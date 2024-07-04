Dogecoin Loses Ground: Can the Meme Coin Bounce Back?

Dogecoin’s price has taken a nosedive, shaking its position among top cryptocurrencies. Given the bearish market condition, Dogecoin’s future seems uncertain as experts predict further declines in the coming days.

This decline has sparked debates about its recovery potential. So, what’s happening in the Dogecoin market? Will its price recover soon?

Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Position Weakens

According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin has slipped off its position as the 8th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Surprisingly, Toncoin has overtaken it, pushing the dog-themed cryptocurrency to the 9th position, with a market cap of $17.6 billion.

Dogecoin’s price has tumbled more than 26% in the last 30 days with a 2.8% seven-day decline, settling at $0.1217. This decrease marks Dogecoin’s poorest performance in three months.

Since mid-June, Dogecoin’s price has moved sideways, suggesting a stiff struggle between buyers and sellers. With investors growing wary as the broader crypto market struggles, the once-favorite meme coin seems to be losing its charm.

Factors Behind Dogecoin’s Decline

Several factors are holding Dogecoin back; one is the broader crypto market slump, which has dampened investor enthusiasm.

Further, new meme coins, especially those on the Solana network, are stealing the spotlight. Solana meme coins like BONK have seen impressive gains since the end of 2023, with newer ones like BOME cashing in big time. Unfortunately, this has taken attention from the popular Dogecoin.

The Road to Recovery

Despite these challenges, Dogecoin’s holder count has grown, increasing from 6.05 million to 6.7 million this year. However, this hasn’t translated into price gains, and technical indicators paint a gloomy picture.

Currently, the RSI is at 38, indicating that DOGE is approaching an oversold region; this level could attract more investors. Moreover, the MACD is above its signal line, contradicting the bearish sentiment in the longer time frame. Notably, this could mean a short-term rally or potential trend change.

Can Dogecoin bounce back? After analyzing its long-term pattern, some analysts see a glimmer of hope. Crypto analyst Kaleo’s DOGE forecast shared on X shows that Dogecoin has not been performing for quite some time.

“It’s spent ~9.5 years of its existence trending sideways or down,” says Kaloe.

However, Kaloe said Dogecoin has had huge price jumps twice after the consolidation phase.

“Each of those respective moves took ~8-9 months after the halving before they began to pump,” He explained.

Based on his analysis, Kaloe predicts a possible dip to $0.08-$0.09 before a potential rise to $2. According to historical patterns, this price jump will happen soon.

“History just says we most likely have a little bit of time left to prep for it before it happens,” Kaloe revealed.

Another analyst believes Dogecoin (DOGE) might soon increase to the breakout target of $0.6533, marking a 404% price increase. However, this forecast remains speculation as the crypto market is highly volatile.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

