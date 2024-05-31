Countries
Crypto News

Dogeverse Launch in 3 Days – Final Chance to Board This 100x Interchain Spaceship

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer
Updated:
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), the world’s first multichain meme coin, raised over $15M on presale and is set to launch on DEXs in three days. 

FOMO is evident on social media; early investors can’t wait to claim their tokens, and many plan to hold them mid to long-term, recognizing Dogeverse’s strong potential for sustained growth. 

$DOGEVERSE’s listing is just in time for the ongoing meme coin frenzy, with six out of ten top tokens by market cap being dog-themed. Typically, token prices surge post-listing, so now is the last opportunity to jump on this intergalactic ride. 

Doge Goes Multichain 

$DOGEVERSE is no ordinary Shiba Inu-themed coin. It runs simultaneously on Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, and Base, allowing faster transaction times, lower gas fees, and wider adoption.

Dogeverse, the first multichain meme coin

Multichain interoperability opens a whole world of possible applications and future-proofs the project. $DOGEVERSE doesn’t rely on the performance of a single network; instead, it can distribute resources efficiently

$DOGEVERSE benefits from spikes in the underlying chain’s adoption.

For example, when Base hit $5M in locked value, tokens like Brett and Based Shiba Inu yielded up to 200% gains to investors.

Similarly, Solana meme coins are now on the rise, which might drive $DOGEVERSE’s price up

Given this unique approach, it’s unsurprising that the project generated massive community interest, with over 24.5K followers on X and $15M raised on presale. 

Why All the FOMO?

Explosive presale, the ongoing meme coin trend, and multichain interoperability generated enormous FOMO around Dogeverse. Crypto analysts say $DOGEVERSE might be the next $PEPE, predicting 100x returns for early supporters. 

Indeed, the $15M raised on presale will go toward project development and liquidity, making $DOGEVERSE more appealing and accessible in the long run. 

⚠️ $DOGEVERSE presale will end on June 3, 10:00 UTC.

Multichain dog Cosmo even made it to mainstream publications like The Economic Times, reaching traditional investors dipping their toes into crypto trading. 

Another reason for $DOGEVERSE’s early momentum is the up to 43% dynamic staking APY. The rate will decrease as more investors join the pool, but investors still have a chance to maximize their earnings. 

1 $DOGEVERSE now costs $0.00031. So, if you invest $1K in $DOGEVERSE now, you can earn an extra 68.5K tokens in six months. Given the current token price, this translates into $21.26.

However, the actual return might be much higher if $DOGEVERSE reaches its forecasted price of $0.002.

Beyond $DOGEVERSE’s unique appeal, there’s a broader Doge meme coin trend happening. In one week:

New Shiba-themed presales like PlayDoge follow suit, raising over $560K days from going live

The stars have aligned for $DOGEVERSE, but only time will tell if analyst predictions are correct. Meanwhile, you can buy $DOGEVERSE by visiting the official presale website, connecting your crypto wallet, selecting your preferred network, and entering the number of tokens you want to buy. 

Final Words 

A unique multichain approach and positive community sentiment make $DOGEVERSE one of the best meme coins to buy now. The project blasted through the presale like a rocket, with only three days remaining for aspiring astronauts to join the mission of taking over the meme coin industry.

As always, we remind you to DYOR before investing. The cryptocurrency market is volatile, and no returns are guaranteed, even if a project has strong potential. 

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

