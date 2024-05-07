Countries
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Recovers – Is a Massive Rally on the Pipeline?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
The cryptocurrency market recorded a slight resurgence over the weekend. Bitcoin exceeded the $64,000 mark, while Ethereum climbed above $3,100. Amidst this uptrend, Dogecoin stands out with remarkable gains.

Dogecoin has surged approximately 15% over the past week. With a 4.25% 24-hour price increase, DOGE is approaching $0.17. This rebound stems from the broader crypto market recovery following a slight boost in investor sentiment. 

Dogecoin recently broke out above the descending trendline, catching the attention of many investors. Given the recent breakout, is a massive rally underway for DOGE? 

Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Dogecoin Rally Based on Historical Patterns

In a recent analysis, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggested that Dogecoin (DOGE) might be gearing up for a massive bull run. His forecast relies on intriguing patterns noticed on the DOGE price chart.

Interestingly, this chart pattern captures a repeat of past trends that caused big price jumps.

In his analysis, Martinez noted that Dogecoin broke out of a “Descending Triangle” in late 2023, a pattern similar to past trends. A similar breakout occurred in 2017, followed by a 40% price correction before Dogecoin embarked on a staggering 982% rally. 

Similarly, in 2021, Dogecoin experienced a 56% retracement after breaking out of a descending triangle, only to surge by an astonishing 12,197%, reaching its current all-time high of $0.7316.

Further, Martinez pointed out that Dogecoin again broke out of a descending triangle pattern in 2024. He also added that the cryptocurrency is undergoing a 47% price correction, which is similar to previous cycles.

According to the analyst, this correction could potentially ignite the next Dogecoin bull run.

To initiate the predicted rally, Dogecoin needs to break above the resistance level of $0.224. If successful, Martinez’s chart suggests that the cryptocurrency could target a first price objective of around $1.2, surpassing its 2021 high. 

The analyst’s chart shows that the price might surpass $6 during the bull market. This rally would represent a staggering 4,700% rally from current levels over the coming months. While such a price point may be hard to reach, it is important to note that Dogecoin has previously pulled off epic rallies. 

Interestingly, Ali Martinez is not the only analyst who has made a bullish prediction about the price of Dogecoin.

Dogecoin Will Hit $1 Soon, Crypto Analyst

On May 4, 2024, a known crypto analyst, DonAlt, who has more than 545,000 followers on X platform, Tweeted that he is now a “Doge maxi.” For context, a “Doge Maxi” is one who strongly supports a particular project and can do what other community members can’t do for the project.

Under DonAlt’s post, a user asked about his “Realistic price target on doge.” DonAlt confidently claimed that the coin could rise to $1. This forecast stands out because now, Dogecoin is around $0.16, higher than its $0.12 low during last week’s market crash.

Interestingly, the daily chart shows DOGE is approaching $0.17, which means that the bulls are currently active.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Bullish Momentum; Technical Indicators Suggest Potential Upside

Dogecoin’s recent price action has been encouraging for bulls. It broke out of a descending trendline (represented by the blue line on the chart), signaling a shift in momentum from bearish to bullish.

Several technical indicators support this bullish narrative in the market. Firstly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence is above its signal line and displays rising green histogram bars. This typically suggests bullish momentum.

Additionally, Dogecoin is approaching the upper Bollinger Bands, a break above which could signal a massive bullish sentiment in the market.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 56, indicating that the asset is neither overbought nor oversold, and there is potential for further upside.

For investors considering entering a long position, the best entry point could be to wait for Dogecoin to drop toward the blue descending trendline. This line has previously acted as resistance and could now serve as support.

If the line holds, Dogecoin could likely rise above $0.17, with the next potential target around $0.2. However, it is crucial to remember that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and subject to sudden swings. So, exercise caution and manage your risk exposure accordingly.

Dogeverse Dominate the Meme Coin Craze – Is it the Next 10X Gem on Solana?

In less than a few weeks of launch, the Dogeverse presale event has emerged as a frontrunner in the current market surge. The Dogeverse X community has quickly grown to 12,000 followers, demonstrating strong support despite market ups and downs.

But what sets Dogeverse apart from other dog-themed cryptocurrencies is its multichain features. This feature allows investors to buy $DOGEVERSE from Ethereum, the BNB chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.

Further, this multichain compatibility enables seamless token swaps, opens up DeFi opportunities, and facilitates cross-chain functionalities. All these are done with the help of protocols like Wormhole. As a result, DogeVerse has been catching the attention of various blockchain communities, fueling speculative interest. 

With a rapid sell-out approaching and $13 million out of a hard cap of $17 million already raised, DogeVerse promises lucrative staking rewards for early investors.

According to the official website, stakers can earn a whopping 77% APY on their investment. Also, the current reward for stakers is 6088.28 DOGEVERSE per ETH Block delivered over two years.

