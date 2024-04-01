Dogeday is Coming: All You Need to Know to Capitalize on This Crypto Phenomenon

Dogeday is the unofficial holiday celebrating Dogecoin on April 20th. There are 19 more days until furry and Doge enthusiasts gather around to celebrate.

April 20th doesn’t celebrate any particular Dogecoin achievement or milestone. Instead, the community has chosen this day because April is typically the Fool’s Month.

And Dogecoin being a meme coin, celebrating it on April 20th means fully embracing its meme aspect. This crypto was always fueled by enthusiasm and fun, so it’s only fitting to celebrate it in April.

What you probably didn’t know is that Dogeday is a great opportunity to invest in crypto, especially meme coins of the canine persuasion – like Dogecoin, Dogecoin20, DogWifHat, and FLOKI.

How Does Dogeday Influence Dogecoin’s Market Performance?

Dogecoin has already gone up by almost 20% in the last week, signaling a bullish trend leading up to Dogeday.

We could see the trend continue until April 20th because Dogeday typically attracts enthusiastic buys from the Doge community.

Throughout the years, the Doge community has donated to various charitable causes and took to social media to celebrate the day with #DogeDay and #DogeDay420 hashtags.

Dogecoin had a ~27% increase in price when nearing Dogeday.

The bullish trend started approximately on March 28th and kept going until April 4th, when it peaked.

After dropping to $0.082, it peaked again at $0.09317 on April 18th, after which there was a downtrend that continued until December 10th, when it finally recouped its losses.

Currently, Dogecoin trades at $0.21, which is a 125.8% increase from last April’s price, so it’s clear that the Doge community is going all in on Dogecoin.

Will Dogecoin20 Benefit from Dogeday’s Crypto Hype?

Dogecoin20 is a very new crypto project that walks in the footsteps of Grandpa Dogecoin. An ERC-20 token with staking capabilities, DOGE20 aims to dethrone all canine meme coins and rule alone.

The project amassed over $10M in a few weeks since launch, and the presale is still going strong, with 18 days left on the clock.

Dogecoin20 will be listed on April 20th, on Dogeday.

This will give the project an even more legendary status. And being the direct successor (though not directly affiliated) of the original Dogecoin, there’s every chance we’ll see significant growth for the upcoming canine coin.

It remains to be seen if the Doge community shows enough love for DOGE20. Following the trend, Dogecoin20 has had a spectacular presale so far, with significant investor support.

It wouldn’t be a surprise for the token to experience quick growth once it’s listed, as the hype surrounding Dogeday will be massive. Here’s how to buy Dogecoin20 in case you want to prepare for Dogeday.

The Big Picture

Dogeday is a big event in the crypto world. Meme coins typically experience gains during this period, especially dog-themed tokens.

Dogecoin20 may also experience significant growth during this period, but as always, DYOR and invest responsibly. Meme coins are typically subject to hype and rapid fluctuations.