Dogecoin (DOGE) Price To Mirror 2021 Parabolic Move and Surge 10X – But When?

The most significant meme coin in the world, Dogecoin (DOGE), has witnessed a strong bullish sentiment lately. This comes as other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and BNB prices surged significantly.

Meanwhile, the coin has been rangebound in the past two months, trading between $0.077 support and $0.090 resistance.

Despite this price range, a well-known analyst, Ali Martinez, said on Monday that it will probably follow the same pattern it did during previous bull markets. Then, on February 27, 2024, DOGE started moving accordingly, surged to $0.10, and has continued its growth.

Dogecoin is traded for $0.126. This price is much higher than yesterday by over 28.46%. Looking at a broader picture, Dogecoin has been doing well over the past week. Its value has increased by more than 48% in the last seven days.

Considering the present momentum, can Dogecoin surge more than 10X like it did before?

Dogecoin’s Bullish Potential: Expert Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth Patterns

According to analyst Ali Martinez, Dogecoin’s recent price action looks similar to its behavior back in 2020. In 2020, Dogecoin broke out from a descending triangle pattern. It then entered a period of consolidation before skyrocketing 28,770%.

The price action of #Dogecoin is showing familiar patterns reminiscent of its 2020 behavior. Back then, $DOGE broke out from a descending triangle, entered a period of consolidation, and then skyrocketed by 28,770%. Currently, #DOGE appears to be mirroring this pattern: having… pic.twitter.com/69yXnlYRJd — Ali (@ali_charts) February 23, 2024

Martinez noted Dogecoin just broke out of a descending triangle again this February. It is now consolidating, seemingly following the same pattern as 2020.

If history repeats, this consolidation phase could set the stage for another significant Dogecoin bull run. This is because the 2020 explosion happened after a similar consolidation period.

As such, Martinez believes that if Dogecoin keeps following previous cycles, it could be on the cusp of a parabolic ascent again. For Dogecoin investors, this analysis provides hope for a potential surge ahead. But of course, know that nothing is guaranteed in the crypto market.

Other Crypto Analysts Present their Dogecoin Price Prediction

In a recent YouTube video, analyst VisionPulsed delved into the potential future of Dogecoin. The analyst discussed the possibility of it reaching $2 soon. He suggested that how DOGE’s price is now could be similar to how it changed before.

Based on that, he envisioned a scenario where Dogecoin could reach its peak value around December 2023. The analyst explained this would be possible as Bitcoin breaks its all-time high. Notably, anticipating a big jump in Dogecoin has created positive sentiment within the community.

If the momentum persists, the coming weeks will be bullish for the most significant meme coin.

DOGE Derivatives Surge Hinting at Bullish Sentiment

Data from Coinglass shows open interest in Dogecoin derivatives jumped 7% in 24 hours. Open interest reflects outstanding futures and options contracts not yet settled. The current open interest for DOGE sits at $1.1 billion. This rising demand for Dogecoin derivatives suggests bullish sentiment is growing.

Usually, traders open futures and options positions to bet on future price movements without buying the actual asset.

Dogecoin Derivative Data Analysis: Source – CoinGlass

So, increased open interest signals they expect DOGE prices to move significantly. Adding to this, several technical indicators and price patterns suggest bullish sentiment.

Dogecoin Price Analysis – Dogecoin Poised for Bull Run Despite Possible Slight Dip

The weekly Dogecoin market order flow is bullish. This momentum may continue based on technical data. However, market structure analysis suggests a minor pullback to around $0.10 is possible first. This would fill imbalances before the main upside move.

After that dip, Dogecoin’s next target could be the previous high of $0.16. That’s over 40% above the current price. Multiple indicators signal an overall bullish outlook despite the potential brief drop. For instance, the SuperTrend indicator shows a buy signal, reflecting bullish strength.

Also, the relative strength index (RSI) sits above 80, revealing extremely strong upward momentum in the market.

Further, Dogecoin trades above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages. Plus, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is positive, too, positioned above the signal line.

However, analysts believe Dogeocin may see a slight dip followed by further upside potential.

Traders may look to buy the expected brief pullback around $0.10 before the next surge higher. However, prudent investors should research before entering positions because crypto markets can rapidly shift direction.

