Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Stables Above $0.074, What’s the Next Move?

Dogecoin (DOGE) price has been on an uptrend since October 19. Before then, this biggest meme coin by market cap was consolidating between $0.059 and $0.060.

This pump has awakened Dogecoin’s investors, who lost interest in the coin. This is evident in the data from IntoTheBlock, which prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported.

The recent surge in Dogecoin’s price seems to have brought back some excitement among its community. Due to this excitement, the investors have been able to hold the price above $0.074 for the past few days.

But what’s their next move, and how long will they continue to keep the price of Dogecoin from falling?

How’s Dogecoin Doing Lately?

For the past few days, Dogecoin’s chart is showing interesting performance. Following the recent bullish sentiment in the crypto market, the DOGE breakout reached a high of 0.07 on October 26. But, the market still went down after some individuals sold off to make a profit.

This slight drop resulted in DOGE ranging with a primary resistance of $0.0704 and support at $0.0678 for the rest of October. However, the start of November comes with bullish momentum as DOGE breaks from the primary resistance.

On November 10, DOGE reached a high of $0.81. This represents a growth of more than 19% from its previous low of $0.0678. Presently, looking at the chart, Dogecoin is trying to form the same pattern it displayed in late October.

Meanwhile, according to CoinGecko, DOGE is trading at $0.077 with a large volume of $942 million. In the last seven and fourteen days, DOGE has increased by 8% and 12%, respectively.

Even in the past 30 days, the meme coin has gained by more than 30%. Unfortunately, Dogecoin has lost some of these gains by 1.8% in the last 24 hours.

Generally, this implies even though the coin has been down in the past 24 hours, it’s still bullish in the longer timeframes. Also, it shows that the bears or sellers are trying to dominate the market.

But, since the price has stabilized above $0.074, it might be hard for the bears to send it down.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Is DOGE Eyeing $0.1 Price Mark Next?

The daily chart above shows that the meme coin might next hit the $0.09 level. This is based on what happened in late October when the price surged to a high of $0.075 but later dropped back.

In early November, DOGE’s price increased again, this time reaching above $0.08. According to the chart, the coin dropped to its current value of $0.077. If the previous price action repeats again, the coin may grow significantly by 30% to $0.1.

Also, the Simple Moving Average (SMA) is below the market. This validates the bullish sentiment in the market. Further, its MACD is above the signal line with green histogram bars.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 65, highlighting the power of the bulls.

This means that despite the bearish trend in the past 24 hours, the market is dominated by buyers. However, investors should apply proper risk management before entering the market. This is because the crypto market is highly volatile.

Dogecoin Market Sentiment Enters Green Zone

Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index is 70. Greed pic.twitter.com/LvAyfw14nW — Doge Fear and Greed Index (@DogecoinFear) November 13, 2023

In the early hours of today, Dogecoin Fear and Greed index increased to 70. This suggests that there’s a high level of optimism and confidence in the market.

Investors are leaning more towards the “greed” side, indicating increased enthusiasm and a stronger belief in positive market conditions.

Further, it implies that there might be a certain level of excitement, and investors could be willing to take more risks. This could push the price of DOGE to reach a new high.

