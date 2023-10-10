Dogecoin Price Outlook: Can DOGE Reach $1 Amidst Bullish Sentiment?

Dogecoin price has fallen by almost 2% in the last day, reflecting a broader downtrend in the cryptocurrency market. As of 10:30 a.m. EST, DOGE is valued at $0.060220, with a 6% decrease in the last seven days. In addition, the coin has recorded a 5% drop over the month.

Since the start of the year, this popular meme coin has experienced a notable 14% decline. This drop contrasts other major tokens like BTC, ETH, and XRP, which have shown more stability. However, despite this drop, the Dogecoin community is still optimistic, hoping that X will use the coin.

Dogecoin Price Analysis as DOGE Falls Massively – Can DOGE Recover?

DOGE’s chart looks stable and has looked this way since the start of the month.

The chart shows DOGE is moving below the Donchian, signaling a possible retracement. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence is below the signal line. This indicates that the coin is witnessing bearish sentiment.

Generally, this suggests a sustained period of declining prices. For investors, this situation presents both opportunities and risks. Firstly, the low price of DOGE may seem attractive, offering a chance to buy in at a discount.

However, it’s crucial to approach this with caution as the bearish trend suggests that the coin’s value might continue to decrease, making it essential for investors to conduct thorough research.

Key DOGE Support and Resistance Levels

According to the chart, the coin oscillates between the key support and resistance levels at $0.58 and $0.10, respectively. The support level marked at $0.58 indicates a point at which the price tends to find stability and bounce back upwards.

Conversely, at $0.10, the resistance level signifies a level where the price faces notable opposition and struggles to surpass. Importantly, if the price breaks below the support level at $0.58, it could signify a potential shift in the coin’s market dynamics.

This breach might indicate increased selling pressure, potentially leading to a further decline in price.

Dogecoin Community Are Relying On X to Partnership with DOGE

In the big picture, the Dogecoin community is optimistic that X (formerly Twitter) might incorporate DOGE payments.

People seem to have largely forgotten about Elon's plans for crypto payments on X, and, ever the cyclical beast, Doge has been quietly basing on long term support for some time now.

X is heading in a direction that hints at introducing digital payments. Lately, the platform obtained licenses that allow it to offer money-related services.

Interestingly, if X incorporates DOGE for payments, it could positively impact its price. This is because it would increase the utility and demand for DOGE, as more people would use it for transactions.

Additionally, it could increase the visibility and adoption of DOGE as businesses on the X become familiar with it. This increased demand and adoption could drive up the price of DOGE in the market.

However, although they plan to introduce payments, there’s no guarantee it involve DOGE. Also, despite Elon Musk being a strong supporter of the meme coin for the long run, there’s no listing guarantee.

