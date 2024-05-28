Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?

The top meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), has recorded a slight decline over the past 24 hours following the death of the Kabosu Dog (the original meme behind the project). DOGE declined from $0.174 on May 26 to $0.1666 today, May 27, 2024. According to data, the meme coin suffered a 1.2% loss over the past 24 hours.

However, Dogecoin buyers are still holding their position in the weekly timeframe, up by over 10%. Also, several key indicators suggest a potential bullish momentum within the Dogecoin (DOGE) ecosystem.

Dogecoin Army Growing Strong – Could This Push Price Up?

According to IntoTheBlock, a staggering 6 million addresses currently hold Dogecoin at its present price level.

This strong community backing is a bullish sign, indicating that many people still believe in the coin’s potential. Moreover, if Dogecoin can break through its current resistance level of $0.174, it could attract even more holders to the market.

This increased demand could be the fuel Dogecoin needs to take off as more traders will ‘FOMO’ in.

Another positive indicator is that large transactions are up 2.64%, adding another layer of bullish sentiment. These more significant purchases could be whales accumulating more Dogecoin, which can often push prices higher.

Furthermore, IntoTheBlock data revealed that 85% of Dogecoin holders are currently in profit at the coin’s present level ($0.1666).

This is generally considered a bullish sign as it suggests that most investors are sitting on unrealized gains. So, the growing number of holders and rising large transactions indicate a positive outlook for the meme coin.

Dogecoin Ascending Triangle and Positive Indicators

According to the above price chart, DOGE is trading within an ascending triangle pattern. This formation is generally considered a bullish signal, suggesting the potential for an upside breakout.

If DOGE breaks above the resistance level of $0.174, it could trigger a significant price rally. For context, ascending triangles are often seen as continuation patterns. If a breakout occurs, the previous uptrend is likely to resume.

Additionally, technical indicators like the 50-day and 200-day moving averages both act as support. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator sends positive signals.

The MACD line is positioned above its signal line, and the histogram bars are green, considered a bullish sign. Based on this technical analysis, Dogecoin appears poised for a potential significant rally.

Combining the ascending triangle pattern and indicators suggests that the bulls are in control. However, remember, the crypto market is unpredictable. So, keep an eye on the charts and be cautious when making investment decisions.

