-school TradFi hacks – phishing schemes, emotional ploys, and impersonating celebrities and influencers.

These scams rely on tried-and-true ploys and the constant crypto fear of missing out (FOMO) to convince victims to send funds they’ll never get back.

More sophisticated technological exploits are available, such as finding unaudited protocols or sections of protocols to attack.

However, there is good news – crypto security firms are successfully finding the flaws before hackers do, in one case preventing a $64M hack.

Stay Safe, Be Smart

Basic crypto protocols still provide the best security. Don’t follow suspicious links, trade on fully audited protocols, and use cold wallets when possible.

Crypto scams are everywhere, and it’s easy to fall prey to them if you’re not careful. Always DYOR crypto projects before investing, and never surrender your private keys.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Aaron Walker Cryptocurrency Reporter

Aaron Walker Cryptocurrency Reporter

Aaron covers crypto topics with an emphasis on providing accessible, informative perspectives. His background includes over a decade in higher education and 5+ years as a freelance writer in crypto & SEO.

When he's not writing professionally, Aaron enjoys writing for fun, volunteering for a local charity, and boxing.

Most Popular News

1 Bitget Wallet Passes MetaMask in July Downloads, Hit 30M Users Globally
2 German Banking Giants KfW and BSD Prepare To Issue New Blockchain-Based Bond As Part of ECB’s Trials
3 DeFi Hacks Down 50% Last Year; Total Crypto Losses Pass $1B Year-Over-Year
4 The European Artificial Intelligence Act Is Here: Everything You Need to Know about the First Ever AI Law
5 Former Bank of Japan Official Says No More Interest Rate Hikes This Year

Latest News

Bitget Wallet Passes MetaMask in July Downloads, Hits 30M Users Globally
Crypto News

Bitget Wallet Passes MetaMask in July Downloads, Hit 30M Users Globally

Aaron Walker
German Banking Giant KfW and BSD Prepares To Issue New Blockchain-Based Bond As Part of ECB's Trials
Crypto News

German Banking Giants KfW and BSD Prepare To Issue New Blockchain-Based Bond As Part of ECB’s Trials

Leah Alger

German banking giants KfW and the Deutsche Bundesbank are exploring crypto as part of the ECB’s tests for leveraging blockchain technology to manage central bank funds. KfW will soon launch...

The European Artificial Intelligence Act Is Here: Everything You Need to Know about the First Ever AI Law
News

The European Artificial Intelligence Act Is Here: Everything You Need to Know about the First Ever AI Law

Krishi Chowdhary

The European Artificial Intelligence Act came into force on August 1, 2024, and is by far the world’s first major milestone in global AI regulation. In this brief article, I’ll...

Former Bank of Japan Official Says No More Interest Rate Hikes This Year
News

Former Bank of Japan Official Says No More Interest Rate Hikes This Year

Rida Fatima
Canto Chain Plans An Upgrade To Address 33-Hour Outage
Crypto News

Canto Chain Plans An Upgrade To Address 33-Hour Outage

Rida Fatima
Crypto Startup Funding Increases to $2.7 Billion in Q2, 2024 Despite Drop in Total Deals
Crypto News

Crypto Startup Funding Increases to $2.7 Billion in Q2, 2024 Despite Drop in Total Deals

Rida Fatima
Harris' Odds of Winning the US Presidential Election Surpasses Trump's On Polymarket Predictions
Crypto News

Harris’ Odds of Winning the US Presidential Election Surpasses Trump’s On Polymarket Predictions

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.