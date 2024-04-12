Countries
Dogecoin 20 Gears Up for DOGE Day Listing Following Successful $10M+ Crypto Presale

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Dogecoin20 prepares for Dogeday listing

Dogecoin20 is eight days away from its April 20 listing, on Dogeday. The presale raised over $10M, but it’s not over yet, so investors still have a chance to buy $DOGE20 at $0.00022/token.

The stake-to-earn crypto has reignited the Doge community’s enthusiasm in the wake of Dogecoin’s decline, attracting significant investor interest as soon as the presale went live.

In the last two weeks alone, investors have bought DOGE20 worth over $470,000.

With the upcoming Bitcoin halving on April 19 and Dogeday on April 20, many foresee a $DOGE20 bull run. However, that remains to be seen, as meme coins are inherently more volatile.

What Is Dogecoin20 and Is It a Good Project?

Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) is a meme coin from the Doge family. It’s an Ethereum-based project with on-chain staking at its core

On-chain staking with $DOGE20 brings four benefits to investors and the ecosystem:

  1. Contributes to the ecosystem’s stability, security, and growth
  2. Accrues more $DOGE20 tokens as passive income
  3. Fosters a sense of ownership among token holders
  4. Amplifies $DOGE20’s utility as a self-sustaining ecosystem

Unlike its predecessor (Dogecoin), $DOGE20 is more eco-friendly, non-inflationary, and primed for long-term sustainability. That’s because of the limited supply, proof-of-stake protocol, and smart token allocation.

The project’s supply of 140 billion tokens is distributed five ways, with the most tokens (75%) allocated to the presale, marketing, and treasury departments.

Here’s an overview of DOGE20’s tokenomics:

  • Maximum supply: 140 billion
  • Presale: 25% (35 billion)
  • Marketing: 25% (35 billion)
  • Treasury: 25%(35 billion)
  • Staking: 15% (21 billion)
  • Liquidity: 10% (14 billion)

The 14 billion liquidity allocation will be crucial in sustaining Dogecoin20’s growth post-listing. The staking allocation also drops from 12.5% in Year 1 to 2.5% in Year 2, further cementing the project’s sustainability.

Investors have staked over 60 million $DOGE20 so far, with a current reward rate of 46% (6,751 tokens for every ETH block mined). This goes toward passive income and growing the ecosystem, preparing it for long-term viability.

One $DOGE20 is currently $0.00022, and it’s unclear if the price will increase until its Dogeday listing day. However, many foresee a significant uptrend following the bullish period during Dogeday.

Investors have been snapping up $DOGE20 in the last two weeks, indicating strong bullish behavior.

You can still buy Dogecoin20. Visit the project’s official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, and pay with Ethereum or USDT. You can also pay with fiat.

Visit the official presale website to learn more about Dogecoin 20.

Looking Ahead

Based on the community sentiment, Dogecoin20 is one of the most popular meme coins this year. It went on presale less than a month ago and has already raised over $10M.

Its Doge lineage and the upcoming Dogeday may bring even more attention to the project, potentially peakingwhich could all culminate on listing day, eight days from now.

However, meme coins are very volatile, so DYOR (Do Your Own Research) extensively before investing in crypto. Research the roadmap, read the whitepaper, and understand the risks to make responsible investment decisions.

