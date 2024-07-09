Countries
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Price Break its Trendline and Hit $0.175?

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Dogecoin (DOGE) has been in a bearish trend, forming lower lows and highs after slipping off the $0.16 threshold on June 12. The downtrend continued this month, with Dogecoin briefly dipping below $0.1 on July 5. 

While DOGE slightly rebounded above the $0.1 threshold, it still plays below significant price levels, with substantial selling pressure limiting its ascent. 

DOGE trades around $0.108, with a 1.2% 24-hour decline and over 25% price drop in the last 30 days. Moreover, over the past seven days, DOGE has decreased more than 11%.

Despite Dogecoin’s struggles, market participants remain hopeful; some believe DOGE is on the verge of a major bullish breakout. But can Dogecoin overcome the prevailing bearish momentum to hit the $0.17 target? Let’s explore the possibilities.

DOGE Price Analysis: Can it Break Present Trendline?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has formed a bearish trendline since June. It is approaching the upper side of the trendline, and a break above this line could ensue a bullish reversal. However, most technical indicators paint a bearish picture. 

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Price Break its Trendline and Hit $0.175?

The RSI stands at 38, indicating an oversold market. While this shows massive selling pressure, it could also lead to a price reversal if buy-the-dip investors enter the market.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Price Break its Trendline and Hit $0.175?

DOGE’s price is in the lower Bollinger Band. While this usually suggests bearishness, it can also indicate a possible reversal. The MACD histogram bars are shrinking, suggesting that bearish momentum is weakening. The price remains below the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, showing that the bears are in charge. 

The indicators show mixed signals; a trend reversal is possible but uncertain. But if Dogecoin eventually breaks above the trendline, it could push to the $0.17 target. Intense buying pressure is required to achieve this.

Analysts Bullish on Dogecoin: Price Could Surpass $1

Crypto experts are optimistic about Dogecoin’s potential rebound. A prominent analyst, Big Mike, recently predicted that DOGE could exceed $1 in this bull cycle. 

Mike based his projection on the Elliott Wave theory. In his analysis, he indicated that Dogecoin has completed a corrective phase and is entering a new upward phase.

Big Mike noted that Dogecoin (DOGE) is about to start a new five-wave uptrend. According to him, the third wave of this pattern is often the strongest and could push Dogecoin’s price significantly higher.

Furthermore, the analyst points out an ascending channel on DOGE’s chart, supporting the coin’s bullish outlook. He used Fibonacci extension levels to identify potential price targets, suggesting that DOGE could reach new highs.

The Volume Profile Visible Range (VPVR) also supports this bullish view. It shows minimal resistance above current price levels. Consequently, this lack of resistance could allow for rapid price increases if DOGE breaks current barriers.

This bullish analysis has excited many Dogecoin supporters, offering hope for significant gains in the coming months. While the market remains uncertain, this bullish analysis provides a positive outlook for DOGE. 

Analyst Predicts 10x Opportunity for DOGE Amid Market Chaos

Another analysis suggests Dogecoin (DOGE) could present a significant investment opportunity. This analysis shows Dogecoin has retraced to the 88.6% Fibonacci level, indicating it might be at a critical turning point.

The analyst describes the current market setup as a “ride or die” situation for the coin. It noted that DOGE’s larger degree wave 4 formed a triangle pattern, suggesting a breakout could happen soon.

The analyst believes this setup might lead to a 10x price increase for DOGE. While this analysis supports the growing bullish sentiment around Dogecoin, traders must apply caution as cryptocurrency investments carry high risks. 

However, while awaiting Dogecoin’s potential breakout, PlayDoge has presented itself as a potential DOGE alternative for significant gains.

PlayDoge: A Rising Star in Meme Coins Outshining Dogecoin

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is making waves in the crypto world as its presale surpasses the $5.5 million milestone

This new meme coin combines nostalgia with play-to-earn features, attracting significant investor interest as a potential alternative to DOGE. Unlike Dogecoin, PlayDoge has utility through its play-to-earn game, giving it a competitive edge in the meme coin market.

Why PlayDoge is Gaining Traction?

PlayDoge offers a unique gaming experience. Users can earn cryptocurrency by caring for a Doge meme-inspired virtual pet. The game rewards players with $PLAY tokens, incentivizing engagement, which adds to its appeal to investors. 

The game will be available on both Google and Apple stores, making it accessible to a broad audience. In addition to its gaming rewards, users can stake their $PLAY coins to earn staking rewards up to 93% APY.

This allows PLAY token holders to earn extra income while keeping the coin’s circulating supply in check.

Many believe $PLAY is among the meme coins whose value will bloom in 2024. Moreover, meme coins have posted notable gains this year, and PlayDoge appears well-positioned to mirror this trend.

Also, with the global video game market expected to reach $665 billion by 2030, PlayDoge is poised for significant growth. PlayDoge (PLAY) currently trades at $0.00517 in its presale phase. You can buy PLAY tokens using ETH, USDT, and a bank card.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
