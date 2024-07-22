DeFi Records Inflow with TVL Surging to $94.1 Billion; What Does it Mean?

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector witnessed a remarkable surge in the first half of 2024, with total value locked (TVL) skyrocketing to $94.1 billion.

According to a Binance report, this growth represents a staggering 72% increase from the previous $54.4 billion recorded at the start of the year.

This growth extends to other sectors of the digital assets industry. It is mainly attributed to the massive capital inflow from institutional investors through the recently launched Bitcoin ETFs.

DeFi Market Surge in 2024

The launch of spot BTC ETFs has not only increased the exposure of traditional investors to Bitcoin but also boosted overall market sentiment. The outcome translates to heightened activity in DeFi protocols.

The broader digital asset market has also recorded a significant rally, contributing to DeFi’s growth. The entire crypto market capitalization has reached $2.27 trillion, a 37% year-to-date increase.

In the first quarter of 2024, the market cap surged to over $2.5 trillion, marking a 60% increase from 2023 levels. The report from Binance highlights that DeFi’s growth has been widespread, benefiting both mainstream and niche markets.

The expansion has encouraged the emergence of various new protocols, providing on-chain access to previously inaccessible financial products.

For instance, the Web3 gaming sector performed remarkably well in the first quarter. This came despite facing a significant decline in the second quarter as the market capitalization of game project tokens and other altcoins fell sharply.

Meanwhile, Layer 2 chains have contributed significantly to DeFi’s growth. Incentivized programs and airdrops have played a crucial role, pushing the TVL on these chains to $43 billion, a 90% increase over the past six months.

Moreover, stablecoins have followed an upward trajectory, staying just 14% below their peak levels from 2022, before Terra’s collapse.

Other Markets’ Performances

While DeFi and stablecoins have shown strong growth, the non-fungible token (NFT) market has remained volatile. NFT sales have declined, reflecting the sector’s unpredictable nature amid the broader market rally.

Meanwhile, the NFT market has always been a productive spot for investors, especially after boasting an impressive value exceeding $40 billion in 2021. According to the 2021 NFT Market Report by blockchain data firm Chainalysis, the market’s value surged to record highs that year.

The market has since maintained higher levels, reaching a market cap of over $72.70 billion. Nonetheless, there seems to be a drop in market activity, particularly over the past 24 hours.

Despite this drop in prices, NFTs continue to captivate a substantial number of investors. The underlying interest in their potential and novelty remains strong among enthusiasts and forward-thinking investors.

In the case of Bitcoin, this inflow triggered its upward movement, which brought the token to a new all-time high above the $73,000 level earlier this year. In the meantime, Bitcoin trades at $67,347, reflecting a slight 0.75% rise over the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

