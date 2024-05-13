$DOGEVERSE Presale Raises Over $15M & Is Nearly Done, Altcoins Outperform Stablecoins

As serious crypto like $BTC and $ETH are taking a dip (–8.72% and –10.42% monthly decrease, respectively), meme coins are on the rise.

$TRUMP price grew by 21% in the last 24 hours and 40% last month; $APU saw a 27% monthly and 1,104% yearly increase. Other altcoins are following suit, including presale tokens like $DOGEVERSE.

The first multichain meme coin has already raised over $15M, with degen investors rushing in to grab their share as less than 15% of tokens allocated to presale remain.

Could $DOGEVERSE become the next $DOGE? Why are altcoins outperforming major cryptocurrencies? Let’s break it down.

Centralization Creep and Regulatory Scrutiny Destabilize the Crypto Market

While the current situation does not yet qualify as a bear market, prices of established coins have been on a downward trend recently despite significant gains year to date ($BTC grew by 130%, $ETH by 64%, and $SOL by 566%).

A potential $XRP Robinhood listing could be one reason for this change. On the surface, Ripple’s victory against the SEC, its relisting on major CEXs, and the probable introduction of $XRP ETFs should revive investor confidence.

Yet, reliance on custodians presents a centralization creep , where third-party platforms hold the keys to investor coins and therefore control their assets.

In fact, the SEC is now after Robinhood itself, issuing it a Wells notice regarding alleged securities violations. Previously, the SEC had targeted Uniswap, Consensys, and several other popular trading platforms.

Add tightening crypto regulations in the US and beyond, the imprisonment of the former Binance CEO, and $USDT losing its peg to the mix, and a perfect storm is brewing.

Deutsche Bank’s recent research casts an even darker cloud over stablecoins, warning of a scenario where $USDT de-pegging could trigger enormous losses for leveraged traders and destabilize the entire crypto market.

Investors Flock to Altcoins Amidst Crypto Uncertainty

Given the uncertainty surrounding the likes of $BTC and $USDT, the rise of speculative coins isn’t as surprising.

Investors flock to volatile assets that might not hold long-term potential but offer quick returns and help offset losses in established coins.

Meme coins like $WIF and $PEPE don’t act as inflation hedges and rarely have utility, yet they are more attractive to investors in situations where long-term holdings are at risk.

$DOGEVERSE Presale Reaches Its Final Stages

Simultaneously running on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base, $DOGEVERSE offers seamless interoperability and aims to dominate through choice rather than limitations.

Moreover, projects like Dogeverse might be changing the meme coin landscape.

Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology allows $DOGEVERSE to secure navigation between chains, lower transaction fees, and provide traders with flexibility.

This approach future-proofs the project, as it doesn’t rely on a single network’s performance.

Moreover, early investors can stake their $DOGEVERSE immediately with up to 62% dynamic APY to maximize their returns when the presale ends. Analysts like Jacob Bury predict $DOGEVERSE to surge 100x post-listing, but only time will show what the future holds.

These factors have investors flocking to the $DOGEVERSE presale, which has raised over $15M to date and has only one stage left until the token claim.

💰$DOGEVERSE currently costs $0.00031, so $1K can buy over 3M tokens.

It’s no wonder that some investors are buying dozens of thousands worth of tokens.

To buy $DOGEVERSE, visit the presale website, connect your wallet, select the network, enter the number of tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction. You can stake your tokens right away or HODL and receive them when the presale ends.

⚠️ Be aware of scammers trying to replicate the project and only use the official presale link.

Final Thoughts

After breaking the $15M milestone, $DOGEVERSE presents the last chance for investors to get tokens at a below-listing price.

With uncertainty surrounding major players and tightening regulations, investors seek refuge in alternative assets, and meme coins respond with unexpected resilience.

However, in these volatile times, we must remind you to always DYOR and never invest more than you’re prepared to lose.

