Dogecoin Chart Pattern Reveals a 65% Potential Rally to $0.17
Crypto News

Dogecoin Chart Pattern Reveals a 65% Potential Rally to $0.17

Rida Fatima
Updated:
The crypto market continues to struggle, with Bitcoin stuck below the $60,000 threshold. Even altcoins grapple with significant bearish pressure, but meme coins seem resilient.

The leading meme coin, Dogecoin, shows signals of a potential breakout rally in the coming days. However, the crypto Fear and Greed Index reveals that investor sentiment is highly bearish, and this could obscure notable moves even for top meme coins like DOGE.

Given the broader market struggle, can Dogecoin rally? 

Dogecoin Shows Mixed Signals with Potential Rally Ahead 

Data from IntoTheBlock reveals that 68% of Dogecoin holders are still in profit, while 26% of DOGE holders bought at prices higher than its current price.

In addition, 67% of Dogecoin holders have held their assets for over a year, while only 2% have held DOGE for less than a month. This data suggests that most investors are still bullish on Dogecoin despite the recent market struggles. 

However, the number of new addresses has slowly declined, showing a lack of new investors in the Dogecoin ecosystem.

Also, the volume of transactions has varied in the past three months, with many days of low volume. Within this period, Dogecoin witnessed a few notable spikes, though short-lived.

IntoTheBlock believes the high average holding time of 2.3 years among DOGE holders nuances the low transaction volumes and decline in new addresses. New investors might not be entering the network, but existing ones are not selling but have instead held onto their DOGE coins. 

Moreover, Dogecoin (DOGE) remains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies with a market cap exceeding $1 billion. As of August 13, Dogecoin trades at $0.104, with a 2.4% decline in the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin Chart Pattern Reveals a 65% Potential Rally to $0.17

 

Amid intense pressure from sellers, Dogecoin encountered rejection at the $0.108 resistance level, leading to a price decline. 

However, it has found support at $0.103 and is now approaching the median band of the Donchian Channel (DC). This suggests a potential retest of the $0.108 threshold. 

The RSI is 42.97, indicating a neutral market position. However, the low RSI suggests there’s room for growth. So, DOGE will likely break above the $0.108 resistance level in the coming days. 

If DOGE breaks above $0.108, the next long-term target is $0.17, which marks a 65% increase from current prices

Analyst Cryptorphic shares Dogecoin Prediction

Crypto analyst Cryptorphic believes that DOGE has a 10x potential. Cryptorphic’s DOGE chart on August 9 revealed that it remained in a price channel since February 2021.

However, DOGE broke out with a massive candle in February 2024 after 1,127 days and continues to retest the breakout.

According to the analyst, Dogecoin can rally 10x, with its price rising to almost a dollar based on several factors. He noted that the breakout above the long-term accumulation channel is being tested, and DOGE printed a strong weekly Doji

Also, Cryptorphic believes Elon Musk will likely promote Dogecoin after the US presidential election this year. He noted that the RSI indicator is still below 45, which gives plenty of room for growth. 

Further, the analyst highlighted that meme coins have recently performed better than solid projects. Cryptorphic also noted that multiple indicators hint at a bull run. He believes DOGE will lead the rally in this bull run, given its position in the meme coin sector.

The analyst believes a close above $0.11 for DOGE is a trigger point for an uptrend. Overall, Dogecoin faces price volatility but could rally in the short term if the buyers sustain their charge. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
