Degen Investors Buzz Over New Doge Coin Projects – Spotlight on 2 Listings You Shouldn’t Miss

Many meme coins, like Slothana, DogWifHat, and BONK, have gone parabolic this year, but not many Doge-related ones have caught our attention until now.

Dogecoin20 and Dogeverse are the newest and shiniest Doge projects.

Judging by community support and presale success, both DOGE20 and $DOGEVERSE are showing good potential.

Meme coins typically do well during bull runs, and Dogeday on April 20 might influence their performance further, as many could be looking to speculate based on the additional visibility.

Adding the growing interest of degen investors could mean the two projects achieve their presale targets quicker than expected.

1. Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) – Staking Capability & Non-Inflationary Token

Dogecoin20 carries the legacy of the old Dogecoin, hoping to bring the Doge community together once again. Thanks to its non-inflationary nature and staking capability, $DOGE20 offers its holders several benefits:

With a total cap of 140 billion tokens, $DOGE20 is allocating 25% of them to presale efforts. They’ve already raised over $10M in two weeks, with 1 $DOGE20 currently valued at $0.00022.

The project will be listed on April 20, on Dogeday.

The community is confident this will further boost Dogecoin20’s performance, but that remains to be seen. Until then, the project team is using the 25% marketing allocation to attract more investors.

You can read the whitepaper and follow the project on X to stay up-to-date with the latest developments.

Once live on DEXs, the project will be sustainable thanks to the 14 billion tokens allocated to liquidity.

To buy Dogecoin20, go to their official website, connect your wallet to the interactive widget, and pay with ETH, USDT, or bank card.

Your tokens will be automatically staked with a 49% APY. Investors have already staked over 57 billion $DOGE 20, with more staked as Dogeday approaches.

2. Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – First Multichain Doge Coin

💡 The project is the first-ever multichain doge coin.

Dogeverse launched two days ago on four major blockchains (Ethereum, BSC Chain, Avalanche, and Polygon) and raised over $1M. Base and Solana will go live in the coming weeks.

Based on the whitepaper, $DOGEVERSE’s multichain functionality offers four main benefits:

The project was already featured by news platforms like Techopedia and Cryptonews and has gained significant interest on Twitter.

1 $DOGEVERSE is currently valued at $0.00021, as the second presale stage is nearly halfway over. Moreover, investors have staked over 1.2 billion tokens, with a current APY of 1,286%.

Phase two of the roadmap is almost complete. In phase three, $DOGEVERSE will apply to CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, with DEX listings reserved for phase four.

The project’s tokenomics are also looking good, with a 15% allocation for presale (30 billion tokens) and 10% (20 billion) for liquidity once the token is live.

You can buy Dogeverse with ETH, USDT, Card, BNB, MATIC, or AVAX. According to the website, they’ll soon add SOL and BASE compatibility.

Connect your wallet to the widget, select the network, and buy the tokens. You can claim the tokens when the presale ends.

Summing Up

Dogecoin20 and Dogeverse are becoming increasingly popular among degen investors and Doge enthusiasts. And the nearing Dogeday may push this interest higher.

Whether this initial investment interest translates to a positive market performance remains to be seen.

However, meme coins are innately volatile and fueled by hype. DYOR and invest only what you can afford to lose without falling for FOMO.