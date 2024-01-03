Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home DOGE Posts New Gains While Meme Kombat Remains Strong in Presale – Time to Start Bagging?
Crypto News

DOGE Posts New Gains While Meme Kombat Remains Strong in Presale – Time to Start Bagging?

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has resumed its rally as new green candles appear. This growth in the price of Dogecoin is likely attributed to the heightened optimism in the broader crypto market. 

According to CoinMarketCap, the overall crypto market is up by more than 5% today, January 02, 2024.

Considering the ongoing market sentiment now might be the best time to start accumulating DOGE before the main rally begins. But while Dogecoin is growing, this new project known as Meme Kombat is also making headlines.

Dogecoin Resumes Ascent Following Days of Moderate Losses

DOGE, the forerunner meme coin, shed nearly 1% value over the past week, currently trading around $0.092 as of Tuesday, 07:20 EST. In the last 24 hours, prices have gained roughly 3%. This might be the start of a ride to the moon Doge fans have been waiting for.

Notably, Dogecoin has actually gained over 12% in value in the last 30 days. Since December 2023, Dogecoin has been on a minor bearish movement. The coin dropped from $0.1 on December 09 to $0.08 on December 30. 

Dogecoin has shown remarkable resiliency, finding support around the $0.08 -$0.09 zone so far into 2024.

Looking at the chart, since January 01, there seems to be a change in market sentiment. The coin is forming new green candles. Of course, that is a good sign. A closer look at today’s performance reveals some strong bullish signs.

X-raying the technical might give clues on where this crypto asset goes next. 

Dogecoin Price Analysis as the Bulls Return

Dogecoin (DOGE) struggled on the last day of 2023, as prices kept dropping from mid-December into 2024 after the earliest rallies stalled as the crypto buzz hushed. 

But just as investors might’ve given up hope, Dogecoin started showing new signs of life, and its price recently started riding an upward trendline.

The daily chart shows that the coin has posted some higher highs, implying that buyers are returning and momentum is building. Already, this bullish trajectory bounced Dogecoin up from around $0.08 to over $0.09 on January 02. 

Market participants now eagerly watch if this newfound momentum can push DOGE over 10 cents soon.

Considering how things are going, hitting that important psychological level ($0.10) again looks achievable. More good news could propel Dogecoin back toward this level. But, of course, threats are also present.

If Dogecoin closes below its new upward trendline from heavier selling, the bull case weakens. Plus, those red histogram bars on MACD indicators show bearish sentiments currently outweighing bullish.  

But as the red fades, Dogecoin’s price uptrend appears powered more by buyers, and that’s a very good sign. Overall, Dogecoin’s technical setup looks good for now after weeks of uncertainty.

Patient holders may be rewarded if the buying momentum persistsStill, smart purchases during dips help reduce the risk should crypto volatility strike again.

Renowned Analyst Ali Martinez Signals Upward Momentum for Dogecoin

Crypto expert Ali Martinez recently shared an optimistic view on Dogecoin. He says rising numbers of new Dogecoin wallet addresses look promising for future growth. 

More new users often foreshadow upcoming price jumps. This bullish indicator may fuel a Dogecoin rally soon, according to Martinez.

Already, Dogecoin rose from around 9 cents on December 18 to over 9.3 cents by December 25. Plus, Dogecoin now trades higher than the past 100 and 200-day averages, which is another bullish sign of strength. 

Given these positive trajectory signals, many analysts boldly predict Dogecoin could hit $0.33 soon. 

If new address growth and trading momentum continue, this top meme coin seems positioned to keep climbing. The Dogecoin community loyalists may once again have their patience rewarded.

But if you are not convinced by Dogecoin’s potential, you may consider this new meme project, Meme Kombat. 

Dogecoin Potential Alternative, Meme Kombat, Hits $5.7 Million in Presale

Meme Kombat ($MK) is currently in presale and is doing really well. Unlike DOGE, Meme Kombat has a gaming utility that could ensure it stays stable.

Meme Kombat, a fun new Play 2 Earn meme project on the Web3 platform, raised over $5.7 million in its presale. People have been really interested in this cool meme coin since it came out.

Meme Kombat Promises Massive Income with Immersive Gaming Experience

>>>Visit Meme Kombat Presale<<<

Meme Kombat brings together AI and blockchain for a special gaming experience. Investors get to play games and stake their coins, having lots of options. You can play different games and aim to be the best.

It introduces popular meme characters, with plans for even more excitement as new characters, battles, rewards, and opportunities are unveiled. Investors can also bet on battle outcomes for extra $MK tokens.

Staking $MK coins gives holders a chance to earn a fantastic Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 164%.

Currently, more than 2 million MK tokens have been staked on the platform. Experts say Meme Kombat will be one of the best meme coins this 2024, following the success of PEPE, and might go up 10x after getting listed on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Now is the time to buy in before the presale ends. Visit the project presale page and buy the token with either ETH or USDT.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 DOGE Posts New Gains While Meme Kombat Remains Strong in Presale – Time to Start Bagging?
2 Top Crypto Gainers on January 2 – SEI, MINA, And ASTR
3 Bitcoin Hits the $45,000 Milestone, the Highest Price Since April 2022
4 Orbit Bridge Hack Increases Losses in December Crypto Theft to $100 Million
5 The Impact of AI on the Legal Field: A Mixed Blessing

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 2 – SEI, MINA, And ASTR

Nick Dunn
Bitcoin Hits the $45,000 Milestone, the Highest Price Since April 2022
Crypto News

Bitcoin Hits the $45,000 Milestone, the Highest Price Since April 2022

Damien Fisher

The crypto market is abuzz as investor optimism hits the roof following Bitcoin’s (BTC) ascent to $45,000 on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This is a price level not seen since...

Orbit Bridge Hack Increases Losses in December Crypto Theft to $100 Million
Crypto News

Orbit Bridge Hack Increases Losses in December Crypto Theft to $100 Million

Damien Fisher

Orbit’s cross-chain bridge, Orbit Bridge, which launched in South Korea in 2018, suffered a devastating hack exploitation on New Year’s Eve. This attack saw the exploiters carting away almost $82...

The Impact of AI on the Legal Field: A Mixed Blessing
News

The Impact of AI on the Legal Field: A Mixed Blessing

Damien Fisher
Key Cognizant Statistics
Statistics

40+ Mind-blowing Cognizant Statistics and Facts for 2024

Jeff Beckman
Cyber Attack Hits Victoria Legal Wing as Court Recordings Hacked
News

Cyber Siege Strikes Australian Legal Proceedings as Court Recordings Breached in Daring Hack

Krishi Chowdhary
Google and Amazon Called Out After A Suicide Pact Kills Woman
News

Google and Amazon Struggle With Responsibility After Tragic Suicide Pact Kills Woman

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.