Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Degen Investors Buzz Over New Doge Coin Projects – Spotlight on 2 Listings You Shouldn’t Miss
Crypto News

Degen Investors Buzz Over New Doge Coin Projects – Spotlight on 2 Listings You Shouldn’t Miss

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Degen investors buzzing over new doge coin projects

Many meme coins, like Slothana, DogWifHat, and BONK, have gone parabolic this year, but not many Doge-related ones have caught our attention until now.

Dogecoin20 and Dogeverse are the newest and shiniest Doge projects.

Judging by community support and presale success, both DOGE20 and $DOGEVERSE are showing good potential.

Meme coins typically do well during bull runs, and Dogeday on April 20 might influence their performance further, as many could be looking to speculate based on the additional visibility.

Adding the growing interest of degen investors could mean the two projects achieve their presale targets quicker than expected. 

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

1. Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) – Staking Capability & Non-Inflationary Token

Dogecoin20 carries the legacy of the old Dogecoin, hoping to bring the Doge community together once again. Thanks to its non-inflationary nature and staking capability, $DOGE20 offers its holders several benefits:

  • More upward pressure on the token price
  • Potential for passive income
  • High staking bonuses for early investors
  • More eco-friendly

With a total cap of 140 billion tokens, $DOGE20 is allocating 25% of them to presale efforts. They’ve already raised over $10M in two weeks, with 1 $DOGE20 currently valued at $0.00022.

The project will be listed on April 20, on Dogeday.

The community is confident this will further boost Dogecoin20’s performance, but that remains to be seen. Until then, the project team is using the 25% marketing allocation to attract more investors.

You can read the whitepaper and follow the project on X to stay up-to-date with the latest developments.

Once live on DEXs, the project will be sustainable thanks to the 14 billion tokens allocated to liquidity.

To buy Dogecoin20, go to their official website, connect your wallet to the interactive widget, and pay with ETH, USDT, or bank card.

Your tokens will be automatically staked with a 49% APY. Investors have already staked over 57 billion $DOGE 20, with more staked as Dogeday approaches.

Visit the official presale website to learn more about the project.

2. Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – First Multichain Doge Coin

💡 The project is the first-ever multichain doge coin.

Dogeverse launched two days ago on four major blockchains (Ethereum, BSC Chain, Avalanche, and Polygon) and raised over $1M. Base and Solana will go live in the coming weeks.

Based on the whitepaper, $DOGEVERSE’s multichain functionality offers four main benefits:

  • Seamless interoperability that ensures smooth and secure inter-chain navigation
  • Lower fees and faster processing times, improving the trading experience
  • Flexibility in choosing from six (currently four) blockchains
  • Accessibility to everyone on a user-centric platform

The project was already featured by news platforms like Techopedia and Cryptonews and has gained significant interest on Twitter.

1 $DOGEVERSE is currently valued at $0.00021, as the second presale stage is nearly halfway over. Moreover, investors have staked over 1.2 billion tokens, with a current APY of 1,286%.

Phase two of the roadmap is almost complete. In phase three, $DOGEVERSE will apply to CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, with DEX listings reserved for phase four.

The project’s tokenomics are also looking good, with a 15% allocation for presale (30 billion tokens) and 10% (20 billion) for liquidity once the token is live.

You can buy Dogeverse with ETH, USDT, Card, BNB, MATIC, or AVAX. According to the website, they’ll soon add SOL and BASE compatibility.  

Connect your wallet to the widget, select the network, and buy the tokens. You can claim the tokens when the presale ends.

Visit the official presale website to get a better understanding of Dogeverse.

Summing Up

Dogecoin20 and Dogeverse are becoming increasingly popular among degen investors and Doge enthusiasts. And the nearing Dogeday may push this interest higher.

Whether this initial investment interest translates to a positive market performance remains to be seen.

However, meme coins are innately volatile and fueled by hype. DYOR and invest only what you can afford to lose without falling for FOMO.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Degen Investors Buzz Over New Doge Coin Projects – Spotlight on 2 Listings You Shouldn’t Miss
2 TikTok’s Photo-Sharing App ‘TikTok Notes’ Is All Set to Compete with Instagram
3 Intel Introduces Gaudi 3 AI Chips to Compete with Nvidia
4 South Korea Decides to Invest $7 Billion in AI to Boost Its Semiconductor Chip Industry
5 Tackling the 20 Highest-Paid NFL Players of 2023-24

Latest News

TikTok's Photo-Sharing App 'TikTok Notes' Is All Set to Compete with Instagram
News

TikTok’s Photo-Sharing App ‘TikTok Notes’ Is All Set to Compete with Instagram

Krishi Chowdhary
Intel Introduces Gaudi 3 AI Chips to Compete with Nvidia
News

Intel Introduces Gaudi 3 AI Chips to Compete with Nvidia

Krishi Chowdhary

Intel has launched a new AI chip called the Gaudi 3. The chip allows AI developers to not only test various AI models but also run the final product. As...

South Korea Decides to Invest $7 Billion in AI Chips and Firms
News

South Korea Decides to Invest $7 Billion in AI to Boost Its Semiconductor Chip Industry

Krishi Chowdhary

South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, has announced some massive plans for AI in the coming years. The government has decided to invest a whopping 9.4 trillion Won ($6.94 billion)...

2023/24 top 20 highest-paid NFL players
Statistics

Tackling the 20 Highest-Paid NFL Players of 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova
AI Will Boost Copper Demand by 1 Million Tons by 2030
News

AI Will Boost Copper Demand by 1 Million Tons Per Annum by 2030

Krishi Chowdhary
Ripple ($XRP) Price Stables Around $0.61 Despite Recent Whale’s Selling Pressure – Time for Upward Movement (Price Analysis)
Crypto News

Ripple ($XRP) Price Stables Around $0.61 Despite Recent Whale’s Selling Pressure

Nick Dunn
XRP Prediction to $5 is a Joke, $20 is the real Deal, Bitcoin Investor
Crypto News

XRP Prediction to $5 is a Joke, $20 is the Real Deal, Says Bitcoin Investor

Rida Shah

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.