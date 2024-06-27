Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction as DOGE Hits Vital Level; Will it Soar Higher?

After trading above $0.16 in early June, Dogecoin (DOGE) now plays around the $0.12 threshold, a critical level that could determine its next direction. The meme coin has faced significant bearish pressure over the past month, shedding nearly 28% of its gains in the last 30 days.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.122, representing a more than 2% decrease in the 24-hour period and an over 3% decline in the last seven days.

However, technical indicators paint a bullish picture despite the prevailing bearish momentum. Moreover, some analysts believe Dogecoin could reach $2, even surge as high as $7 soon.

Analyst Decodes the ‘Best Accumulation Zone’ for DOGE

While Dogecoin (DOGE) remains subject to significant bearish pressure, its community remains optimistic about its future trajectory. Seasoned analyst Crypto Patel, known for his bullish Dogecoin price predictions, says the present condition presents good opportunities to accumulate more DOGE coins.

#DOGECOIN Chart Update 🚀 Down before the big pump$DOGE best accumulation zone:

$0.1-$0.07. I’m targeting $1 and $2 in the long term. To those who’ve held for the last 6 years, your profit is 6900x at ATH and the current ROI is still 1150x. Reminder: I never suggest… pic.twitter.com/bXT63iQb8V — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) June 24, 2024

In his analysis, Patel identified a Dogecoin (DOGE) accumulation zone between $0.07 and $0.10. Accumulating within this zone requires patience and a long-term investment perspective.

So, Patel forecasts that DOGE could rise to $1 or even $2 from this zone. Notably, reaching $1 or $2 from $0.10 represents a 10x or 20x increase.

Renewed community interest can boost trading activity, making these ambitious targets possible. Moreover, the enthusiastic “Doge Army” often increases prices with social media hype and buying pressure. Patel urges everyone to “stay cautious and trade wisely.”

Analyst Predict Significant Surge: Could DOGE Hit $7.5?

Patel isn’t the only crypto expert feeling optimistic about Dogecoin’s future. Seasoned analyst Trader Tardigrade thinks DOGE might reach $7.5. He says DOGE has formed a triangular chart pattern that often precedes significant rallies.

$DOGE comes to the last phase of consolidation, a TRIANGLE consolidation 🟢

These triangles have been seen in every cycle just before the HUGE Surge.

The chart tells itself 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jVlgN3bfh6 — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) June 18, 2024

Following this observation, Tardigrade believes DOGE is gearing up for a hefty price jump. He analyzed the meme coin’s past price actions, suggesting that Dogecoin could flip the present market condition and soar higher.

On June 20, the same analyst shared another bullish outlook for DOGE. According to Tardigrade, DOGE’s Gaussian Channel (GC) “has turned Green,” suggesting that a rally is imminent.

“We are now at the beginning of the Green. So, when the time is up, Dogecoin will surge incredibly,” Tardigrade noted.

On June 24, Tardigrade shared another Dogecoin forecast on X, noting that it had recently formed a double-bottom pattern, a bullish signal. Additionally, Dogecoin has formed an equal low while the RSI indicator shows higher lows.

#DOGE has formed Double Bottom pattern 🔥

This signal is associated with RSI Bullish Divergence, in which $DOGE forms equal lows while RSI is printing a higher low.

If #Dogecoin rebounds from here, there will be a long Run of Bull coming.🚀 pic.twitter.com/KzbyITTV1u — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) June 24, 2024

“If Dogecoin rebounds from here, there will be a long Run of Bull coming,” Tardigrade predicts.

Another expert, Javon Marks, is even more optimistic about Dogecoin’s recovery. Based on its past breakouts, he thinks DOGE could reach as high as $17. While these predictions are exciting, remember that crypto prices can be unpredictable, and a cautious approach is advisable.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Potential Rebound on the Horizon?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing signs of stability on the daily chart. The meme coin has been holding strong above the $0.119 support level, a bullish sign for DOGE holders.

If DOGE maintains this level, it could break through the 20-day Simple Moving Average (the RED line). This level is critical, as it holds significant buying interests that could determine the next direction of Dogecoin’s price. DOGE is getting closer to this line, and a bullish reversal could happen if the bulls maintain momentum.

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38, near the oversold region, suggesting a potential price rebound. An undervalued/oversold condition could attract buy-the-dip investors, providing enough bullish momentum to trigger a breakout.

Given these factors, some investors might consider adding more DOGE to their portfolios, as the current price level could be attractive before a potential rally. However, market conditions can change quickly, so doing more research before making investment decisions is essential.

Dogecoin Alternative: Is PlayDoge the Next Big Meme Coin?

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is making waves in the meme coin world. Many believe it is gearing up to outpace existing meme coins like FLOKI, DOGE, and BONK. This project has already raised over $5 million in its presale, and many investors are excited about its potential.

Experts like Jacob Bury think PlayDoge could grow 10x in value. The current price is $0.00513, but will increase in the next presale stage.

Why Buy PlayDoge Now?

PlayDoge is not just another meme coin in the market; it offers real utility with its Play-to-Earn game. It also works on multiple blockchains, allowing investors more options for buying and using the token.

PlayDoge incorporates a fun game inspired by Tamagotchi, which allows users to earn $PLAY coins while playing with virtual Doge pets. Moreover, PlayDoge offers high staking rewards, up to 124% APY. However, this rate will decrease as more people stake their $PLAY coins, so getting in early is best.

Lastly, PlayDoge is building a robust community with a share-to-earn program to encourage people to spread the word. The PlayDoge presale could end in no time, bringing the project closer to its exchange listing.

If this happens, the value of PLAY coins could double, so now is the time for interested participants to join the presale before the price increases.

Given how PlayDoge combines meme virality and fun with real utility, pundits predict $PLAY could be the next big meme coin. Others think PlayDoge could be among the best meme coin presale in 2024.

