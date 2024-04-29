Countries
Dog-Themed Meme Coins Fetching Millions for Investors – New Coins to Keep a Close Eye On
Crypto News

Dog-Themed Meme Coins Fetching Millions for Investors – New Coins to Keep a Close Eye On

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Dog-themed meme coins to watch

The dog-themed meme coin frenzy has been going on for over a decade. Since Dogecoin ($DOGE) took the crypto market by storm in 2013, a pack of copycats has flooded the space, each vying for a piece of the pie. 

Not every Shiba-inspired project was successful, but some intriguing newcomers have already earned massive community backing with their innovative ideas. Let’s dive into the brief history of dog-themed meme coins and look at two new tokens with strong potential. 

Dogecoin

$DOGE is the original meme coin inspired by the Shiba Inu dog breed. Launched in 2013 as a lighthearted parody of Bitcoin, it rapidly gained momentum and went from $0.0002047 to $0.0004 on the first day of trading and increased by over 500% in the next three days.

In 2014, $DOGE saw another massive spike in 24-hour trading volume, exceeding $4.5M and securing 7th place on the overall crypto market, right after giants like $BTC and $LTC. 

Dogecoin price history

Following the initial price surge, $DOGE’s value declined for several years until Elon Musk posted a series of tweets about the token. This caused $DOGE to jump by over 300% in a single day.

Musk’s public sentiment rushed in a new wave of $DOGE adoption, with companies like AirBaltic, GameStop, and AMC Theatres announcing they now accept it as a means of payment. 

Elon Musk tweeting about Dogecoin

While the 2022/2023 bear market negatively affected $DOGE and other cryptocurrencies, the OG meme coin started showing signs of recovery in 2023. 

Currently, $DOGE trades at $0.1409, +164,970.08% above its all-time low (ATL) and only 80% below its all-time high (ATH). 

Shiba Inu 

Pseudonymous developer Ryoshi introduced Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in 2020 to capitalize on the Dogecoin craze.

Soon after, the project team sent 50% of the total 1 quadrillion token supply to Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, who then donated 50 trillion tokens to charity and burned another 410 trillion. 

In October 2021, $SHIB reached its ATH of $0.00008845, a staggering 154,000,000% increase from its launch

As the community interest toward $SHIB started to wane in 2022, the project team attempted to reignite it by announcing plans for a Shiba Inu-themed metaverse and cross-chain DEX.

The attempt was successful – $SHIB now trades at $0.00002335, +28,612,939.29% above its ATL and 79% below its ATH.

DogWifHat

DogWifHat ($WIF) is another Shiba-themed meme coin. Debuting on Raydium DEX for $0.000001366, it hit $0.210 by December 19 after securing a listing on CoinMarketCap.

Like many meme coins, $WIF has no utility beyond trading – it’s ‘literally just a dog wif a hat.’ However, that doesn’t stop $WIF from securing massive community support and becoming the 5th meme coin by market cap.

DogWifHat official website

In February 2024, $WIF reached new price records for nine consecutive days but experienced a statistically inevitable decline of 24% before bouncing back to a new ATH of $2.20 in March. 

Floki 

Named after Elon Musk’s dog Floki, Floki didn’t experience the immediate growth we witnessed with $DOGE or $SHIB. $FLOKI’s first major surge came in September 2021, four months after its launch. 

Floki Inu price trend

The initial leg up propelled $FLOKI to its ATH of $0.0003437 in November 2021. The overall bearish sentiment surrounding the crypto market in 2022/2023 didn’t bypass $FLOKI, but its price recovered in 2024, and currently sits at $0.0001636. 

Unlike meme coins that rely on hype and speculation with no real utility, $FLOKI has numerous use cases within the Floki ecosystem. These include serving as in-game currency for the Valhalla metaverse and offering dynamic staking rewards. 

Two New Dog-Themed Meme Coins to Keep a Close Eye On

As established Shiba-themed coins try to maintain community interest, new projects strive to succeed by presenting novel features.  

Dogeverse – The World’s First Multi-Chain Meme Coin (On Presale)

Dogeverse isn’t just another project taking advantage of the Shiba Inu craze. It’s the first meme coin with multi-chain functionality, simultaneously available on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base. 

This flexibility future-proofs the project, ensuring $DOGEVERSE isn’t confined to a single network’s performance or adoption. 

Dogeverse’s unique approach already earned it massive community support. The token presale raised $350K in mere hours and has now surpassed the $12M mark. 

Dogeverse presale

Currently, $DOGEVERSE sells for $0.000304, but the price will increase as the presale hits the $13.6M milestone. 

Early Ethereum investors can stake their tokens immediately to earn up to 90% APY (the rate is dynamic and will decrease as more holders join the pool). 

WienerAI – Dog-Themed AI Meme Coin (On Presale)

WienerAI ($WAI) is the only meme coin on this list that doesn’t use Shiba Inu as its mascot. This Dachshund-themed meme coin integrates AI to create a user-friendly trading tool with accurate predictions. 

Launched on presale on April 11, $WAI has already raised $590K and is rapidly approaching the $1M milestone

WienerAI presale

The token is now selling for $0.000702, with the next price increase scheduled for May 1. Early investors already staked over 731M $WAI with up to 1,416% APY

As the presale gains momentum, the WienerAI roadmap outlines its plans to build a sausage army of loyal supporters and take over the Ethereum network. 

Final Thoughts 

The meme coin market is unpredictable, but some Doge-inspired projects have proven it can also be lucrative.

While established players like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to hold their own, we’re excited to see what the future holds for new projects like Dogeverse and WienerAI. 

On a closing note, remember that meme coin prices are prone to swings, and market sentiment may change in a flash. It’s important to DYOR and invest responsibly

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.