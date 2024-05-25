Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria
Crypto News

Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Binance executive detained in Nigeria, Tigran Gambaryan, collapsed during a trial session in the Federal High Court, Abuja. The executive is facing money laundering charges from the Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). 

Previously, his attorney notified the court of Gambaryan’s health issues. Notably, Gambaryan is one of the two Banance senior executives detained by Nigerian authorities on February 28.

Court Adjourns Trial Following the Binance Exec’s Collapse 

According to local news outlet Nairametrics, a trial of the detained Binance executive Gambaryan followed a dramatic pattern. During a money laundering trial in Nigeria, the exec suddenly slumped in the courtroom.

The report noted that Gambaryan’s lawyer, Mark Mordi (SAN), told the court about his client’s health issues. According to Mordi, Gambaryan has been sick since the previous trial date.

However, on May 16, the judge denied him bail. He cited the EFCC’s concerns that Gambaryan poses a flight risk if suddenly released from detention.

Gambrayan skipped the trial session on tax evasion the same day, as charged by the Nigeria Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS). However, he appeared in the Federal High Court on the money laundering charges.

When the court registrar called the case during the money laundering proceedings, Gambaryan didn’t respond. Instead, he remained seated in the back row.

Judge Emeka Nwite demanded an explanation after noting the defendant’s absence. Subsequently, Gambaryan’s attorney, Mordi, helped him to the dock. However, Gambaryan’s health issues seemed quite intense as he suddenly slumped. This prompted his lawyer to assist him in getting to the front-row seat.

Further, Mordi pointed out his client’s health problems since his detention and revealed an earlier application he submitted to inform the court about the situation.

Additionally, Mordi requested an adjournment of the trial based on Gambaryan’s sudden collapse during the trial. He noted the irrationality of continuing to proceed with his client’s present health condition.  

So, the judge retorted Mordi’s explanation and set new dates for cross-examination and trial on June 20 and 21, respectively.

Binance maintained an open window for Nigerians to engage on its platform through peer-to-peer crypto trading. It provided an option allowing users to complete their transactions with Nigeria naira.

However, the Nigerian authorities put up stricter measures in crypto regulations and accused Binance of influencing foreign exchange rates. 

When Nigeria called for discussions with Binance, the crypto exchange sent their executives, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla. Nigeria detained the executives on February 28, but Anjarwalla escaped detention.

Gambaryan pleaded not guilty to the EFCC’s money laundering charges against him in April. However, the authorities moved him to the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja since then.

In March, the FIRS filed a lawsuit against Binance and its executives for tax evasion. The charges highlighted Binance’s non-registration with the agency and failure to pay income tax and VAT.

Meanwhile, on March 5, Binance turned off all transactions in naira, expecting Nigeria to release its staff. In late February, the exchange also shut down all naira trading pairs on its peer-to-peer trading platform.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria
2 Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?
3 Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2023-24
4 ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge
5 Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?

Latest News

Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?

Rida Fatima
highest-paid college football coaches
Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova

Given how huge and lucrative college football games are, it’s no surprise that the architects behind the top teams command hefty salaries. The 10 highest-paid college football coaches are a...

ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge
Crypto News

ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge

Alex Popa

The SEC recently approved Form 19b-4 for the spot ETH ETFs, but trading will begin only once the SEC approves the S-1 forms in several weeks. This is huge news...

Highest-Paid NFL Coaches
Sports Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?

Kate Sukhanova
You May Soon Be Able to Generate WhatsApp AI Profile Photos
News

WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce AI-Generated Profile Photos to Enhance Personalization

Krishi Chowdhary
US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers
Crypto News

US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers

Rida Fatima
Pepe Coin Hits Impressive Milestone Despite Massive Wave of Liquidations
Crypto News

Pepe Coin Hits Impressive Milestone Despite Massive Wave of Liquidations

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.