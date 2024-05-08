Countries
Crypto News

$DOGEVERSE Presale Breaks $13M Cap With Less Than 26% to Go – Next Meme Coin to 100x?

Alex Popa
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Dogeverse presale raises over $13M

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), the first multichain Shiba-Inu meme coin, has recently passed the $13M presale target with less than 26% to go. Investors have also staked over 22B tokens with a 71% APY.

The project raised $250,000 in minutes after launching its presale and recently, a whale bought over $184,000 worth of $DOGEVERSE.

Whale buy of $184K worth of Dogeverse

Investor interest keeps growing, as the presale is 74% complete and the project’s roadmap shows DEX listings are next. FOMO also plays an important role in the project’s recent popularity.

Visit the official presale website to research Dogeverse for yourself.

Why Are Investors Flocking to Dogeverse?

Dogeverse is the first multichain meme coin in the world.

Dogeverse breaks the barriers between different blockchains and offers seamless interoperability for users. The project launched on six major chains: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.

Unlike most meme coins, $DOGEVERSE relies less on hype and FOMO. It brings genuine utility by leveraging Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology.

The project offers four main advantages:

  1. Smooth and secure navigation between chains
  2. Lower fees and faster processing times, enhancing trading
  3. Flexibility and choice when investing in $DOGEVERSE
  4. Inclusive accessibility by fostering a diverse community

Unlike cross-chain projects, such as Jupiter or NEAR Protocol, which only act as intermediaries, Dogeverse enables direct communication between blockchains. This leads to a faster data exchange, increased scalability, and future-proofing.

Another of Dogeverse’s core features is staking, with the rewards being disbursed over two years. Investors have already staked over 22.4B tokens.

Investors receive 71% APY for staking Dogeverse.

The project has a Coinsult audit, and its whitepaper clarifies the multichain benefit and deployment strategy.

Dogeverse Tokenomics & Roadmap

Dogeverse’s total supply is 200 billion tokens, allocated as such:

  • 25% for project funds (500M)
  • 25% marketing (500M)
  • 15% presale (300M)
  • 10% staking (200M)
  • 10% liquidity (200M)
  • 10% ecosystem funds (200M)
  • 5% exchanges (100M)

Only 300M tokens are sold during the presale, and 200M go toward liquidity. This ensures long-term sustainability and trading flexibility. The 500M marketing funds should assure investor interest beyond the presale.

Dogeverse’s roadmap has five phases, and we’re currently nearing Phase Three. The first DEX listings are in Phase Four, with CEX listings in Phase Five.

If community sentiment remains positive beyond the presale, Dogeverse may achieve its objectives and remain a relevant meme coin.

Dogeverse Current Price

1 $DOGEVERSE is currently worth $0.00031, so just $1,000 can buy over 3M tokens.

The presale has raised over $13M after breaking the 13th presale stage. Only three presale stages are left, and investors have been flocking to the project recently.

Users have bought over $320,800 worth of Dogeverse in the last two days. 

Dogeverse transactions in the last two days

To buy Dogeverse, visit the presale website, connect your crypto wallet, select your network, enter the number of tokens you wish to buy, and confirm the transaction.

You’ll see your purchased tokens on the Dogeverse website and receive them when the presale ends.

Moving Forward

After breaking the $13M target, Dogeverse is nearing the end of its presale. Less than 24% of the fundraising stage remains, and investors are already getting restless due to FOMO.

>Some crypto analysts, like Jacob Bury, envision a 100x for $DOGEVERSE but that remains to be seen.

The crypto industry is very volatile, especially meme coins that rely on FOMO and hype. Do your own research and invest responsibly before participating in presales.

