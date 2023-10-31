Countries
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction as DOGE Shows Signs of Breakout: Is $1 Possible?

Nick Dunn
Updated:

As Dogecoin (DOGE) shows signs of a potential breakout, there’s growing speculation about the possibility of it reaching $1. The broader crypto market is exhibiting bullish sentiment, and Dogecoin may likely follow the trend.

This surge in price has boosted many investor’s confidence and optimism, prompting discussions about the future price trajectory of Dogecoin

Dogecoin Notable Price Movement

Since the past week, the broader crypto market has been trading positively, following the BTC pump. Presently, some altcoins are in a correction phase as profit-taking investors have decided to exit the market.

According to CoinGecko, Dogecoin has declined by almost 3% over the past 24 hours of trading session. However, the coin still remained among the top 10 altcoins in the crypto ranking. In the longer timeframes, DOGE is showing positive strength.

Over the last 7 days, DOGE has seen an impressive surge of 3.4%, showcasing a notable uptick in its performance. Also, in the past 14 days, DOGE has displayed an even more remarkable growth of 15%, indicating sustained positive momentum.

Over the past 30 days, DOGE has demonstrated a consistent growth rate of 10%. Despite a recent bearish trend in the past day, DOGE currently displays signs of a positive movement within the last hour.

This suggests that the slight correction phase is gradually coming to an end.

As of 4:40 a.m. EST, DOGE is valued at $ $0.068 with a trading volume of over $448 million. According to CoinGecko, the trading volume is up by more than 54.40% in the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE trades Above SMAs, What Should Investors Expect?

The DOGE/USDT trading pair currently demonstrates some promising indicators for potential investors and traders. Firstly, it’s trading above the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which suggests a positive trend, indicating that Dogecoin’s price is upward. 

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stable around 70, indicating that the coin is neither overbought nor oversold. Also, this is a positive signal for potential buyers. Further, the MACD is above the signal line, and it shows green histogram bars.

This supports the bullish momentum in the chart, suggesting a buy signal for investors and traders. Moreover, the coin has formed a Fair Value Gap (FVG) around the $0.063 level. This level is a region where the market experiences imbalances and inefficiencies, making it a potentially strategic entry point. 

Based on previous price action, the market usually fills this gap if there’s no strong support or resistance. If the price fills the gap at the $0.063 level, it could signal a potential upward movement, with the next target likely being around $0.74. 

But remember that while these indicators are positive, they don’t guarantee future results, and the market can be unpredictable. Therefore, it’s recommended to conduct thorough research and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.

Prominent Analyst Confirms Bullish Outlook for Dogecoin: Will it Hold? 

Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez has recently provided a similar bullish prediction on Dogecoin. 

The analyst shared via Twitter on October 29 that the meme coin is breaching the “multi-year descending triangle” on its weekly chart. The breakout occurred as the general market condition shifted to an uptrend.

Further, the analyst stressed that this breakout happens when the TD Sequential indicator indicates a buy signal.

According to him, this “timeframe reinforces DOGE’s bullish outlook.” In context, this TD Sequential indicator is used by traders to identify a potential retracement in an asset’s price.

Based on Dogecoin’s weekly chart, the meme-inspired coin has formed two consecutive green candles.

This confirms the breakout of the descending triangle. Importantly, if the market could maintain the momentum above the level, it could likely surge to $0.74, attracting more investors.

But remember that the crypto market sometimes doesn’t go as planned, and traders should always do their research.

Whale Transactions Supports Dogecoin’s Price Gains

Recently, crypto tracking platform Whale Alert reported that an inactive address holding 5.39 million DOGE tokens has suddenly reawaken. Using DOGE’s current price, the whale holds DOGE tokens worth about $372,461.

Remarkably, this address had remained dormant for nearly a decade, showing no activity since 2013, the year DOGE first entered the public market.

Furthermore, Whale Alert has confirmed that this reactivated holder moved 392,000 DOGE to a newly established blockchain address. 

In a separate transaction, an enormous 350 million DOGE tokens were sent to Robinhood on October 27 from another large holder’s address. 

This sudden surge of activity in dormant addresses has captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts and experts alike, sparking speculation about the potential motivations behind these significant transfers.

If the motive behind this transaction is good, DOGE may hit the anticipated $0.74 level soon. But while that remains uncertain, investors could diversify to low-price crypto assets on presale. 

Why Are Investors Rushing into the New Meme Coin, Bitcoin Minetrix?



As the price of Bitcoin surges, investors are looking for opportunities in mining projects to profit from this sudden increase in value. This is because when Bitcoin’s price rises, the rewards from mining also go up, making mining a more attractive prospect.

In this context, a recently emerged project is gaining significant attention, having successfully raised over $2.8 million. This indicates a strong investor interest in this particular project.

Investors are showing a keen interest in Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) because they believe it has the potential to revolutionize the cloud mining sector. This is particularly significant as it could happen before the Bitcoin block halving.

Another thing attracting investors is the limited timeframe for the presale event. According to the timeline, stage 4 of the presale ends in 3 days.

As such, interested investors should rush now to the presale page for instructions on how to grab as many coins as they want before the price skyrockets. 

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

