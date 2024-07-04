Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Dogecoin Loses Ground: Can the Meme Coin Bounce Back?
Crypto News

Dogecoin Loses Ground: Can the Meme Coin Bounce Back?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Dogecoin’s price has taken a nosedive, shaking its position among top cryptocurrencies. Given the bearish market condition, Dogecoin’s future seems uncertain as experts predict further declines in the coming days.

This decline has sparked debates about its recovery potential. So, what’s happening in the Dogecoin market? Will its price recover soon? 

Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Position Weakens

According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin has slipped off its position as the 8th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Surprisingly, Toncoin has overtaken it, pushing the dog-themed cryptocurrency to the 9th position, with a market cap of $17.6 billion. 

Dogecoin’s price has tumbled more than 26% in the last 30 days with a 2.8% seven-day decline, settling at $0.1217. This decrease marks Dogecoin’s poorest performance in three months.

Since mid-June, Dogecoin’s price has moved sideways, suggesting a stiff struggle between buyers and sellers. With investors growing wary as the broader crypto market struggles, the once-favorite meme coin seems to be losing its charm.

Factors Behind Dogecoin’s Decline 

Several factors are holding Dogecoin back; one is the broader crypto market slump, which has dampened investor enthusiasm. 

Further, new meme coins, especially those on the Solana network, are stealing the spotlight. Solana meme coins like BONK have seen impressive gains since the end of 2023, with newer ones like BOME cashing in big time. Unfortunately, this has taken attention from the popular Dogecoin.

The Road to Recovery

Despite these challenges, Dogecoin’s holder count has grown, increasing from 6.05 million to 6.7 million this year. However, this hasn’t translated into price gains, and technical indicators paint a gloomy picture. 

Dogecoin Loses Ground: Can the Original Meme Coin Bounce Back?

Currently, the RSI is at 38, indicating that DOGE is approaching an oversold region; this level could attract more investors. Moreover, the MACD is above its signal line, contradicting the bearish sentiment in the longer time frame. Notably, this could mean a short-term rally or potential trend change.

Can Dogecoin bounce back? After analyzing its long-term pattern, some analysts see a glimmer of hope. Crypto analyst Kaleo’s DOGE forecast shared on X shows that Dogecoin has not been performing for quite some time

“It’s spent ~9.5 years of its existence trending sideways or down,” says Kaloe.

However, Kaloe said Dogecoin has had huge price jumps twice after the consolidation phase.

“Each of those respective moves took ~8-9 months after the halving before they began to pump,” He explained.

Based on his analysis, Kaloe predicts a possible dip to $0.08-$0.09 before a potential rise to $2. According to historical patterns, this price jump will happen soon.

“History just says we most likely have a little bit of time left to prep for it before it happens,” Kaloe revealed.

Another analyst believes Dogecoin (DOGE) might soon increase to the breakout target of $0.6533, marking a 404% price increase. However, this forecast remains speculation as the crypto market is highly volatile. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Dogecoin Loses Ground: Can the Meme Coin Bounce Back?
2 Ethereum Options Market Bullish Ahead of Spot ETF Launch, Mirroring Pre-spot BTC ETF Trend
3 Fidelity and Sygnum Strike Deal with Chainlink to Transform Tokenized Asset Data
4 Mantra Plans Tokenization of $500M Real Estate Assets for the UAE Developer MAG Group
5 Canadians Show Strong Preference for Cash, Crypto Struggles to Gain Traction

Latest News

Ether Options Market Bullish Ahead of Spot ETF Launch, Mirroring Pre-spot BTC ETF Trend
Crypto News

Ethereum Options Market Bullish Ahead of Spot ETF Launch, Mirroring Pre-spot BTC ETF Trend

Rida Fatima
Fidelity and Sygnum Strike Deal with Chainlink to Transform Tokenized Asset Data
Crypto News

Fidelity and Sygnum Strike Deal with Chainlink to Transform Tokenized Asset Data

Rida Fatima

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Fidelity International and Sygnum have teamed up with Chainlink to revolutionize the management of tokenized asset data. This strategic partnership, revealed at the Point Zero Forum,...

Mantra Plans Tokenization of $500M Real Estate Assets for the UAE Developer MAG Group
Crypto News

Mantra Plans Tokenization of $500M Real Estate Assets for the UAE Developer MAG Group

Rida Fatima

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has dived into asset tokenization in different areas through blockchain technology. In a recent development, Mantra Chain is collaborating with MAG group, a prominent UAE real...

Canadians Show Strong Preference for Cash, Crypto Struggles to Grasp Attention
Crypto News

Canadians Show Strong Preference for Cash, Crypto Struggles to Gain Traction

Rida Fatima
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Holds $0.46 Support Level - What's Next?
Crypto News

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Holds $0.46 Support Level – What’s Next?

Rida Fatima
SEC Rules Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities – Big Win for All Crypto
Crypto News

SEC Rules Crypto Tokens Are Not Securities – Big Win for All Crypto

Alex Popa
New Shiba Inu-Inspired Play-to-Earn Meme Token Set to Outperform $SHIB By 2024’s End
Crypto News

New Shiba Inu-Inspired Play-to-Earn Meme Token Set to Outperform $SHIB By 2024’s End

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.